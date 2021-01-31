Day At The Track

100,000€ Prix de Luxembourg to Dorgos de Guez

10:17 AM 31 Jan 2021 NZDT
Dorgos de Guez, harness racing
Dorgos de Guez

January 30, 2021 - Dorgos de Guez (8g Romcok de Guez-Ladt Fromentro), off as the 3/10 favorite, with harness racing trainer Jean Michel Bazire up, took today’s Paris-Vincennes featured Gr. III Prix de Luxembourg (purse 100,000€, 2100 meters autostart, International).

Dorgos, owned by Ecurie Vautors, rallied to victory timed in 1.10kr off quick fractions (1.05.9kr at 1500 meters to go, 1.08.1kr at the 1000 and 1.10.6kr with 500 remaining) after a stretch long battle with pacesetter and 22/1 odds Frisbee d’Am (6m The Best Madrik-Miska des Rondes) with Anthony Barrier piloting for trainer Richard Westerink.

Dorgos won for the 30th time in his career, today increasing his earnings to 927,830€, with this his fourth straight victory.

He has won eight times in his last 10 appearances.

Third home was 11/1 Violetto Jet (7m From Above-Nocciolaia Jet) that Franck Nivard teamed for trainer Philippe Billard.

Bazire’s trainee Ble de Gers (10g Quinoa du Gers) landed fourth with Alexandre Abrivard up for owner J.M. Rancoule.

Anzi des Liards, Desir Castelets and Tamure Roc completed the top seven, as Dreambreaker and Zlatan was miscue dq’s.

Dorgos de Guez

I also watched today’s Amerique press conference that had eight horsemen on stage, all with connections in Sunday’s big race. Several remarked that Gu d’Heripre, Vivid Wise As and Victor Ferm could be contenders.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

