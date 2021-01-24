Dorgos de Guez wins 90,000€ Prix de Brest

January 23, 2021 - Dorgos de Guez (8g Romcok de Guez -Lady Fromentro) rallied after overcoming a 25-meter handicap to win the harness racing Gr. III Prix de Brest (purse 90,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 6-11 year old Europeans) this day at Vincennes.

He was off as the 5/10 odds favorite and scored in 1.13.2kr for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and Ecurie Vautors.

This was his 29th career victory and raised his career earnings to 882,830€.

6.1/1 Duel du Gers (8g Quaker Jet -La Chasse Verte) was second for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard and owner Ecurie J.P. Bragato.

33/1 Elvis du Vallon (7m Reve de Beylev ) was third for Eric Raffin, ahead of 17/1 Mindyourvalue WF and 29/1 Ble du Gers, the latter two being 25-meter handicapped.

The Prix d’Agen (purse 44,000€, 2700 meters, five year old females) was also on this card and 5.4/1 odds Greyline (5f Sam Bourbon -Si Seulement) was the winner for owner/trainer/driver Julien Dubois.

This one scored for the sixth time in her career now for 136,590€ earned.

7.8/1 odds Gailee des Pres (5f Travel Jet ) was second for Maxime Bezier ahead of 3.5/1 Gravure Gema (5f Saxo de Vandel ) was home third for Eric Raffin.

Tomorrow is the classic monte event named the Prix de Cornulier. The lineup follows:

Jan. 24 C4 - PRIX DE CORNULIER 700 000€

Groupe I - Monté - 2700m - Grande piste Course Internationale

Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (H à A), hongres exclus, les 4 à 6 ans ayant gagné au moins 180.000, les 7 à 11 ans ayant gagné au moins 250.000.

Une priorité de participation au Prix de Cornulier est accordée au gagnant du Prix Emile Riotteau et celui du Prix Joseph Lafosse du présent meeting, quels que soient leurs gains, ainsi qu'aux 1er, 2ème et 3ème du Prix du Calvados du présent meeting.

The Cornulier began in 1931 and there have been many superior winners.

The 2019-20 winner Bilibili, trained by Laurent Claude Abrivard, did not return for 2021.

Bilibili holds the race record of 1.11.2kr set in 2019.

There are five three-time winners (Souarus, Gardon, Bellino II, Kaiser Trot, and Jag de Bellouet).

Trainer Joel Hallais has won this race eight times and jockey Jean Mary is also an eight-time winner of the Prix de Cornulier.

A special date is on tap for tomorrow at Vincennes.

Thomas H. Hicks



