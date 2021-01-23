Day At The Track

Dorothy’s Legacy pips rivals in feature

11:06 AM 23 Jan 2021 NZDT
Dorothy’s Legacy winning Friday’s feature at The Meadows, Harness racing
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 22, 2020 — Dorothy’s Legacy needed every bit of stretch to do it, but she finally put Morning Shadow away to capture Friday’s harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $9,100 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Morning Shadow set up the stretch duel when she pocketed Dorothy’s Legacy past the quarter. But when Tony Hall moved the 5-year-old daughter of Art Major-Put On A Display wide in the lane, she had enough to down Morning Shadow by 3/4 lengths in1:54.2. Marvalous Song finished third. John Sullivan trains Dorothy’s Legacy for Greg Usner.

Hall collected four wins and Dave Palone three on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday when the program features a $563.01 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5.

 

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

