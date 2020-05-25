Day At The Track

Q+ Prix de l’Obelisque at “Enghien at Laval”

04:17 AM 25 May 2020 NZST
PMU Photo

May 23, 2020 - Saturday harness racing action in France was at Laval, the card moved from Enghien due to shutdown of the populated Red areas.

Here, the Quinte+ Prix de l’Obelisque (purse 56,000€, 2050 meters, 16 starters) went to 6.9/1 Dostoievski (7g Ganymede) clocked in 1.11.6kr.

Eric Raffin drove this Jean Michel Bazire trainee for Ecurie des Charmes.

This was his ninth career victory in 46 starts now for 325,980€.

5.2/1 Dream de Lasserie (7g Orlando Vici) was second for trainer/driver Romain Derieux and third went to 9/1 Cyriel d’Atom (8g Otello Pierji) for Franck Nivard.

36/1 Cash du Rib and 1.2/1 Dayana Berry completed the top five leading to a Q+ exact order payoff of 35,537.40€

On the undercard was the Prix du Rhone (purse 50,000€, 2050 meters autostart, 15 starters) with the 1.12.1kr timed victory to 16/1 Equinoxe Jiel (6m Rancho Gede-Themis Jiel) for pilot Gabriele Gelormini.

Ecurie Luck owns the winner that is conditioned by J.L. Dersoir.

57/1 Eliseo (6g Timoko) and 61/1 El Diablo d’Aut (6m Saxo de Vandel) completed the top three.

Ahead on May 26 is the Prix Victory Cavey (Gr. II monte, 2950 meters, purse 85,000€, five-year olds) to be raced at Mans due to Red area shutdown.

This great field includes Fleche Bourbon, Flicka de Blary and Fidele Royal. It should be a super event.

Thomas H. Hicks

 
