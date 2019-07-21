Day At The Track

Dostoievski and Ceylan Dairpet win at Cabourg

07:37 AM 21 Jul 2019 NZST
Dostoievski
Le Trot Photo

Friday’s harness racing Quinte+ race was the GP de la Ville de Cabourg at Hippodrome Cabourg (purse 44,000€, 2750 meters, 16 starters) with the 1.15.2kr timed victory to 2.8/1 Dostoievski (6g Ganymede-Noor des Charmes).

Dominik Locqueneux teamed this Jean Michel Bazire trainee for Ecurie des Charmes.

He won for the eighth time in 33 career outings now for 250,970€ earned.

19/1 Blues des Landiers (8g Phlegyas) was second for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Dominique Cheradame , ahead of 20/1 Cledere de L’SAirou (7f Clef des Chatelet) handled by Sebastian Ernault.

15/1 Deese de Gueron and 7/2 Classic Connection completed the top five and established an exact order payoff of 35,301.00 to 11 winning tickets.

The Q+ pool was 3.437,120€ and the total race handle was 6,940,000€.

The card included the monte Prix Fandango (purse 44,000€, 2750 meters, 14 starters) with victory earned by 2.2/1 Ceylan Dairpet (7g Ouragon de Celland-Rosy MIP) with Yoann Lebourgeois up for trainer Tony LeBeller and Ecurie Dairpet.

Race time was 1.11.6kr and the winner now has life earnings of 510,460€ from 14 career wins in 44 starts.

3.9/1 Daida de Vandel (6f Real de Lou) was second with Alexandre Abrivard up and third was 10/1 Al Capone Jet (9m Jag de Bellouet) rallied for third for jockey Francois Lagadeuc.

Ceylan Dairpet

Friday evening at Wolvega was the Super Trot Cup (purse 22,000€, 2100 meters autostart, ten starters) with the 1.12.7kr timed victory to 16/1 Durk M Boko (9g From Above-Vivian Boko) with Frans Van Der Blon up for trainer/owner H.A. Van Dljk.

13/1 Fabio Blanco (7g Ufo Kievitshof) was next with trainer Rob De Vlieger aboard and 4.6/1 Tuxedo Bi (7g Love You) took third for Rick Ebbinge and trainer JWM Engwerda.

Durk M Boko

Thomas H. Hicks

Latest News
