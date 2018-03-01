Double Down Jo wins third straight at Buffalo

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Double Down Jo came into Buffalo Raceway's $7,000 featured pace for the mares on Wednesday night (Feb. 28) with a pair of back-to-back victories that were won with relative ease. The question was if could she handle tougher conditions.

The answer was a resounding yes.

After battling to gain the lead to the quarter pole, Double Down Jo led every step of the way after that and held on for a hard-fought head decision over Tymal Luckynpink in 1:58.2 over the good track.

With a four-way scramble to the opening panel, Double Down Jo ( John Cummings Jr .) managed to reach the top in 28.3. Things were uneventful from there but things got interesting at the until the top of the stretch.

Tymal Luckynpink (Drew Monti) made a late rally from the passing lane while Forbettor Or Worse took her shot on the outside. Both made valiant efforts but Double Down Jo ($3.60) was stubborn and held on for the head win over Tymal Luckynpink and Forbettor Or Worse who had to settle for second and third respectively.

Owned by Joseph Shaw and trained by Jerry Nugent Jr., it was the fourth win in five starts for Double Down Jo (Roll With Jo-For The Goodrhymes). The four-year-old mare has now earned $13,839 in 2018 and $45,074 lifetime.

Monti had a four-bagger on the evening while David McNeight III had a triple. Trainer JD Perrin had three victories with Mihajlo Zdjelar Jr. notching a double.

Racing will resume on Saturday night at 6 p.m. with a 12-race program slated.

