Double Exposure wins Hugo Abergs Memorial

Double Exposure (7f Donato Hanover -KD Girl-Self Possessed) easily won today’s 2020 Hugo Abergs Memorial in Sweden (first prize 1,609,000SEK, distance 1609 meters autostart, 10 starters before one scratching) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet.

She reached the lead quickly from post four and it was over. This was her fourth 2020 win in five outings and she now has a 23-5-3 sale in 46 starts for 7,773,834SEK earned. Cokstile (7m Quite Easy -Joystile-Coktail Jet) was second for trainer/driver Wim Paal, his first start in the Paal stable. Tae Kwon Deo (5m Muscle Hill -Brigham Dream-Kaisy Dream) made a big challenging run and held on for third with trainer Adrian Kolgjini up.

The previously unbeaten Ecurie D (4m Infinitif -To Seen-Muscle Yankee) was fourth and until very late never was in the hunt from second tier post 10. Vitruvio made a miscue in the final turn with Ecurie D behind him and post nine second tier Ble du Gers made a break before the start. Campo Bahia was scratched.

In any event, Double Exposure this day was much the best. She was bred in the US by J&T Silva Stables LLC and she is from an outstanding Lady Suffolk winner KD Girl, she from True Love by Pine Chip . KD Girl won US$297,080 much of it in her three year old campaign in America.

Double Exposure

After the big race was the marathon Malmo Stads Pris 2020 (first prize 250,000SEK< distance 3140 meters distance handicap) and Who’s Who (6m Maharajah -Reality Pride-From Above) swept past rivals in the late lanew to score in 1.13.4kr for Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Pasi Aikio and owner Travkompaniets Stall AB (public company).

He overcame a 40 meter handicap to take his first 2020 win in two starts and 16th in a 29 race career. His life earnings are now 7,229,759SEK. He was off at 5.1/1 and bested favorate Unoicsdue Gnafa (7m Goetmals Wood- Minuit-Daguet Rapide) and Etenclin (6m Jag de Bellouet -Volpaia-Ganymede). Well-regarded Vikens High Yield made a miscue early, circled the field to gain second and then faded late.

Whos Who

