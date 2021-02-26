Double delight for young trainer

Young Victorian harness racing trainer Matt Maguire has only two horses in his stable at the moment— but they’ve both been putting their best foot forward.

Maguire, who trains out of the Myrniong stable of Jess Tubbs and her husband Greg Sugars, recently took his “team” to Melton and was delighted to land his first-ever double.

“I was rapt because I’ve only been out on my own for about five years. I worked with Ryan Hryhorec in South Australia before that and learnt a lot there,” he said.

Maguire prepared Kyvalley Surfergirl ( Andover Hall -Kyvalley Kitty (Muscles Yankee) to win the Niota Bloodstock Maiden Trot. Then in the very next race, Ona Highway Tohell ( Betterthancheddar - Alongthehighway (Badlands Hanover) tasted success in the Seppelts Wines Pace. Both were driven by Sugars.

It was a terrific training feat by Maguire to get four-year-old brown mare Kyvalley Surfergirl into the winners list at her first start for the new stable.

“We saw her advertised for sale on the internet about six weeks ago. One of my mates back home, Chris Neilson, decided to come in partners with me. It turned out great because we also picked up the VicBred bonus with the win,” Maguire said.



Greg Sugars and Kyvalley Surfergirl --(Photo courtesy Stu McCormick)

“She’s had a few issues, nothing all that serious, and the 10 days leading up to the race she had certainly turned it all around,” he said.

“I think we are going to have some fun, particularly if she can keep improving a bit with more racing.”

Watch Kyvalley Surfergirl winning at Melton click here!

Maguire admits he has a soft spot for his other winner of the night in Ona Highway Tohell, having successfully raced his dam in Alongthehighway.

“I think we won seven races with the mother in 2012-13, including her last race start at Globe Derby. Ona Highway Tohell is the first foal out of Alongthehighway—and the first I’ve bred myself,” Maguire said.

“He shaped up pretty well early days and I did have a high opinion of him. I sent him to Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin for his first few starts.”

The powerful Ballarat training duo produced the pacer in a heat of the 2019 2yo pacing colts and geldings Southern Cross Series heat at Port Pirie, finishing runner-up, beaten by a head.

Ona Highway Tohell was able to turn it around eight days later by taking out the $50,000 final at the same venue.



Ona Highway Tohell kept up his consistent formline with a win at Melton --(Photo courtesy Stu McCormick)

“Emma and Clayton gave him a few more starts before I then got him back,” Maguire said.

“He’s been a great little earner because I’ve won two at Globe Derby and one each at Mildura, Geelong and now Melton. All up he’s won six from 17 starts for $55K,” Maguire said.

“His form dropped off around last December and a blood test showed a bacterial infection. We sorted that out and his second placing at Cranbourne late last month was good.”

Ona Highway Tohell has kept up the form line with victories at his next two.

“I’ll probably increase the numbers eventually because I’ve got three or four babies back in Adelaide.,” Maguire said.

“But for the moment, I’ll just keep enjoying the ride and hope it lasts a bit longer.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura