Day At The Track

Double feature at Saratoga Casino Hotel

12:30 PM 26 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
JK Panache,Harness racing
JK Panache #4 holding on to win
Melissa Simser-Iovino

Sunday's matinee was highlighted by a double feature at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

There were Opens on the pace and the trot, each going for a purse of $12,000 on the rainy afternoon.

A couple of veterans scored victories in the co-features as JK Panache (Art Major) and Fox Valley Iliad (Vaporize) recorded wins.

JK Panache finished third last week in his first start back since September and on Sunday afternoon, the nine year old marched out to the early lead.

After an opening half of 56.2 over a track labeled 'good', JK Panache was met with the challenge of a pocket-pulling Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum).

Those two pacers slugged it out for the final 3/8 of a mile before JK Panache stopped the timer in 1:53.3.

Itsonlyrocknroll A was the runner-up while Poisonous (Mark Beckwith) earned the show spot.

The favorite ran out of the triple for the second time in as many Open Paces this year.

JK Panache now has record at least one win in the local Open Pace in four consecutive seasons. The $12,000 featured trot went the way of Fox Valley Iliad, following a disqualification of upset winner Golden Tate. Golden Tate got up to win by a nose at the wire but was DQ'd for a pylon violation around the final turn and subsequently placed second.

It was the first career win in the local Open for the ten year old Fox Valley Iliad (Larry Stalbaum) whose mile was clocked in 1:57. Golden Tate wound-up as the second place finisher at odds of 17-1 while Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson) earned the show spot.

Live racing resumes on Thursday afternoon with a matinee starting at 12:15pm.

 

Mike Sardella

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hannelore Hanover is Horse of the Year
26-Feb-2018 22:02 PM NZDT
Double feature at Saratoga Casino Hotel
26-Feb-2018 12:02 PM NZDT
Rubber Duck wins in the wet
26-Feb-2018 08:02 AM NZDT
Thisjetsabookin by a nose
25-Feb-2018 22:02 PM NZDT
Western Joe takes feature again
25-Feb-2018 05:02 AM NZDT
Quick miles on the wet track
25-Feb-2018 03:02 AM NZDT
Drew Monti Scores 1,000th Career Victory
25-Feb-2018 03:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News