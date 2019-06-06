Double ignites memorable moments from the past

Peter and Kerryn Manning after Dublin Chubb’s win in the 2YO Trotters Group Two

A popular square-gaiter double at Melton by Kerryn Manning had harness racing enthusiasts reliving memories of more than 20 years ago this week.

The 42-year-old world champion horsewoman, based with her husband Grant Campbell in Victoria's Great Western region, was at her superb best in capturing a pair of Group Two scalps.

Manning was successful with Aleppo Jewel ( Angus Hall -Insulated ( Safely Kept ) in the IRT Australia Matriarch Trot for four and five-year-old trotting mares, and then with Dublin Chubb (Lawman-Pocket Fantasy ( In The Pocket ) in the Rewards Hospitality Tatlow Stakes for 2yo trotters.

Aleppo Jewel is prepared by Manning, while her father, legendary horseman Peter, is the trainer of Dublin Chubb. Both races carried stakemoney of $30,000.

Aleppo Jewel has been in great form since returning to the racetrack in March after six months off the scene, with three wins and four placings from 11 starts.

Her dam Insulated won five from 23, with Kerryn Manning successful on three occasions as a driver when the mare was prepared by Andy Gath.

Manning plans to target the coming rich Vicbred Super Series with Aleppo Jewel.



Kerryn Manning aboard Aleppo Jewel winning the Group Two Matriach Trot (Courtesy Stuart McCormick)

Meanwhile Dublin Chubb, who started at the luxury odds of 10/1, is going about his business in good style. The gelding has nice gate speed and Peter Manning has him trotting in faultless fashion, with his four wins from seven starts record that speaks for itself.

It was way back in 1997 (that's not a misprint!) when a young and quietly spoken Manning took all before her with Knight Pistol ( The Contender USA-Pacealong (Lopez Hanover), the trotting freak of his era.

Knight Pistol shot Manning to international harness racing stardom in what was then a headline-making trip to Europe. The venture culminated in arguably Manning's greatest win when she became only the second female to drive a Group One winner in Europe, at Norway.

Knight Pistol began his career in the early 1990s, winning the hearts of harness racing fans with sensational home-country victories before being tested in Europe. He wound up with 55 wins and 39 placings from 181 starts for over $600,000 in stakes.

Manning left school after Year 10 to work on her father's property and drove her first winner at aged 16. At that same time, she had instant success in her own right, with the first horse she trained Allbenz (bought for $500) going on to win 24 races.

In addition to her success, Manning has been a great ambassador for her sport, both on and off the track and she was earlier this year recognised by being the first woman inducted as a Caduceus Club of Victoria Living Legend.

The club, named after a horse that was a superstar of the 1950s and 60s, established the awards to acknowledge those in the sport who contributed at the highest levels.

Peter was inducted as a Living Legend in 2006 and the pair became the first father-and-daughter to be admitted to the club.

Kerryn Manning said at the awards night that harness racing was something she always loved doing and was lucky enough to be "pretty good at it".

Her performance record speaks volume of her distinguished career - more than 3800 winners in the sulky and a training career amassing over 920 victories.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura