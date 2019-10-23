Double surprise for Gemma

Kash Us Back is trying his best to do just that after trainer Gemma Rue and her husband Mat nursed him back from life-threatening illness

When Bathurst harness racing trainer Gemma Rue decided on a hit-and-run mission with two horses to Victoria, she admits that her confidence levels took a dive soon after.

"The plan was to chase the Vicbred bonus with one and the other was going as a travel companion. They both had good form, but when the barrier draws come out, that took the gloss away," Gemma said.

"Kash Us Back drew saddlecloth number 11 and Izzy Watt come up with nine. I knew both were on top of their games, but it's a long trip and they were bad barrier draws," she said.

However, the two pacers, with the help of some expert navigation by accomplished reinsmen Zac Phillips and Darby McGuigan, overcome the awkward alley numbers to score nicely at the Shepparton meeting last week.

"I've been smiling ever since because it's the first time we've raced there. It was about 620kms and took me seven-and-a-half hours, but proved to be well worth it," Gemma said.

"I had to do it by myself because my husband Mat stayed at home to take five of our runners to compete at Bathurst on the same night," she said.

"It wasn't that bad though because I went down the day before and then travelled back home the day after the races."

Four-year-old gelding Kash Us Back (Changeover-Laughing Lilly (Mach Three) settled near last in the early stages with Phillips content to bide his time. After a three-wide tow into the race at the bell, the pacer quickly accelerated on the home turn and went to the line strongly. He started at 9/1 and rated 1.57-8.

Stablemate Izzy Watt (Art Major-Platinum Sign (Life Sign) raced with plenty of zest for a nine-year-old and looked the likely winner a long way from home. It was just a matter of when Darby McGuigan could extricate him from three back the pegs. He got into the clear with 350m to go and, switching back via the sprint lane, dashed to the front. The pacer, who had been in terrific form at home, started at the luxury odds of 7/1.

"Izzy Watt has been with us since he was a three-year-old, while 'Kash' is a bit special after having to fight for his life in his early days," Gemma said.

In late November, 2017, (as a two year old) Kash Us Back became precariously ill with acute febrile diarrhoea.



Kash Us Back during his illness in 2017 (Gemma Rue photograph)

"They thought it could have been caused by something he ate and the vet really didn't give him much hope. His temperature reached 41 and it was a roller-coaster ride," Gemma said.

"We were told it was going to cost a lot of money to try and save him, and if he pulled through, he only had a 20 percent chance of ever racing.

"We didn't know at that stage if he had any ability at all, but there was no way we were going to give up on him. It was a long nine or ten days with him being on the brink of death a few times.

"So after all that, we thought the racename of Kash Us Back was most appropriate. He has a home for life with us, that's for sure!"

Kash Us Back is doing his best to repay the faith. He won twice at both two and three years old, and has won six in total, only finishing further back than fourth twice in his 20 starts.

The husband and wife team recently enjoyed their best-ever season with 53 wins, 51 of these in NSW.

"We aimed at 50 and it was awesome to reach our target. We started the current season in great form with six winners in the first few weeks, but then things backed off a little," Gemma said.

"Our stable numbers are around 25 with half of those being babies."

While Gemma posted a winning double at Shepparton, husband Mat wasn't far off the mark as well at Bathurst, with Mymatepog (Somebeachsomewhere-One For Pog (Flight N Irish) getting home and Fouroeight grabbing a third placing.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura