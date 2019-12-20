Day At The Track

Douglas, Tormey both disqualified

02:47 PM 20 Dec 2019 NZDT
Glenn Douglas,Harness racing
Glenn Douglas
Cobram HRC

On 24 and 25 September 2019, the Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board considered charges issued by HRV Stewards against licensed trainer-driver Ellen Tormey and licensed trainer-driver Glenn Douglas under Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 193.

Ms Tormey was charged with a breach of AHRR 193(7) which states:

     A person shall not allow or permit another person to attempt to perform or perform any of the
     actions prohibited by sub-rules (1), (2) or (3).

Mr Douglas was charged with a breach of AHRR 193(1) which states:

     A person shall not attempt to stomach tube or stomach tube a horse nominated for a race or event
     within 48 hours of the commencement of the race or event.

The charges relate to a stable inspection by HRV Stewards on 1 December 2018 at the registered training establishment of Ellen Tormey where it was alleged that Ms Tormey allowed Mr Douglas to stomach tube or attempt to stomach tube ‘The Boss Man’ which was engaged to compete in Race 4, the ‘TAB Inter Dominion Trotting Championship (1st Round Qualifying Heat 2) (Group 3)’ at Tabcorp Park Melton that night.

Decision

On 11 December 2019, the HRV RAD Board delivered its decision in finding both Ms Tormey and Mr Douglas guilty of the charges. A summary of the HRV RAD Board decision can be found here.

Penalty

On 19 December 2019, the HRV RAD Board heard submissions in relation to penalty. After considering those submissions and taking into account the respective offence records; personal references and circumstances; the seriousness of the charges; both specific and general deterrence; and similar cases, the HRV RAD Board determined that the appropriate penalties were:

Glenn Douglas – 2 years disqualification

Ellen Tormey – 18 months disqualification

 

Harness Racing Victoria

Next article:

