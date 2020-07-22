Douglas to make comeback at Shepparton

The much-anticipated return of champion Victorian reinsman Daryl "Dasher" Douglas to the racetrack is pencilled in.

Douglas, 47, has been booked for at least four drives at this Saturday night's Shepparton Harness Racing Club fixture.

Club manager Ian McDonald said the former premiership driver's homecoming to the sport after a five-year absence was the icing on the cake for a meeting promising to be one of the biggest nights in his 14-year association with the club.

"The comeback of Daryl Douglas is an added bonus. We are all looking forward to that. If Daryl can return to anywhere near the heights he reached previously, he is set to be a tremendous boost for harness racing."

The club has a nine-race program framed for Saturday night, including five $20,000 events.

"Looking across the board, it would be fair to say it's nearly our best-and that's taking in some of our successful cup meetings," McDonald said.

"We've attracted some classy horses like brilliant pacers in Lochinvar Art and San Carlo. Then the Trot sees last-start winner Wobelee up against McLovin and Magicool.

Douglas, a six-times leading Australian driver, was relicensed earlier this month and has driven 4219 winners.

His younger brother Glenn, who prepares a team for his father-in-law and successful owner Eric Anderson at Strathfieldsaye, near Bendigo, said he was elated to again be joining forces.

"Yes, I'm rapt to have him back. I can say that Daryl was a bit undecided if he wanted to return, but Eric was probably the main driving force, along with myself," Glenn said.

"He had to go back to the trials and do 15 drives. He's looking forward to competing at Shepparton and easing himself back into it.

"I reckon he will probably just pick and choose and go from there. He's not going to go 'full on' like previously because he still wants to keep his job working on the roads."

The brothers formed a lethal combination for nearly a decade from the mid-2000s, posting wins in nearly every State. They enjoyed considerable success with Bold Cruiser and Make Mine Cullen.



Daryl Douglas and Make Mine Cullen winning the 2010 Silver Chalice at Melton (Stuart McCormick photo)

Glenn said he was especially looking forward to his association with brother Daryl off the track.

"There are fun times travelling to and from meetings. You do miss the camaraderie so it will be great to have him back at whatever level he's involved," he said.

"Some of the best memories like winning the Kilmore, Nyah, Tassie, Renshaw and Mildura Cups with Bold Cruiser. Make Mine Cullen was a brilliant mare, too, and she won two Breeder Crowns, the Ladyship Mile, Kilmore Cup and the Queen of the Pacific."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura

www.newsalertpr.com.au