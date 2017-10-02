Dover Dan Dominates Bluegrass Colt Trot

LEXINGTON, KY-- Commandeering the field after the half, 2-1 favorite Dover Dan blew away his competition in the second of three harness racing divisions for the $216,300 Explosive Matter Bluegrass Three-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot at The Red Mile, presented by the Explosive Matter Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farrms, romping by eight-and-three-quarter lengths in 1:51.3.

Getting away fourth, Dover Dan made his move for the top following a :28.1 quarter set by Shake It Off Lindy. Tracking the backside brush by New Jersey Viking prior to a :55.2 half, Dover Dan progressed uncovered to take the lead into the final turn, gaining a wide lead while New Jersey Viking faltered at the rail in second.

Past three-quarters in 1:23.1, Dover Dan continued to grow his lead in the stretch, finishing clear of Snowstorm Hanover, rallying from the center of the track, in second and Rubio, sneaking up the inside, in third.

Owned by William Wiswell, Jean Goehlen, and Eugene Schick, Dover Dan, by Andover Hall from the Royal Troubador mare Cr Kay Suzie, won his ninth race in 27 starts, earning $510,695. Trained by John Butenschoen and driven by Corey Callahan, he paid $6.60 to win.

Trainer Frank Antonacci took the other Bluegrass divisions, winning the first with Lindy The Great in 1:52.1.

Going the quarter in :27.3 and a half in :55.3, Lindy The Great expanded his lead over pocket-sitter Jake moving around the far turn, holding a four-length advantage over Jake and Moonshiner Hanover, first over in third, at three-quarters in 1:23.4.

Cruising in the stretch, Lindy The Great's lead diminished as Guardian Angel As weaved into contention off a rail trip, reeling in the leader coming to the line while Bill's Man followed suit, rallying from second over into third. Guardian Angel As, marching to try and overtake Lindy The Great in the final strides, was a neck shy of victory, while Bill's Man, the even-money favorite, finished a length behind in third.

Winning his fourth race in 11 starts, Lindy The Great, by Crazed out of the Muscles Yankee mare Highscore Kemp, has amassed $127,033 in earnings for owners K R Breeding LLC and Robert Rudolph. Trained by Frank Antonacci and driven by Scott Zeron, he paid $25.80 to win.

Antonacci's other win came with International Moni, gaining control in the stretch and besting 7-5 favorite What The Hill in 1:51.4.

What The Hill, Long Tom, and Devious Man vied for the early lead, with Long Tom and Devious Man yielding to What The Hill through a :27 quarter. Unchallenged on the front, What The Hill hit the half in :54 seconds while International Moni, trotting fifth, moved first over, soon matching strides with the tempo setter at three-quarters in 1:23.1 before overtaking him into the stretch.

International Moni trotted clear from a wall of horses, with King On The Hill closing towards the center of the track to take second, while Devious Man weaved off the rail and through horses to take third.

Owned by the Moni Maker Stable, International Moni, by Love You out of the Speedy Crown mare Moni Maker, won his seventh race in 22 starts, earning $482,442. Driven by Scott Zeron, he paid $10.60 to win.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile