Wiggle It Jiggleit getting ready to Qualify

GeorgeTeague plans to qualify Wiggle It Jiggleit in the very near future. Since last Fall, Teague has been carefully bringing back the sensational gelding, who has won $3,907,557 and many major stakes winning 38 of his 51 lifetime starts, with 10 seconds and two third-places. Wiggler It Jiggleit had been bothered by recurring back troubles, but Teague says he has not been bothered in this comeback. After missing all of his 2017 season, the champion pacer plans are to participate in a number of qualifying races at Dover Downs or the Meadowlands starting in the next few weeks.

Both of last week's $25,000 Open winners who finished in a dead-heat win, Cajon Lightning and Sicily, returned in the Thursday feature race and this time 7-1 Cajon Lightning (Art Stafford Jr.) closed with a rush to score a 1:51victory with Sicily finishing second. Tim Tetrick had another big day with five winners. Tony Morgan and trainer Jim King had doubles.

During the week; Feel Like A Fool raced a covered, outside trip behind Emeritus Maximus (Russell Foster) then moved three-wide on the final turn to take the lead on the way to 1:52 victory in the Monday, Dec. 11 feature. The longshot on the card came when Eddie Davis Jr. piloted 35-1 Warrawee Monarch to a 1:54.3 victory. The second highest winning driver in North America, Tony Morgan had four wins. Corey Callahan had two wins as did trainer Bobby Clark.

On Tuesday, I Love My Boss, arguably the finest modern-day Delaware-sired trotter, made good use of leaving from post 1, came down the passing lane, and when front-trotting Thereisademoninme broke stride nearing the finish line, reached the wire first in 1:55.3 to win the $25,000 Open trot. My Cherry Pie, Royal Becca J and Hollywood Highway won other feature trots Dedododo Dedadada made longshot music at 53-1 for the biggest payoff of the day. Corey Callahan, Tim Tetrick, Allan Davis and trainer Mike Hall had two wins each.

Corey Callahan pull Nat A Virgin three wide on the final turn and zipped past battling leaders Divas Image and Enhance our Mind to score a 1:51victory in the $25,000 Mares Open pace on a chilly Wednesday card. Eddie Davis Jr. guided Rockin BB to victory using the passing lane in 1:52.2 to win the $18,000 Filly and Mares sub-feature. Roselily (Art Stafford Jr.) recorded her second win in her last three starts, a 1:51.3 lifetime best, to win a $16,000 female pace while Westsluckycam Callahan) scored in 1:52.1 in a $13,000 distaff pace

Tim Tetrick and defending champion Corey Callahan are in a tie with 45 wins each in the track drivers' standings. Art Stafford Jr. is third with 36 wins. Tony Morgan, 32 and Vic Kirby, 31, round out the top five.

Jim King with 15 winners, leads the trainer statistics. Kevin Lare and Mike Hall are deadlocked for second with 12 wins apiece. Josh Green, Eric Ell and defending champ Dylan Davis are in a three-way tie for third-place with 11 wins.

Upcoming is the last portion of the 2017 meet, After,,Monday, Dec. 18 through Thursday, Dec. 21, Dover Downs annual one-week Christmas Break begins. Racing then resumes on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2018.

