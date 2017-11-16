This week's Grand Circuit stakes

Harness Racing This Week: Matron Stakes, Dover Downs, Dover, Del.; and Fall Four eliminations, Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit returns to Dover Downs this Thursday (Nov. 16) for four Matron Stakes for 3-year-olds of both sexes and gaits. The 3-year-old colt pace carries a purse of $210,000, the 3-year-old colt trotters will race for $201,900, the purse for the 3-year-old filly trot is $186,600 and the 3-year-old filly pacers will race for $182,700.

On Saturday night (Nov. 18) Meadowlands Racetrack will host eliminations in each of the Fall Four events for pacers and trotters. There will be single $20,000 eliminations in the Three Diamonds for 2-year-old filly pacers, the Governor's Cup for 2-year-old male pacers, the Goldsmith Maid for 2-year-old filly trotters, and the Valley Victory for 2-year-old male trotters.

Last time: Springsteen is not only a big hit on Broadway but also in the Matron Stakes after winning the $211,300 colt and gelding pace at Dover Downs on Thursday (Nov. 9). His victory placed him in the Delaware facility's winner's circle with the likes of the sensational Youaremycandygirl, Wolfgang and Plunge Blue Chip, as these four horses captured their respective contests for 2-year-olds.

Teamed with driver Simon Allard, Springsteen shot past race favorite Shnitzledosomethin just past the three-quarters and rolled on to a 1:51.1 triumph. The win was only the second this year from 12 starts and is a new lifetime mark.

Rene Allard recently became trainer of the Rock N Roll Heaven-American Charm youngster who now has banked $178,756 this season. Bruce Soulsby, Kapildeo Singh, Alan Weisenberg and Allard Racing own the winner.

Closing Statement and Brian Sears were second in front of Shnitzledosomethin (Peter Wrenn).

Yannick Gingras guided Youaremycandygirl to an easy 1:52.1 score in the $174,700 Matron filly pace. W.J. Donovan owns the American Ideal-Sweet Lady Jane lass, who is trained by Ron Burke. The filly collected her sixth consecutive stakes victory and her eighth of the year from 10 races. She has now won $714,545 in purses. Strong Opinion (David Miller) was the runner-up with Aims Whisper (Wrenn) third.

The outside post eight was no burden for Plunge Blue Chip in the $173,000 Matron filly trot. Ake Svanstedt, who owns the Muscle Mass-Dunk The Donato miss with Blue Chip Bloodstock, hustled away from the starting gate and won for fun in 1:55.4. It was her seventh win from eight races and improved her earnings to $194,833. Perfect Summer K (Andrew McCarthy) had a perfect two-hole trip and was second, with S M S Princess (Tim Tetrick) third at the wire.

Wolfgang played winning music for Gingras in a 1:55.3 decision in the $203,900 Matron colt trot. Jimmy Takter conditions the My MVP-Summer Savory freshman for owners Goran Falk, Fair Island Farm, Brixton Medical and Hatfield Stables. The win was his third of the season from eight races. Wolfgang caught Samo Different Day (Takter) in the last steps to bring his earnings to $204,920. I Know My Rights (Tyler Buter) was the show horse.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on Nov. 9.

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 1,589.5; 2. David Miller - 1,308; 3. Tim Tetrick - 1,048; 4. Scott Zeron - 707; 5. Corey Callahan - 510.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 1,434.5; 2. Jimmy Takter - 1,244.5; 3. Brian Brown - 492; 4. John Butenschoen - 491; 5. Erv Miller - 438.

Owners: 1. Burke Racing Stable - 326.3; 2. Weaver Bruscemi - 282.5; 3. Determination - 271; 4. Emerald Highlands Farm - 250; 5. Diamond Creek Racing - 212.8.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will again take place next week at Meadowlands Racetrack and Dover Downs. The Meadowlands will host the Fall Four finals for 2-year-olds -- the Governor's Cup, Valley Victory, Three Diamonds and Goldsmith Maid -- and the four TVG finals for older male and female pacers and trotters. Dover Downs will host eliminations in the Progress Pace for 3-year-old male pacers.

Paul Ramlow

Grand Circuit Publicity Director