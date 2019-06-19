Dowling, Phil Dorleans pull upset in SRW feature

David Dowling recorded four driving victories on Sunday afternoon’s harness racing card at Red Shores at Summerside Raceway.

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — Hitting the wire first as the longest shot on the board, Phil Dorleans captured the featured harness racing event Sunday afternoon at Red Shores at Summerside Raceway as part of a four-win performance by driver David Dowling.

Adkins Hanover (driven By Ambyr Campbell) set the early tempo with quick splits of 27.2 and 55.4 in the $2,600 featured pace while Phil Dorleans got away fifth and then moved first over. Dowling and his charge struck the front at the three-quarter mark of 1:26, then increased his margin in the final quarter before fending off a hard-closing Pictonian Storm (Myles Heffernan Sr.) and third-place Woodmere Ideal Art (Jason Hughes).

Donald Milligan trains Phil Dorleans for owners Kent Williams of Ellerslie, Andrew Williams of Richmond and Lyndon Hardy of Coleman. Time of the mile was 1:56.4.

Dowling also hit the winner’s circle with Woodmere Chella in 1:58.1 and Emperor in 1:59.4. The Warren Grove reinsman scored his other win in a $3,920 division of the Atlantic Aged Pacing Mares Series, presented by Standardbred Canada, with Jordies Hope in 1:55.3. Brian Ladner trains Jordies Hope for owner Lillian Ladner of Charlottetown.

The other $3,920 Atlantic Aged Pacing Mares Series split was won by Sodwana Bay, delivering as the favourite in 1:55.2 for trainer-driver Gilles Barrieau and owners Wayne MacRae of Fall River, N.S., and Howmac Farms of North Wiltshire.

Barrieau and driver John Davidson recorded driving doubles on the program.

The total wager was $25,831.

Summary of Sunday’s harness racing card in Summerside:

Race 1

J J Breanne (J. Davidson) 6.50 5.30 3.90; Tiki Hut (G. Barrieau) 2.40 2.10; Windemere Pay Day (D. Spence) 19.30.

Times: 29.0, 1:00.1, 1:30.2, 2:00.4. Also ran: Spirit of August, W C Little Willie, Khitam Image, I M Incredible, W C Emmastarwalker.

Winning horse owned by John Davidson, N.B.

Exactor 6-1 $22.80. Triactor 6-1-2 $146.20. Superfecta 6-1-2-7 $267.19.

Race 2

Dividend Day (K. Murphy) 8.20 4.00 6.00; Windemere Johny (C. MacPherson) 6.00 2.70; Dilans Mustang (G. Barrieau) 4.30.

Times: 28.3, 58.4, 1:29.3, 2:00.2. Also ran: Useful Hanover, Casimir Nunzio, Blacky Black, Bowyer Hanover, Loves A Challenge.

Winning horse owned by Fred Paynter, Debbie and Neal Ramsay, P.E.I.

Exactor 5-4 $24.50. Triactor 5-4 $202.20. Daily Double 6-5 $ 37.60.

Race 3

Pickpocketprincess (J. Davidson) 14.20 3.70 2.60; Medici Hanover (J. Hughes) 2.10 2.10; Flowersonthebeach (K. Murphy) 9.00.

Times: 31.0, 1:02.2, 1:32.1, 2:01.1. Also ran: Howmac Magic, Don’t be A Hero, Elm Grove Nanci, Fern Hill Delight, Southfield Sandy.

Winning horse owned by Wayne Hubbard, N.B.

Exactor 8-1 $11.20. Triactor 8-1-3 $188.00. Superfecta 8-1-3-6 $28.50.

Race 4

Saulsbrook Lassie (A. Merner) 6.70 4.70 3.50; Dangle Ona Dime (C. MacPherson) 5.40 3.70; Prom King (D. Spence) 10.60.

Times: 28.3, 58.0, 1:27.3, 1:57.2. Also ran: Ramset, Hunger Pangs, Westward Whim, Ten Mile Beach, Rockyroad Slimjim.

Winning horse owned by Jean R Belliveau-Norman Leger, N.B.

Exactor 2-7 $22.10. Triactor 2-7-8 $545.10. Superfecta 2-7-8-6 $156.42.

Race 5

Nutmegs Cider (D. Wallace) 17.90 11.60 3.90; Southfield Sue (K. Murphy) 4.30 2.50; Shes A Lover (R. Chappell) 2.40.

Times: 28.3, 58, 1:29.0, 2:01.1. Also ran: Mia Lotta, Hurricane E J, The Gormanizor, Medoland Bobcat

Winning horse owned by Leigh Gavin, P.E.I.

Exactor 6-3 $109.30. Triactor 6-3-1 $280.80. Superfecta 6-3-1-4 $176.00.

Race 6

Badlands Giovanna (J. Hughes) 6.50 3.40 3.00; Brief Interlude (C. MacPherson) 4.80 2.80; Shouldabeenaclown (K. Murphy) 2.30.

Times: 28.2, 58.3, 1:29, 1:59. Also ran: W C Kenzie Cookie, Jays Little Spark, Shy Artie, Dancers Pass, Windermerimalright.

Winning horse owned by Stephen Sweet, P.E.I.

Exactor 2-4 $31.60. Triactor 2-4-1 $ 69.70. Superfecta 2-4-1-7 $117.32.

Race 7

Sodwana Bay (G. Barrieau) 2.20 2.10 2.10; Ramblingily (K. Murphy) 2.40 2.40; West River Ambyr (S. Shepard) 3.30.

Times: 28.3, 58.1. 1:27.1, 1:55.2. Also ran: Prettyndangerous, Dreas Good Powow; Innocent Kiss, Elektra Express, Bettim Vicky.

Winning horse owned by Wayne MacRae, N.S., Howmac Farms, P.E.I.

Exactor 1-4 $6.10. Triactor 1-4-6 $33.30. Superfecta 1-4-6-5 $21.90.

Race 8

Emperor (D. Dowling) 48.10 33.70 11.40; Rising Fella (J. Hughes) 17.50 6.40; White Fish Flash (N. Rogers) 4.30.

Times: 29.4, 1:00.1, 1:30.0, 1:59.4. Also ran: Rash B Havior, Shiftyn Georgie, Adventure Luck, Myambrose, J K Cowboy.

Winning horse owned by Ralph Sweet, P.E.I.

Exactor 8-2 $231.55. Triactor 8-2-1 $ 374.60.

Race 9

Jordies Hope (D. Dowling) 10.90 3.60 4.20; Woodmere Finesse (D. Spence) 2.10 2.10; Drivingthedragon N (J. Hughes) 5.70.

Times: 28.0,56.4,126.0,155.3. Also ran: Collective Wisdom, Traces of Purple, Brodys Leona, Killean Finale.

Winning horse owned by Lillian Ladner, P.E.I.

Exactor 8-2 $28.60. Triactor 8-2-3 $183.70. Superfecta 8-2-3-7 $60.30.

Race 10

Noudidnt Blue Chip (G. Barrieau) 5.20 2.20 2.10; Twice as Bright (D. Dowling) 2.40 2.10; Confident Fella (C. MacPherson) 2.60.

Times: 29, 58.4, 1:27.3, 1:56.3. Also ran: HP Bushido Dragjet, Coasttocoastshark, Ultimiate Flyingnun, Instant Shadow, Culpepper.

Winning horse owned by Neal Moase, P.E.I.

Exactor 3-5 $9.00. Triactor 3-5-2 $30.80. Superfecta 3-5-2-1 $8.24.

Race 11

Phil Dorleans (D. Dowling) 18.60 5.90 3.40; Pictonian Storm (M. Heffernan) 25.80 5.90; Woodmere Ideal Art (J. Hughes) 2.90.

Times: 27.2, 55.4, 1:26, 1:56.4. Also ran: Adkins Hanover, Santana Sass, Mando Fun.

Winning horse owned by Kent Williams, Andrew Williams, Lyndon Hardy, P.E.I.

Exactor 4-2 $37.50. Triactor 4-2-6 $208.80

Race 12

Woodmere Chella (D. Dowling) 3.60 2.40 2.10; Lincoln Blues (C. MacPherson) 3.00 2.30; Whim Roader (G. Barrieau) 9.30.

Times: 28.4, 59.4, 1:29.3, 1:58.1. Also ran: Sendmeasign, Winter Blast, Goodmorning KY, Ultimatelyhandsome.

Winning horse owned by Valleygrove Farms, P.E.I.

Exactor 3-1 $11.70. Triactor 3-1-2 $34.30. Daily Double 4-3 $99.80.

Total wager – 25,831.

By Nicholas Oakes (nicholasoakes@hotmail.com)

Reprinted with permission of The Journal Pioneer