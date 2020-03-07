Day At The Track

Down Under Harder trainee takes Preferred

05:16 PM 07 Mar 2020 NZDT
Gold Orchid N
Besjon Doda Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, March 6, 2020 -- Season-debuting Gold Orchid N (George Brennan, $11) could not have mapped it out any better Friday night (March 6th), winning Yonkers Raceway's soggy $37,000 filly and mare harness racing Preferred Handicap Pace.

Unhurried early from post position No. 2, Gold Orchid N saw Ba Ba Ba Banana (Matt Kakaley) set sail through snappy early intervals of :26.4 and :55.4.

Diamondtoothgertie (catch-driver Joe Bongiorno) moved from third, with Gold Orchid N along for the lift. 'Gertie' engaged Ba Ba Ba Banana in and out of a 1:24 three-quarters, with the leader giving way readily soon thereafter. That didn't help tepid 2-1 choice Itty Bitty (Dan Dube), trapped in behind.

Diamondtoothgertie ended up winning the battle, but losing the war as Gold Orchid N rolled right by. The final margin was a widening 3¼ lengths in 1:53.2. Diamondtoothgertie did save second over Lady Dela Renta A (Jason Bartlett), with Sandy Win (Austin Siegelman) and Itty Bitty settling for the small envelopes.

For fourth choice Gold Orchid N, a now-6-year-old Down Under daughter of Bettor's Delight owned by Bamq LLC and trained by Mark Harder, she's off a seven-win, $120,000 season in 2019. The exacta paid $96, the triple returned $286 and the superfecta paid $1,954 (base $2 payout, 10-cent ticket worth $97.70).

Frank Drucker

07-Mar-2020 17:03 PM NZDT
