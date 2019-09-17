Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

None Bettor A is flying in North America. Down Under bred and formerly raced harness racing pacer None Bettor is showing his class as he excels in the North American pacing ranks.
He was seen winning the $100,000 Great Northeast Series Final in a time of 2:20.1 for the 2000m (mile rate of 1:51.6). A scorching time. He held of late challenges from Backstreet Shadow to be victorious by three quarters of a length.
None Bettor was driven to victory by Geo. Napolitano Jr, and trained by Andrew Harris.
He has had a faultless season so far winning 11 of his 15 starts, with 4 other placings.
He is yet to be out of the money, so far earning just short of $320,000 this season.
The son of Bettor's Delight was formerly trained and raced in Australia by Donny Smith, where he was the winner of 16 races and over $90,000 in stake money.
None Bettor A winning the $100,000 Great Northeast Series Final
Down Under duo do it again.
Bettor's Wish and Dexter Dunn win the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes 3yo Colts and Geldings final. The brilliant son of Bettor's Delight was too good for his field, as he successfully paced the mile in 1:48.1, with Dexter Dunn steering him home and Chris Ryder doing the training.
Bettor's Wish and Dexter Dunn win the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes Final
The Ryder/Dunn combination is proving a very successful pair as of late with the 3yo colt earning over $1.1m in 2019 and holding a seasons best time of 1:47.4. With his season consisting of 13 starts for 9 wins and 4 seconds. Simply faultless.
Chris Ryder is having a good run of late as he is a co-owner (with the legendary Roy Purdon, MBE) in up and coming New Zealand trotter Oscar Bonavena.
Auckland Reactor son on fire
The Great Buzz continued his great run in North America. The son of Auckland Reactor won his sixth race from just the nine starts since arriving in North America in May this year.
Formerly trained by Clark Barron, The Great Buzz showed plenty of promise having eight starts in New Zealand for five placings as a three-year-old. Still only a three-year-old in real terms, The Great Buzz has really excited his new connections for his future by pacing a fast 1:53.1 mile on the half-mile Saratoga track.
Monday 9th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Machamillion N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,500
Plainridge Park MA
New World Order A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
None Bettor A – Time: 2:20.1 (1 ¼ Mile) , Stake: $100,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shecandance N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $16,000
Black Chevron N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000
Tuesday 10th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Northern Assassin N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,900
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500
Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500
My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,000
Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500
Mister Daytona N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000
Wednesday 11th September
Batavia Downs NY
Media Queen N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,300
Thursday 12th September
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Back On Board N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mcclinchie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000
January A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000
Friday 13th September
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
American Empress N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000
Lady Dela Renta N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $27,000
Saturday 14th September
Freehold Raceway NJ
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,000
Vapour N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,300
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,500
Sanna Cruza A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Northfield Park OH
Copper Coast A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,500
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,800
Saratoga Harness NY
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,760
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Anythingforlove A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $17,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,000
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $42,000
Louis Alberto N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000
- Down Under First 4 – 2nd Lord Willoughby A, 3rd Macintosh N, 4th Kimani N
Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $27,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Mach Doro A, 3rd Military Master A
Sunday 15th September
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000
by Carter Dalgety