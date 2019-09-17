Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

None Bettor A is flying in North America. Down Under bred and formerly raced harness racing pacer None Bettor is showing his class as he excels in the North American pacing ranks.

He was seen winning the $100,000 Great Northeast Series Final in a time of 2:20.1 for the 2000m (mile rate of 1:51.6). A scorching time. He held of late challenges from Backstreet Shadow to be victorious by three quarters of a length.

None Bettor was driven to victory by Geo. Napolitano Jr, and trained by Andrew Harris.

He has had a faultless season so far winning 11 of his 15 starts, with 4 other placings.

He is yet to be out of the money, so far earning just short of $320,000 this season.

The son of Bettor's Delight was formerly trained and raced in Australia by Donny Smith, where he was the winner of 16 races and over $90,000 in stake money.

None Bettor A winning the $100,000 Great Northeast Series Final

Down Under duo do it again.

Bettor's Wish and Dexter Dunn win the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes 3yo Colts and Geldings final. The brilliant son of Bettor's Delight was too good for his field, as he successfully paced the mile in 1:48.1, with Dexter Dunn steering him home and Chris Ryder doing the training.

Bettor's Wish and Dexter Dunn win the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes Final

The Ryder/Dunn combination is proving a very successful pair as of late with the 3yo colt earning over $1.1m in 2019 and holding a seasons best time of 1:47.4. With his season consisting of 13 starts for 9 wins and 4 seconds. Simply faultless.

Chris Ryder is having a good run of late as he is a co-owner (with the legendary Roy Purdon, MBE) in up and coming New Zealand trotter Oscar Bonavena.

Auckland Reactor son on fire

The Great Buzz continued his great run in North America. The son of Auckland Reactor won his sixth race from just the nine starts since arriving in North America in May this year.

Formerly trained by Clark Barron, The Great Buzz showed plenty of promise having eight starts in New Zealand for five placings as a three-year-old. Still only a three-year-old in real terms, The Great Buzz has really excited his new connections for his future by pacing a fast 1:53.1 mile on the half-mile Saratoga track.

Monday 9th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Machamillion N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $5,500

Plainridge Park MA

New World Order A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $7,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

None Bettor A – Time: 2:20.1 (1 ¼ Mile) , Stake: $100,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shecandance N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $16,000

Black Chevron N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000

Tuesday 10th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Northern Assassin N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,900

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Kotare Yarra N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500

Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,000

Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500

Mister Daytona N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 11th September

Batavia Downs NY

Media Queen N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,300

Thursday 12th September

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Back On Board N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mcclinchie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000

January A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $17,000

Friday 13th September

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

American Empress N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $20,000

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000

Lady Dela Renta N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $27,000

Saturday 14th September

Freehold Raceway NJ

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,000

Vapour N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,300

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $8,500

Sanna Cruza A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

Northfield Park OH

Copper Coast A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $10,500

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,800

Saratoga Harness NY

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,760

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Anythingforlove A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $17,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,000

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $42,000

Louis Alberto N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Lord Willoughby A, 3rd Macintosh N, 4th Kimani N

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $27,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Mach Doro A, 3rd Military Master A

Sunday 15th September

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Sevens Hope A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000