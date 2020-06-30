Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Have Faith In Me N was a winner once again on Saturday when he smoked his harness racing rivals in the $18,000 Open Pace at Scioto in a slick time of 1:49.3.
J D Perrin trained the winner and also second placed Our Corelli N making it a Down Under Quinella.
Our Corelli N was some 1.7 seconds behind the winner.
Blindswitch Racing Stable and Bukers Stable were the successful owners of the Down Under quinella.
The win took Have Faith In Me N to over $1.7m in stake earnings for his racing career.
The son of Bettors Delight set Down Under harness racing alight when he won the $750,000 Miracle Mile at Menangle in Sydney in a scotching time of 1:47.5.
Monday 22nd June
Harrington Raceway DE
Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $2,500
Bettor Rock On N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $2,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Stormont Czar A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,800
Tioga Downs NY
Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,700
Tuesday 23rd June
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Firenglow A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,700
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
Last Flight In N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,200
The Meadows PA
Amelia’s Courage A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,500
Tioga Downs NY
Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Provocativeprince N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,250
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Fizzing N, 3rd Kenrick N
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,250
Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,250
Georgian Downs CA
American Tour N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,800
Wednesday 24th June
Buffalo Raceway NY
Empire Earl N – Time: 2:01.0, Stake: $8,400
Harrington Raceway DE
Stella A – Time: 2:03.2, Stake: $20,000
Thursday 25th June
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,750
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500
Culinary Delight N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,800
Scarborough Downs ME
Dontustopbelievn N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Wardan Express A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,250
Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $33,000
One Off Delight A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,250
Charlottetown Driving Park CA
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $1,550
Friday 26th June
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Saloon Passage N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500
Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $12,500
Ana Malak N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $15,000
Scarborough Downs ME
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
Saturday 27th June
Buffalo Raceway NY
Electric Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $4,400
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Backup A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000
Late Night Date A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,000
Meadowlands NJ
Campora N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $10,000
Persimmon N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,000
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $15,000
Northfield Park OH
Rollin Witholly A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,500
Scioto Downs OH
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $18,000
Messi N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000
Picard A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200
Sunday 28th June
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Vettel N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $11,600
Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,400
Saratoga Harness NY
Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,750
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Rock n Shard N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Darcee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000
Flying Isa N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,000
Carter Dalgety