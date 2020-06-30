Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 30 Jun 2020 NZST
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Have Faith In Me N was a winner once again on Saturday when he smoked his harness racing rivals in the $18,000 Open Pace at Scioto in a slick time of 1:49.3.

J D Perrin trained the winner and also second placed Our Corelli N making it a Down Under Quinella.

Our Corelli N was some 1.7 seconds behind the winner.

Blindswitch Racing Stable and Bukers Stable were the successful owners of the Down Under quinella.

The win took Have Faith In Me N to over $1.7m in stake earnings for his racing career.

The son of Bettors Delight set Down Under harness racing alight when he won the $750,000 Miracle Mile at Menangle in Sydney in a scotching time of 1:47.5.

 

Monday 22nd June

Harrington Raceway DE

Waikiki Beach A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $2,500

Bettor Rock On N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $2,500

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Stormont Czar A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,800

 

Tioga Downs NY

Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,700

 

Tuesday 23rd June

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Firenglow A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,700

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

Last Flight In N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,200

 

The Meadows PA

Amelia’s Courage A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,500

Tioga Downs NY

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,600

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Provocativeprince N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,250

        Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Fizzing N, 3rd Kenrick N

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,250

Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,250

 

Georgian Downs CA

American Tour N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,800

 

Wednesday 24th June

Buffalo Raceway NY

Empire Earl N – Time: 2:01.0, Stake: $8,400

Harrington Raceway DE

Stella A – Time: 2:03.2, Stake: $20,000

 

Thursday 25th June

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,750

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Culinary Delight N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,800

Scarborough Downs ME

Dontustopbelievn N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Wardan Express A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,250

Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $33,000

One Off Delight A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,250

Charlottetown Driving Park CA

Misty Memory N  – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $1,550

 

Friday 26th June

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Saloon Passage N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,500

Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $12,500

Ana Malak N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $15,000

Scarborough Downs ME

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000

 

Saturday 27th June

Buffalo Raceway NY

Electric Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $4,400

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Backup A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000

Late Night Date A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $8,000

Meadowlands NJ

Campora N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $10,000

Campora N

Persimmon N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,000

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $15,000

Northfield Park OH

Rollin Witholly A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,500

Scioto Downs OH

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $18,000

Messi N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Picard A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lachie Maguire N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,200

 

Sunday 28th June

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Vettel N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $11,600

Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,400

Saratoga Harness NY

Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $5,750

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Rock n Shard N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Darcee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000

Flying Isa N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $9,000

Carter Dalgety

