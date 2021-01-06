Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Consistent Down Under harness racing pacer Paduka N headlined a great result in the 12th race at the Meadowlands on Saturday night where Down Under horses were the first four home and three down under horsemen were also involved.
Paduka N has been a hit since entering the US harness scene winning four races with five seconds and three thirds for $47,000 in stake earnings to date with a record of 1:49.3 to his credit. Saturday night’s win was a big effort.
Starting from the 9 gate Down Under driver Todd McCarthy lit up the 7yo son of Bettors Delight to roar across the field to lead easily.
Then just on the half mile point Down Under pacer Bechers Brook A was sent on his way and took over control of the field to lead the field the rest of the journey.
It was a dog fight in the final stretch between the two Down Under pacers but Todd McCarthy got the very best out of Paduka N to get up and win in the last stride, clocking 1:50.4 for trainer Katricia Adams.
Second in was Bechers Brook A and third was Seeuinnashville A. Fourth place went to a Down Under trio of Love The Blues N and down under driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Kelvin Harrison.
Paduka N
Even more impressive was Let It Ride's spectacular victory in the featured $28,000 Preferred Handicap on the night. Let It Ride was huge winning in 1:48.1 and he lead another all New Zealand bred trifecta with Hesa Kingslayer N running second and Vettel N coming third.
Let It Ride
Sunday 27th December
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,800
Vettel N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,600
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,600
Monday 28th December
Dover Downs DE
Kasey John A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,200
Belfast N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,600
Northfield Park OH
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,400
Elrama N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $4,400
Tuesday 29th December
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,250
Monticello Raceway NY
Epaulette A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,600
Pompano Park FL
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $7,500
Wednesday 30th December
Dover Downs DE
Charlotte Royal N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,500
Neon Sky N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,500
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500
Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Starskys Dream N – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $3,100
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $3,100
Thursday 31st December
Dover Downs DE
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,500
Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Princess Holly N – Time: 2:00.2, Stake: $4,200
Lynbar Rose N – Time: 2:01.0, Stake: $4,900
Ideal Tyson A – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,900
Friday 1st January
Happy New Year
Freehold Raceway NJ
Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $10,500
Saturday 2nd January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Alberto Contador N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,000
Lettuceriprita A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,300
Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,000
Meadowlands NJ
Let It Ride N – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $28,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Hesa Kingslayer N, 3rd Vettel N
Paduka N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,500
-
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Bechers Brook A, 3rd Seeuinnashville A, 4th Love The Blues N
Thndrfrmthethron N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,500
Sunday 3rd December
Northfield Park OH
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000
Iam Erik N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,000