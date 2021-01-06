Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Consistent Down Under harness racing pacer Paduka N headlined a great result in the 12th race at the Meadowlands on Saturday night where Down Under horses were the first four home and three down under horsemen were also involved.

Paduka N has been a hit since entering the US harness scene winning four races with five seconds and three thirds for $47,000 in stake earnings to date with a record of 1:49.3 to his credit. Saturday night’s win was a big effort.

Starting from the 9 gate Down Under driver Todd McCarthy lit up the 7yo son of Bettors Delight to roar across the field to lead easily.

Then just on the half mile point Down Under pacer Bechers Brook A was sent on his way and took over control of the field to lead the field the rest of the journey.

It was a dog fight in the final stretch between the two Down Under pacers but Todd McCarthy got the very best out of Paduka N to get up and win in the last stride, clocking 1:50.4 for trainer Katricia Adams.

Second in was Bechers Brook A and third was Seeuinnashville A. Fourth place went to a Down Under trio of Love The Blues N and down under driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Kelvin Harrison.

Paduka N

Even more impressive was Let It Ride's spectacular victory in the featured $28,000 Preferred Handicap on the night. Let It Ride was huge winning in 1:48.1 and he lead another all New Zealand bred trifecta with Hesa Kingslayer N running second and Vettel N coming third.

Let It Ride

Sunday 27th December

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,800

Vettel N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,600

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,600

Monday 28th December

Dover Downs DE

Kasey John A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,200

Belfast N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,600

Northfield Park OH

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,400

Elrama N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $4,400

Tuesday 29th December

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,250

Monticello Raceway NY

Epaulette A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,600

Pompano Park FL

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $7,500

Wednesday 30th December

Dover Downs DE

Charlotte Royal N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,500

Neon Sky N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,500

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Starskys Dream N – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $3,100

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $3,100

Thursday 31st December

Dover Downs DE

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,500

Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $9,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Princess Holly N – Time: 2:00.2, Stake: $4,200

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 2:01.0, Stake: $4,900

Ideal Tyson A – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,900

Friday 1st January

Happy New Year

Freehold Raceway NJ

Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $10,500

Saturday 2nd January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Alberto Contador N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,000

Lettuceriprita A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,300

Shneonucrzydiamnd A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,000

Meadowlands NJ

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $28,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Hesa Kingslayer N, 3rd Vettel N

Paduka N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,500

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Bechers Brook A, 3rd Seeuinnashville A, 4th Love The Blues N

Thndrfrmthethron N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,500

Sunday 3rd December

Northfield Park OH

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000

Iam Erik N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,000