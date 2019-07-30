Day At The Track

Down Under winners in NA with Carter Dalgety

09:09 PM 29 Jul 2019 NZST
Carter Dalgety
Carter Dalgety

This champion harness racing mare continues to shine.

Shartin N took out the $100,000 Clara Barton Mares Open at her local race track of Plainridge Park today Sunday the 28th of July. Tim Tetrick guided the 5yo Daughter of Tintin In America home to grab her 11th win of the season, taking her seasons prize money to $655,765 US, for Trainer Jim King Jnr alongside owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick. She paced the mile in 1.49.1, which is the fastest ever time paced around Plainridge Park.

Former New Zealand Horse of the Year, Christen Me continues winning. Champion ex Kiwi pacer Christen Me recorded his 41st career win on Saturday night at Yonkers Raceway. The 10yo son of Christian Cullen paced the mile in 1:53.3 around the half-mile (800m) track for driver Jordan Stratton and trainer Lance Hudson. It was his 11th American victory and took his earnings to $295,840 US. He was previously prepared in New Zealand by Trainer Cran Dalgety and Driven by Dexter Dunn, where he was the winner of 10 Group 1s and over $2,581,000, across New Zealand and Australia.

Tough New Zealand Mare American Empress N qualified at Harrah’s Philadelphia on Tuesday, in 1:53.3, for Driver Andrew McCarthy and Trainer Aaron Lambert. Previously prepared by Jeremy Young in New Zealand, American Empress was the winner of over $127,000, including her blistering 2200m victory in 2.37.8 on New Year’s Eve 2018 at Alexandra Park.

Sunday 21st July

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Dixie Star N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000

 

Tioga Downs NY

Motown N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,000

Northern Assasian A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5.500

Hugh Hefner N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000

 

 

Monday 22nd July

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Alotbettor N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,500

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,000

 

Plainridge Park MA

Sign To Inverell A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,800

Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $14,000

New World Order N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake, $23,000

 

 

Tuesday 23rd July

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,000

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Betacool N  – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $12,500

Last Flight In N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,500

Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500

 

 

Wednesday 24th July

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Senor Macray A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500

 

Ocean Downs MD

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,500

 

Saratoga Harness NY

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

 

 

Thursday 25th July

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Gold Class N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,000

General Doug A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $46,500

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Sprinter N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $13,500

Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $13,500

 

 

Friday 26th July

 

Meadowlands NJ

Barimah A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $24,000

Miss You N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000

American Boy N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000

 

 

Saturday 27th July

 

Meadowlands NJ

Constntlysidewys A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $17,500

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Black Chevron N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Christen Me N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $18,500

 

Sunday 28th July

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Alotbettor N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000

 

Plainridge Park MA

Shartin N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $100,000

 

The Red Mile KY

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,300

 

Tioga Downs NY

Northern Assassin A – Time:1:53.2, Stake: $5,500

 

