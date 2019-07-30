Down Under winners in NA with Carter Dalgety

This champion harness racing mare continues to shine.
Shartin N took out the $100,000 Clara Barton Mares Open at her local race track of Plainridge Park today Sunday the 28th of July. Tim Tetrick guided the 5yo Daughter of Tintin In America home to grab her 11th win of the season, taking her seasons prize money to $655,765 US, for Trainer Jim King Jnr alongside owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick. She paced the mile in 1.49.1, which is the fastest ever time paced around Plainridge Park.
Former New Zealand Horse of the Year, Christen Me continues winning. Champion ex Kiwi pacer Christen Me recorded his 41st career win on Saturday night at Yonkers Raceway. The 10yo son of Christian Cullen paced the mile in 1:53.3 around the half-mile (800m) track for driver Jordan Stratton and trainer Lance Hudson. It was his 11th American victory and took his earnings to $295,840 US. He was previously prepared in New Zealand by Trainer Cran Dalgety and Driven by Dexter Dunn, where he was the winner of 10 Group 1s and over $2,581,000, across New Zealand and Australia.
Tough New Zealand Mare American Empress N qualified at Harrah’s Philadelphia on Tuesday, in 1:53.3, for Driver Andrew McCarthy and Trainer Aaron Lambert. Previously prepared by Jeremy Young in New Zealand, American Empress was the winner of over $127,000, including her blistering 2200m victory in 2.37.8 on New Year’s Eve 2018 at Alexandra Park.
Sunday 21st July
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Dixie Star N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000
Tioga Downs NY
Motown N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,000
Northern Assasian A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5.500
Hugh Hefner N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000
Monday 22nd July
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Alotbettor N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,000
Plainridge Park MA
Sign To Inverell A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,800
Mach Doro A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $14,000
New World Order N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake, $23,000
Tuesday 23rd July
Monticello Raceway NY
Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Betacool N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $12,500
Last Flight In N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,500
Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500
Wednesday 24th July
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Senor Macray A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500
Ocean Downs MD
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,500
Saratoga Harness NY
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000
Thursday 25th July
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Gold Class N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,000
General Doug A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $46,500
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Sprinter N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $13,500
Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $13,500
Friday 26th July
Meadowlands NJ
Barimah A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $24,000
Miss You N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000
American Boy N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000
Saturday 27th July
Meadowlands NJ
Constntlysidewys A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $17,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Black Chevron N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Christen Me N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $18,500
Sunday 28th July
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Alotbettor N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000
Plainridge Park MA
Shartin N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $100,000
The Red Mile KY
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,300
Tioga Downs NY
Northern Assassin A – Time:1:53.2, Stake: $5,500