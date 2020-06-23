Down Under winners in North America

Down Under harness racing horses score a first four home in race 13 at The Meadowlands.

Saturday night harness racing saw the huge impact of what Down Under racehorses are having on North American tracks in 2020.

Saturday nights racing at the Meadowlands saw five races won by former Down Under horses.

The highlight being in race 13 which was taken out by T he Devils Own N in 1:49.

In behind him was Franco Totem N in second, Jacks Shadow N third and Saying Grace N coming in fourth making it a Down Under First four.

But that wasn’t the only Down Under factor in the race.

The trainers of the first and second finished runners are the New Zealand born, Kelvin Harrison (Big Red) and Nifty Norman. Plus Dexter Dunn driving Franco Totem N showing that Down Under harness racing people are also the real deal.

The Devils Own N is continuing on his successful race career (three wins and a second from just the four starts) that was formerly in New Zealand where he was the winner of four races, nine seconds and six thirds for over $240,000 in stake earnings. A highlight was when he set a New Zealand record as a 2yo, running 2.16.3 (1:52.4 Mile rate) over 1950m at Addington Raceway.

The Devils Own N

Down Under mare smashes the clock.

Soho Burning Love A turned heads on Friday night at The Meadowlands with her blistering mile win. The 6yo daughter of Auckland Reactor paced a winning mile in 1:48.4. This made her the fastest ever mare bred in Australia . Tim Tetrick bought the mare up to the parked position approaching three quarters and then put pay to Apple Bottom Jeans (30 wins & $968,000) to run away with the victory.

Jim King Jr trains the mare and this continues the huge success with Down Under mares. He is the trainer of the fastest mare in history Shartin N, and Bettor Joy N just to name a couple.

Before heading to North America, Soho Burning Love A had a successful racing career in Australia, winning 13 races for over $250,000 in stake earnings. Most importantly winning at Group 3 level, and placing at Group level on 5 occasions, three in Group 1 races.

Soho Burning Love A

Monday 15th June

Harrington Raceway DE

Texas Terror N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,500

Northfield Park OH

Our Corelli N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000

Tioga Downs NY

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,500

Tuesday 16th June

Harrington Raceway DE

Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,000

Scioto Downs OH

Celestial Arden N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $4,500

Georgian Downs CA

Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Wednesday 17th June

Northfield Park OH

I Am Erik N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,000

Grand River Raceway CA

Better Decision N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $8,500

Thursday 18th June

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,200

Saratoga Harness NY

Onspeed N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,250

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $3,500

Vernon Downs NY

Mister Livan N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $2,400

Friday 19th June

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $15,000

Meadowlands NJ

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $9,600

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $15,000

Scioto Downs OH

Shecandance N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000

Saturday 20th June

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000

Meadowlands NJ

Anthem N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000

Letschasethedream N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $6,000

Letspendthenitetogether N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,600

Flamming Flutter N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $8,000

Down Under First 4

The Devils Own N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $15,000

– 2nd Franco Totem N, 3rd Jacks Shadow N, 4th Saying Grace N

Scioto Downs OH

Our Corelli N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,000

Messi N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

Picard A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $7,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $11,200

The Moonshadow N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $13,600

Kawartha Downs CA

Kiwi Focus N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $4,000

Sunday 21st June

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $14,400

Alotbettor N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,600

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,800

Dresden Raceway CA

Cullens Kefe N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Flying Isa N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,200