Down Under winners in North America

Down Under harness racing horses score a first four home in race 13 at The Meadowlands.
Saturday night harness racing saw the huge impact of what Down Under racehorses are having on North American tracks in 2020.
Saturday nights racing at the Meadowlands saw five races won by former Down Under horses.
The highlight being in race 13 which was taken out by The Devils Own N in 1:49.
In behind him was Franco Totem N in second, Jacks Shadow N third and Saying Grace N coming in fourth making it a Down Under First four.
But that wasn’t the only Down Under factor in the race.
The trainers of the first and second finished runners are the New Zealand born, Kelvin Harrison (Big Red) and Nifty Norman. Plus Dexter Dunn driving Franco Totem N showing that Down Under harness racing people are also the real deal.
The Devils Own N is continuing on his successful race career (three wins and a second from just the four starts) that was formerly in New Zealand where he was the winner of four races, nine seconds and six thirds for over $240,000 in stake earnings. A highlight was when he set a New Zealand record as a 2yo, running 2.16.3 (1:52.4 Mile rate) over 1950m at Addington Raceway.
The Devils Own N
Down Under mare smashes the clock.
Soho Burning Love A turned heads on Friday night at The Meadowlands with her blistering mile win. The 6yo daughter of Auckland Reactor paced a winning mile in 1:48.4. This made her the fastest ever mare bred in Australia. Tim Tetrick bought the mare up to the parked position approaching three quarters and then put pay to Apple Bottom Jeans (30 wins & $968,000) to run away with the victory.
Jim King Jr trains the mare and this continues the huge success with Down Under mares. He is the trainer of the fastest mare in history Shartin N, and Bettor Joy N just to name a couple.
Before heading to North America, Soho Burning Love A had a successful racing career in Australia, winning 13 races for over $250,000 in stake earnings. Most importantly winning at Group 3 level, and placing at Group level on 5 occasions, three in Group 1 races.
Soho Burning Love A
Monday 15th June
Harrington Raceway DE
Texas Terror N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,500
Northfield Park OH
Our Corelli N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,000
Tioga Downs NY
Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,500
Tuesday 16th June
Harrington Raceway DE
Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,000
Scioto Downs OH
Celestial Arden N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $4,500
Georgian Downs CA
Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Wednesday 17th June
Northfield Park OH
I Am Erik N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,000
Grand River Raceway CA
Better Decision N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $8,500
Thursday 18th June
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,200
Saratoga Harness NY
Onspeed N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,250
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $3,500
Vernon Downs NY
Mister Livan N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $2,400
Friday 19th June
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $15,000
Meadowlands NJ
My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $9,600
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $15,000
Scioto Downs OH
Shecandance N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000
Saturday 20th June
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $15,000
Meadowlands NJ
Anthem N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000
Letschasethedream N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $6,000
Letspendthenitetogether N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,600
Flamming Flutter N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $8,000
Down Under First 4
The Devils Own N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $15,000
– 2nd Franco Totem N, 3rd Jacks Shadow N, 4th Saying Grace N
Scioto Downs OH
Our Corelli N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $15,000
Messi N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
Picard A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $7,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800
Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $11,200
The Moonshadow N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $13,600
Kawartha Downs CA
Kiwi Focus N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $4,000
Sunday 21st June
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $14,400
Alotbettor N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,600
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,800
Dresden Raceway CA
Cullens Kefe N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Flying Isa N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,200
