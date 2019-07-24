Welcome to a new regular harness racing segment on Harnesslink "Down Under winners" with Carter Dalgety.
This weekly article will be posted on Monday afternoons and will highlight recent "Down Under" winners during the previous week of racing in North America.
Highlight of last week was Shartin N winning the Golden Girls TVG FFA Mares Open at the Meadowlands. Regular pilot and leading harness racing driver, Tim Tetrick steered the daughter of Tintin In America home to grab her 10th win of the season and take her season earnings to $605,756 US. The 5yo Down Under Mare was raced in Australia by Victorian trainer Dean Braun. She was the winner of the Group 3 Tasmanian Oaks, and the Group 2 Queensland Oaks in Australia before heading to the US. She is trained and prepared now by trainer Jim King Jnr.
Champion New Zealand Trotter Speeding Spur N qualified at The Meadowlands on Saturday in 1:52.1 for Driver Tim Tetrick and Trainer Linda Toscano. Previously prepared by John and Joshua Dickie, Speeding Spur was the winner of over 1.1 Million and nine Group 1s in New Zealand and Australia.
Friday 12th July
Bangor Raceway ME
Delightful Offer N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NY
Change Stride N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500
Northfield Park OH
Macy Blue Chip N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $4,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $46,000
Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000
Saturday 13th July
Buffalo Raceway NY
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000
Lightning Raider N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,400
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Shards Halo N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,000
Meadowlands NJ
Shartin N – Time: 2:02.1 (1 1/8 Miles), Mile Rate 1:48, Stake: $179, 550
Saratoga Harness NY
Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake, $9,100
Military Master A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake, $15,000
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake, $10,000
Scarborough Downs ME
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake, $25,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake, $21,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Machiatto A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake, $18,500
Imrockonrollegend N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake, $24,000
Sunday 14th July
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Quick Fun N – Time: 1.52.1, Stake, $7,000
Billy Badger N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake, $14,500
None Bettor A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake, $30,000 - Down Under Trifecta, 2nd Our Max Phactor N, 3rd Mister Ohanzee A
Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake, $18,000
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Five Card Draw N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake, $13,500
Tioga Downs NY
Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake, $9,000
Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake, $5,500
Monday 15th July
Ocean Downs MD
Hollywood Sign A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake, $5,000
Plainridge Park MA
New World Order A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake, $8,500
Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake, $14,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Tact Tate N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake, $11,000
The Meadows PA
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake, $6,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake, $29,000
Tuesday 16th July
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake, $11,000
Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake, $8,500
Shady Secret A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake, $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $13,500
Simply Sensational N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500
January A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,500
Wednesday 17th July
Monticello Raceway NY
Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000
Northfield Park OH
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $4,000
Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,500
Thursday 18th July
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Backup A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,500
Plainridge Park MA
Rockn Ruby N – Time: 1:53.5, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Threedee Delight A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $13,500
Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $13,500
Firebby A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $18,500
Friday 19th July
Bangor Raceway ME
Shez Sugarsweet A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,000
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $20,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Mitch Maguire N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $10,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $19,500
Heez Orl Black N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $24,000
Miss You N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000
Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $30,000
Saturday 20th July
Buffalo Raceway NY
Lightning Raider N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,400
In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,000
Meadowlands NJ
Constntlysidewys A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,250
Northfield Park OH
Rycroft N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,700
Saratoga Harness NY
Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $25,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Stormont Czar A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $17,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $24,000
Machiatto A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake, $24,000
by Carter Dalgety