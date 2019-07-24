Welcome to a new regular harness racing segment on Harnesslink "Down Under winners" with Carter Dalgety.

This weekly article will be posted on Monday afternoons and will highlight recent "Down Under" winners during the previous week of racing in North America.

Highlight of last week was Shartin N winning the Golden Girls TVG FFA Mares Open at the Meadowlands. Regular pilot and leading harness racing driver, Tim Tetrick steered the daughter of Tintin In America home to grab her 10th win of the season and take her season earnings to $605,756 US. The 5yo Down Under Mare was raced in Australia by Victorian trainer Dean Braun. She was the winner of the Group 3 Tasmanian Oaks, and the Group 2 Queensland Oaks in Australia before heading to the US. She is trained and prepared now by trainer Jim King Jnr.

Champion New Zealand Trotter Speeding Spur N qualified at The Meadowlands on Saturday in 1:52.1 for Driver Tim Tetrick and Trainer Linda Toscano. Previously prepared by John and Joshua Dickie, Speeding Spur was the winner of over 1.1 Million and nine Group 1s in New Zealand and Australia.

Friday 12th July

Bangor Raceway ME

Delightful Offer N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NY

Change Stride N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500

Northfield Park OH

Macy Blue Chip N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $4,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $46,000

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000

Saturday 13th July

Buffalo Raceway NY

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000

Lightning Raider N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,400

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Shards Halo N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,000

Meadowlands NJ

Shartin N – Time: 2:02.1 (1 1/8 Miles), Mile Rate 1:48, Stake: $179, 550

Saratoga Harness NY

Nerve Of Steel N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake, $9,100

Military Master A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake, $15,000

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake, $10,000

Scarborough Downs ME

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake, $25,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake, $21,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Machiatto A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake, $18,500

Imrockonrollegend N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake, $24,000

Sunday 14th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Quick Fun N – Time: 1.52.1, Stake, $7,000

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake, $14,500

None Bettor A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake, $30,000 - Down Under Trifecta, 2nd Our Max Phactor N, 3rd Mister Ohanzee A

Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake, $18,000

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Five Card Draw N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake, $13,500

Tioga Downs NY

Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake, $9,000

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake, $5,500

Monday 15th July

Ocean Downs MD

Hollywood Sign A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake, $5,000

Plainridge Park MA

New World Order A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake, $8,500

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake, $14,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Tact Tate N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake, $11,000

The Meadows PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake, $6,600

Yonkers Raceway NY

Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake, $29,000

Tuesday 16th July

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake, $11,000

Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake, $8,500

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake, $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $13,500

Simply Sensational N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $13,500

January A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,500

Wednesday 17th July

Monticello Raceway NY

Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000

Northfield Park OH

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $4,000

Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,500

Thursday 18th July

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Backup A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,500

Plainridge Park MA

Rockn Ruby N – Time: 1:53.5, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Threedee Delight A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $13,500

Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $13,500

Firebby A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $18,500

Friday 19th July

Bangor Raceway ME

Shez Sugarsweet A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,000

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $20,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Mitch Maguire N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $10,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Jackman A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $19,500

Heez Orl Black N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $24,000

Miss You N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $24,000

Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $30,000

Saturday 20th July

Buffalo Raceway NY

Lightning Raider N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,400

In Runaway Bay N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,000

Meadowlands NJ

Constntlysidewys A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,250

Northfield Park OH

Rycroft N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,700

Saratoga Harness NY

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $25,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Stormont Czar A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $17,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $24,000

Machiatto A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake, $24,000