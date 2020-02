Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Former New Zealand 3yo Sires Stakes Final winner keeps on winning in North America.

Texican N was seen winning on Saturday at Freehold Raceway in New Jersey. The 12yo harness racing Gelding came out on top in a close finish, in a time of 1:55.4 and taking home $9,000. The win took him so very close to achieving $1 million in career earnings. Currently sitting at

$994,722.

The son of Bettors Delight has a career best mile time of 1:50.1. In New Zealand he was the winner of 13 races and just short of $300,000 in prize money and placing at group level on 4 occasions, winning two of them, one being the $184,000 New Zealand 3yo Sires Stakes Final on New Zealand Cup Day.

Down Under mare doing well in the States.

Australian bred and raced mare Ideal Lifestyle A picked up her first win of the season on Wednesday at Dover Downs. The 8yo mare got the better of other former down under mares, Liberty Rose N and Rock N Shard N, who finished 2nd and 3rd in the race. They paced the mile in 1:52.2. It was the mares 20 th career victory.

She is now trained by Jim King Jnr and was driven by Tim Tetrick, who themselves have had huge success racing down under mares in the states. Notably, Shartin N and Bettor Joy N.

While racing down under, Ideal Lifestyle A, the daughter of Western Ideal won over $250,000, placing at group level twice and holds a lifetime mark of 1:50.3.

Monday 27 th January

Yonkers Raceway NY

Vanquished N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

Wednesday 29 th January

Dover Downs DE

Shezza GnP N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000

Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000

- Down Under Trifecta – 2 nd Liberty Rose N, 3 rd Rock N Shard

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

Thursday 30 th January

Monticello Raceway NY

Spondulicks N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $11,250

Slick Artist A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $17,000

Friday 31 st January

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Hillary Barry N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beyondthesilence A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $10,000

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $20,000

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $20,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $26,000

Saturday 1 st Febuary

Freehold Raceway NJ

Our Positano A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,300

Statesman N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,000

Texican N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,000

Meadowlands NJ

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $19,000

Statement Made A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $13,500

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Monty Monkhouser A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $25,000

Kimani N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000

Anythingforlove A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $22,000

Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Mongolian Hero N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

Sunday 2 nd Febuary

Pompano Park FL

Brigadierbronski – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Toot Toot N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500