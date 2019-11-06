Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing pacer takes out $35,000 Preferred Pace at Yonkers Raceway.

The New Zealand bred, Have Faith In Me successfully paced a sharp mile in 1:51.4 on Saturday night around the half mile (800m) Yonkers race track. The 8yo gelding was steered to victory by Jason Bartlett and is trained by Jose Godinez. The son of Bettor's Delight has impeccable bloodlines and they continue to shine through his successful career. To date in North America he has had 35 starts for 10 wins 7 seconds and 6 thirds for $200,452 in earnings.

Have Faith In Me is the son of well renowned mare Scuse Me (by BG's Bunny ). Prior to racing in North America, Have Faith In Me was trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen. He was the winner of 16 races and earned over $1.5 m in stake money. With his most impressive performance coming out of Sydney’s Menangle Park where he won the Miracle Mile in a time of 1:47.5.

Have Faith In Me seen here winning at Yonkers

New Zealand Great Northern Derby winner wins first race early in North American racing career.

Smart Down Under pacer Raukapuka Ruler won his first race in just his second start in the US on Saturday. The win came out of the $22,000 Pace at Yonkers Raceway where he clocked a 1:53.1 mile around the half mile (800m) track, for trainer Peter Tritton and driver Jordan Stratton. Raukapuka Ruler is an exciting pacer to follow throughout his future racing career racing in North America, being held in high regard by connections. The son of Bettor's Delight was the winner of 9 races and just short of $240,000 in prize money while racing in New Zealand and Australia. With his most noticeable win being in the Group 1 Great Northern Derby in Auckland in the hands of Dexter Dunn.

Consistent Down Under pacer ticks over $100,000 in US stake earnings for the season.

New Zealand bred and formerly raced pacer Bontz won the $14,000 Pace at Saratoga on Thursday in a time of 1:54.1, for driver Shawn T Gray and trainer Gary Levine. The win took the mares earnings to over $100,000 US for the season. The daughter of American Ideal has been ultra-consistent throughout the whole season, winning 8 races and placing on a further 15 occasions. Formerly raced in New Zealand, Bontz was the winner of 5 races.

Auckland Reactor three-year-old The Great Buzz continues to shine in North America.

The former Clark Barron trained pacer had 8 starts in New Zealand for 3 seconds and 2 thirds prior to flying to North America in early June this year. Since arriving in North America The Great Buzz has had 16 starts, all on a half-mile track, for 10 wins and 5 thirds for $46,945 in earnings to date for trainer Paul Zabielski and Owner Kevin Quinn.

Monday 28th October

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Crombie A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000

Tuesday 29th October

Monticello Raceway NY

Feel The Need A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $17,000

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,500

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,500

Mcclinchie N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 30th October

Bangor Raceway ME

Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,500

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,500

Thursday 31st October

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Terror Time A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000

Sea Change N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500

Marty Monkhouser N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,000

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,500

Friday 1st November

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $20,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,000

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,600

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sudden Change N – Time: 2:00.1 (1 1/16 Miles), Stake: $27,000

Saturday 2nd November

Batavia Downs NY

In Runway Bay N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500

Brunello N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $10,000

Classic American N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,900

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $15,000

Return To Sender N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,500

Meadowlands NJ

Kerrin Joseph A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,250

Northville Downs MI

Delightful Offer N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,800

Saratoga Harness NY

Teo Enteo A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,100

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $18,000

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $8,000

Epaulette A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

Vernon Downs NY

Mister Livan N – Time: 1:40.0 (7/8 Miles), Stake: $5,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $35,000

Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $22,000

Sunday 3rd November

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Vega Star N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,500

Big On Personality N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,000

Tact Tate N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,500

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $18,000

