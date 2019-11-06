Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing pacer takes out $35,000 Preferred Pace at Yonkers Raceway.
The New Zealand bred, Have Faith In Me successfully paced a sharp mile in 1:51.4 on Saturday night around the half mile (800m) Yonkers race track. The 8yo gelding was steered to victory by Jason Bartlett and is trained by Jose Godinez. The son of Bettor's Delight has impeccable bloodlines and they continue to shine through his successful career. To date in North America he has had 35 starts for 10 wins 7 seconds and 6 thirds for $200,452 in earnings.
Have Faith In Me is the son of well renowned mare Scuse Me (by BG's Bunny). Prior to racing in North America, Have Faith In Me was trained in New Zealand by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen. He was the winner of 16 races and earned over $1.5 m in stake money. With his most impressive performance coming out of Sydney’s Menangle Park where he won the Miracle Mile in a time of 1:47.5.
Have Faith In Me seen here winning at Yonkers
New Zealand Great Northern Derby winner wins first race early in North American racing career.
Smart Down Under pacer Raukapuka Ruler won his first race in just his second start in the US on Saturday. The win came out of the $22,000 Pace at Yonkers Raceway where he clocked a 1:53.1 mile around the half mile (800m) track, for trainer Peter Tritton and driver Jordan Stratton. Raukapuka Ruler is an exciting pacer to follow throughout his future racing career racing in North America, being held in high regard by connections. The son of Bettor's Delight was the winner of 9 races and just short of $240,000 in prize money while racing in New Zealand and Australia. With his most noticeable win being in the Group 1 Great Northern Derby in Auckland in the hands of Dexter Dunn.
Consistent Down Under pacer ticks over $100,000 in US stake earnings for the season.
New Zealand bred and formerly raced pacer Bontz won the $14,000 Pace at Saratoga on Thursday in a time of 1:54.1, for driver Shawn T Gray and trainer Gary Levine. The win took the mares earnings to over $100,000 US for the season. The daughter of American Ideal has been ultra-consistent throughout the whole season, winning 8 races and placing on a further 15 occasions. Formerly raced in New Zealand, Bontz was the winner of 5 races.
Auckland Reactor three-year-old The Great Buzz continues to shine in North America.
The former Clark Barron trained pacer had 8 starts in New Zealand for 3 seconds and 2 thirds prior to flying to North America in early June this year. Since arriving in North America The Great Buzz has had 16 starts, all on a half-mile track, for 10 wins and 5 thirds for $46,945 in earnings to date for trainer Paul Zabielski and Owner Kevin Quinn.
Monday 28th October
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Crombie A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000
Tuesday 29th October
Monticello Raceway NY
Feel The Need A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $17,000
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,500
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,500
Mcclinchie N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,000
Wednesday 30th October
Bangor Raceway ME
Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $4,500
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,500
Thursday 31st October
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Terror Time A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $3,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000
Sea Change N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500
Marty Monkhouser N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,000
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,500
Friday 1st November
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $20,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Rollin Withholly A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,000
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sudden Change N – Time: 2:00.1 (1 1/16 Miles), Stake: $27,000
Saturday 2nd November
Batavia Downs NY
In Runway Bay N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500
Brunello N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $10,000
Classic American N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,900
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $15,000
Return To Sender N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,500
Meadowlands NJ
Kerrin Joseph A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,250
Northville Downs MI
Delightful Offer N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,800
Saratoga Harness NY
Teo Enteo A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $9,100
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $18,000
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $8,000
Epaulette A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Torrid Bromac N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000
Vernon Downs NY
Mister Livan N – Time: 1:40.0 (7/8 Miles), Stake: $5,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $35,000
Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $22,000
Sunday 3rd November
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Vega Star N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,500
Big On Personality N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $7,000
Tact Tate N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $14,500
Billy Badger N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $18,000
Carter Dalgety