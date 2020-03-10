Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:30 PM 10 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety
Four Down Under Mares win on Dover Downs Card.
 
Wednesday nights Dover Downs meeting was highlighted by the huge impact of Down Under mares on North American harness racing.
 
All up there were 15 Down Under Mares racing on the one card, resulting in four winners, 3 second places a 1 third placing.
 
The winners were Shezallapples A in a solid 1:50.2 and Liberty Rose N in 1:52.3.
 
In the $27,500 Open Fillies and Mares Pace, Anytime N got the better of Soho Burning Love A narrowly in 1:51.0 ,but the highlight of the night was in the $50,000 Fillies and Mares Invitational where Down Unders World Champion Mare Shartin N made a winning return to the racetrack in 2020.
 
Her driver Tim Tetrick took the 7yo Mare back off the starting gate to settle in the running line. Nearing the final stages of the race, just as some may have thought she was too late, Shartin N showed a quick turn of foot to get over top of the field clocking her final quarter in 26.3 and 1.50.0 for the mile.
 
The daughter of Tintin In America won comfortably, beating the Nifty Norman trained and Andrew McCarthy driven Major Occasion A. Also in the field were quality Down Under mares, Bettor Joy N and Dibaba N.
 
Monday 2nd March
 
Dover Downs DE
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,500
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000
 
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,000
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,000
 
 
Tuesday 3rd March
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Buzinga N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,000
 
Monticello Raceway NY
Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,200
 
Pompano Park
Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000
 
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,600
 
 
Wednesday 4 th February
 
Dover Downs DE
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $9,000
Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000
Anytime N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $27,500
Shartin N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $50,000
 
Monticello Raceway NY
Go Collect N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $5,500
 
Northfield Park OH
Elrama N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $3,600
 
 
Thursday 5th February
Dover Downs DE
Bettor Rock On A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500
 
Monticello Raceway NY
Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,200
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $8,500
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sezana N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500
Donegal Rundlescreek N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $19,000
Christen Me N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $19,000
 
 
Friday 6th March
 
Freehold Raceway NJ
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $12,000
 
The Meadows PA
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $19,000
Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000
Madame Leza A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $22,000 (Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Classy Chapel N, Motu Moonbeam N)
Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $22,000
Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $37,000
Delishka N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $30,000
 
 
Saturday 7 th March
 
Freehold Raceway NJ
Three Ways N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300
 
Meadowlands NJ
Vettel N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $30,000
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000
Best Shot N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,100
 
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
American Boy N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $24,000
Macintosh N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $22,000
Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $22,000
Louis Alberto N– Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $24,000
 
 
Sunday 8th March
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $17,500
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Wardan Destroyer A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $8,500
 
Flamboro Downs CA
Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000
Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,000
 
 
 
 

by Carter Dalgety

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Williams makes statement on indictments
10-Mar-2020 15:03 PM NZDT
Statement from SBOANJ on NY indictments
10-Mar-2020 15:03 PM NZDT
Fields drawn for Borgata, Matchmaker Series
10-Mar-2020 15:03 PM NZDT
Maiden takes second leg of series
10-Mar-2020 12:03 PM NZDT
Napolitano sweeps Game of Claims Trots
10-Mar-2020 12:03 PM NZDT
Trotting record equaled at Miami Valley
10-Mar-2020 10:03 AM NZDT
Spreading the wealth at Hawthorne
10-Mar-2020 10:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News