Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Four Down Under Mares win on Dover Downs Card.
Wednesday nights Dover Downs meeting was highlighted by the huge impact of Down Under mares on North American harness racing.
All up there were 15 Down Under Mares racing on the one card, resulting in four winners, 3 second places a 1 third placing.
The winners were Shezallapples A in a solid 1:50.2 and Liberty Rose N in 1:52.3.
In the $27,500 Open Fillies and Mares Pace, Anytime N got the better of Soho Burning Love A narrowly in 1:51.0 ,but the highlight of the night was in the $50,000 Fillies and Mares Invitational where Down Unders World Champion Mare Shartin N made a winning return to the racetrack in 2020.
Her driver Tim Tetrick took the 7yo Mare back off the starting gate to settle in the running line. Nearing the final stages of the race, just as some may have thought she was too late, Shartin N showed a quick turn of foot to get over top of the field clocking her final quarter in 26.3 and 1.50.0 for the mile.
The daughter of Tintin In America won comfortably, beating the Nifty Norman trained and Andrew McCarthy driven Major Occasion A. Also in the field were quality Down Under mares, Bettor Joy N and Dibaba N.
Monday 2nd March
Dover Downs DE
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,500
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,000
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,000
Tuesday 3rd March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Buzinga N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,200
Pompano Park
Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,600
Wednesday 4 th February
Dover Downs DE
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $9,000
Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000
Anytime N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $27,500
Shartin N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $50,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Go Collect N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $5,500
Northfield Park OH
Elrama N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $3,600
Thursday 5th February
Dover Downs DE
Bettor Rock On A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,200
Saratoga Harness NY
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sezana N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500
Donegal Rundlescreek N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $19,000
Christen Me N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $19,000
Friday 6th March
Freehold Raceway NJ
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $12,000
The Meadows PA
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $19,000
Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000
Madame Leza A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $22,000 (Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Classy Chapel N, Motu Moonbeam N)
Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $22,000
Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $37,000
Delishka N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $30,000
Saturday 7 th March
Freehold Raceway NJ
Three Ways N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300
Meadowlands NJ
Vettel N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $30,000
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000
Best Shot N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,100
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
American Boy N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $24,000
Macintosh N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $22,000
Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $22,000
Louis Alberto N– Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $24,000
Sunday 8th March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $17,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Wardan Destroyer A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $8,500
Flamboro Downs CA
Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000
Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,000
by Carter Dalgety