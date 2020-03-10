Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Four Down Under Mares win on Dover Downs Card.

Wednesday nights Dover Downs meeting was highlighted by the huge impact of Down Under mares on North American harness racing.

All up there were 15 Down Under Mares racing on the one card, resulting in four winners, 3 second places a 1 third placing.

The winners were Shezallapples A in a solid 1:50.2 and Liberty Rose N in 1:52.3.

In the $27,500 Open Fillies and Mares Pace, Anytime N got the better of Soho Burning Love A narrowly in 1:51.0 ,but the highlight of the night was in the $50,000 Fillies and Mares Invitational where Down Unders World Champion Mare Shartin N made a winning return to the racetrack in 2020.

Her driver Tim Tetrick took the 7yo Mare back off the starting gate to settle in the running line. Nearing the final stages of the race, just as some may have thought she was too late, Shartin N showed a quick turn of foot to get over top of the field clocking her final quarter in 26.3 and 1.50.0 for the mile.

The daughter of Tintin In America won comfortably, beating the Nifty Norman trained and Andrew McCarthy driven Major Occasion A. Also in the field were quality Down Under mares, Bettor Joy N and Dibaba N.

Monday 2nd March

Dover Downs DE

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,500

Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Nicol Shard N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $15,000

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,000

Tuesday 3rd March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Buzinga N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Bettor Reason N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,200

Pompano Park

Rockstar Angel A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,600

Wednesday 4 th February

Dover Downs DE

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $9,000

Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000

Anytime N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $27,500

Shartin N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $50,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Go Collect N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $5,500

Northfield Park OH

Elrama N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $3,600

Thursday 5th February

Dover Downs DE

Bettor Rock On A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,200

Saratoga Harness NY

Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sezana N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $15,000

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

Donegal Rundlescreek N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $19,000

Christen Me N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $19,000

Friday 6th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $12,000

The Meadows PA

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $15,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $19,000

Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000

Madame Leza A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $22,000 (Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Classy Chapel N, Motu Moonbeam N)

Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $22,000

Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $37,000

Delishka N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $30,000

Saturday 7 th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Three Ways N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300

Meadowlands NJ

Vettel N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $30,000

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $16,000

Best Shot N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Real Lucky N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,100

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono

Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

American Boy N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $24,000

Macintosh N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $22,000

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $22,000

Louis Alberto N– Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $24,000

Sunday 8th March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $17,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Wardan Destroyer A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $8,500

Flamboro Downs CA

Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $5,000

Smooth Mara N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,000