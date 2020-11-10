Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 10 Nov 2020 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under Harness Racing produces another million dollar earner.

The weeks racing in North America was a huge one for Down Under export Dream Out Loud N when he won two races in the week and turned himself into a million dollar earner. The now 13yo pacer has been to the races for a staggering 253 starts and is still on the top of his game winning his last 4 races in a row.

His first win of the week was on Wednesday at Harrahs Chester in Philadelphia where he won the $6,400 pace in 1:52.3 for trainer Gilbert Garcia-Owen and driver Geo. Napolitano Jr. Then 4 days later the son of Bettors Delight headed back to Harrahs Chester Raceway and backed up in another $6,400 pace with the same trainer driver combination to win again in 1:52.0. A great effort and took his outstanding record to 48 wins, 52 seconds and 41 thirds and $1,018,500 in the bank. The gelding was originally sold to the states to Joe Muscara and has been superb ever since. It is a great example of how much a horse can achieve in their racing career if they are well managed throughout their career, a credit to everyone involved with the horse.

 

Monday 2nd November

Dover Downs DE

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,500

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Lion Rock N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000

 

Northfield Park

Copper Coast A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,400

 

Plainridge Park MA

Stihl N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY  

American Zest A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,350

Teo Enteo A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500

 

Western Fair Raceway CA

Firebby A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,500

Bute Courage N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $4,700

 

Tuesday 3rd November

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,500

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Dream Defence N – Time: 2:04.1, Stake: $3,400

Im A Director N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,200

 

Oak Grove Racing KY

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,700

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,675

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,125

Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,850

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Mossdale Lottee N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,400

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500

Golden Quest N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,000

 

Wednesday 4th November

Batavia Downs NY

Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $7,250

 

Dover Downs DE

Western Secret A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000

Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,000

Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,400

Somthngaboutmary N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $6,800

English Rose N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,000

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,200

 

Northfield Park

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,400

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200

 

Thursday 5th November

Dover Downs DE

Always Flashing A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,500

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $12,000

Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $17,500

 

Friday 6th November

Freehold Raceway NJ

Princess Holly N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,200

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Hesa Kingslayer – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,500

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Lion Rock N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,000

 

The Meadows PA

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,100

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500

Constntlysidewys A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,500

War Dan Delight N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,000

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $25,000

Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,000

 

Saturday 7th November

Batavia Downs NY

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,000

 

Freehold Raceway NJ

Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,800 

Texican N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000

Ideal Tyson A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,800

 

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,500

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $18,000

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200

 

Meadowlands NJ

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $20,000

Bracken Storm A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,800

Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,800

Deltasun A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,000

Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $11,200

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

  • Down Under First 6 – 2nd Yayas Hot Spot N, 3rd Audie Hare N, 4th Kerford Road A, 5th Benhope Rulz N, 6th Solid Asa Rock A

San Domino A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $25,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Leonidas A, 3rd Micky Gee N

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500

 

Charlottetown Driving Park CA

Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $1,400

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Permission A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $24,000

 

Sunday 8th November

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,400

Polak A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000

Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,600

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Statesman N, 3rd Buckeye N

 

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,000

 

Flamboro Downs CA

Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,800

 

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Darcee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000

 

 

by Carter Dalgety

 
