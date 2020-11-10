Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Harness Racing produces another million dollar earner.
The weeks racing in North America was a huge one for Down Under export Dream Out Loud N when he won two races in the week and turned himself into a million dollar earner. The now 13yo pacer has been to the races for a staggering 253 starts and is still on the top of his game winning his last 4 races in a row.
His first win of the week was on Wednesday at Harrahs Chester in Philadelphia where he won the $6,400 pace in 1:52.3 for trainer Gilbert Garcia-Owen and driver Geo. Napolitano Jr. Then 4 days later the son of Bettors Delight headed back to Harrahs Chester Raceway and backed up in another $6,400 pace with the same trainer driver combination to win again in 1:52.0. A great effort and took his outstanding record to 48 wins, 52 seconds and 41 thirds and $1,018,500 in the bank. The gelding was originally sold to the states to Joe Muscara and has been superb ever since. It is a great example of how much a horse can achieve in their racing career if they are well managed throughout their career, a credit to everyone involved with the horse.
Monday 2nd November
Dover Downs DE
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Lion Rock N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000
Northfield Park
Copper Coast A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,400
Plainridge Park MA
Stihl N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,000
Saratoga Harness NY
American Zest A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,350
Teo Enteo A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $3,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500
Western Fair Raceway CA
Firebby A – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,500
Bute Courage N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $4,700
Tuesday 3rd November
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
The Empiressister – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Dream Defence N – Time: 2:04.1, Stake: $3,400
Im A Director N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,200
Oak Grove Racing KY
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $8,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,700
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,675
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,125
Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,850
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Mossdale Lottee N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,400
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500
Golden Quest N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $15,000
Wednesday 4th November
Batavia Downs NY
Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $7,250
Dover Downs DE
Western Secret A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000
Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,000
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,400
Somthngaboutmary N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $6,800
English Rose N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,000
Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,200
Northfield Park
Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,400
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200
Thursday 5th November
Dover Downs DE
Always Flashing A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,500
Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $12,000
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $17,500
Friday 6th November
Freehold Raceway NJ
Princess Holly N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,200
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Hesa Kingslayer – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Lion Rock N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $5,000
The Meadows PA
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,100
Yonkers Raceway NY
Gunpowder N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500
Constntlysidewys A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,500
War Dan Delight N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $10,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $25,000
Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,000
Saturday 7th November
Batavia Downs NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,500
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Power Dreaming N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,800
Texican N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,000
Ideal Tyson A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,800
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,500
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $18,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200
Meadowlands NJ
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $20,000
Bracken Storm A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,800
Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,800
Deltasun A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,000
Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $11,200
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Imarocnrollegend N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
-
Down Under First 6 – 2nd Yayas Hot Spot N, 3rd Audie Hare N, 4th Kerford Road A, 5th Benhope Rulz N, 6th Solid Asa Rock A
San Domino A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $25,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Leonidas A, 3rd Micky Gee N
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500
Charlottetown Driving Park CA
Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $1,400
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Permission A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $24,000
Sunday 8th November
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,400
Polak A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000
Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,600
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Statesman N, 3rd Buckeye N
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,800
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Darcee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000
by Carter Dalgety