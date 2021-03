Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer wins feature race. The resuming harness racing out of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Pennsylvania on Saturday was the running of the Game of Claims Final.

In the $50,000 final down under pacer Glengarry Knight N was the winner. The son of Changeover nosed out the second place getter to claim the winning time of 1:52.3. Winning trainer William Adamczyk had Glengarry Knight N join his barn just last week and had him prepared inch perfect for driver Anthony Napolitano.

The 7yo Gelding is now the second richest harness racing horse in North America for the 2021 season to date with $53,760 to his name and holds a lifetime mark of 1:49.4.

Monday 1st March

Yonkers Raceway NY

Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,500

Leonidas N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $30,000

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $20,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Sheriff N, 3rd Keep On Rocking A

Tuesday 2nd March

Saratoga Harness NY

American Zest A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Im A Gigolo N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $14,000

Mister Rebbily A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $16,000

Fizzing N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

Macheasy A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,000

Our Max Phactor N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 3rd March

Buffalo Raceway NY

Laughing Emoji N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $7,200

Dover Downs DE

Shes Pukka N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $20,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Anytime N, 3rd Soho Burning Love A

Pompano Park FL

Risk N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $4,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Flashazz N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,000

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $5,100

Yonkers Raceway NY

Jossie James A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,500

Thursday 4th March

Dover Downs DE

Solid Gold N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $17,000

Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $20,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Tyronbettorsella N – Time: 2:01.3, Stake: $2,300

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $2,800

Pompano Park FL

Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $4,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $9,500

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500

Demeter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $30,000

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $17,500

Friday 5th March

Meadowlands NJ

Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,600

Statesman N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,125

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Never Say Never N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,600

Shards Halo N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $22,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,500

Dark Energy N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $9,500

Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $9,500

Macintosh N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Tuapeka Jessie N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $16,000

Saturday 6th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Vergeofgreatness N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,300

Soho Chelsea A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $10,500

Alta Jerome N – Time: 1:59.4, Stake: $4,900

Meadowlands NJ

Billy Lincoln N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,000

Paduka N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500

Thatswhatisaid N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $25,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,700

Our Zak Whitby A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $13,500

Northfield Park OH

Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,800

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $50,000

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800

Flamboro Downs CA

Kiwi Focus N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $5,400

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,000

Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $26,000

Sunday 7th March

Cal Expo CA

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $4,800

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Imshortandsweet N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,000

Northfield Park OH

Elrama N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,800

Pompano Park FL

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

American Zest A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $6,800

Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,800

Eclipse Me N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000