Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under horsemen headline one of the biggest days of the year for American Harness Racing, Hambletonian Day.

Hambletonian Day at the Meadowlands on Saturday consisted of some of the best harness racing horses in the world racing, extremely fast times and a lot of success.

Down Under driver Andrew McCarthy was the star of the show winning 5 races on the day and taking out the $1 million Hambletonian with filly Ramona Hill, for trainer Tony Alanga. McCarthy and Ramona Hill headed out favourite and backed up her huge elimination win the week prior when running her last quarter in 25.4 seconds. On Saturday night the 3yo daughter of Muscle Hill had race rivals covered by a length to win in 1:50.1. McCarthys other wins were with Angers Bayama in 1:48.3, Reflect With Me in the $90,525 Shady Daisy in 1:48.3, Caviart Eva in 1:53.3, and Darlene Hanover in the $350,300 Jim Doherty Memorial for 2yo trotters in 1:55.1.

Dexter Dunn also had a successful day winning two races. Firstly he teamed up with Down Under trainer Chris Ryder who had Bettors Wish back to career best form when beating a quality field of Free For All ers. Dunn sent the Bettors Delight colt forward and worked overtime early to find the lead just after the first quarter that was run in 25.3. Race favourite Dancing Lou went up to eyeball past the half in a blistering 52.1. But Bettors Wish proved so tough to kick away and hold off late challenges from Backstreet Shadow to win in 1:47.3.

Down Under Trainers Brett Pelling and Mark Harder also picked up wins on the big day.

Pelling won the $166,550 Dr. John R. Steele Memorial Mares Open trot with When Dovescry in 1:50.0, with David Miller in the bike.

Mark Harder won the $319,000 Peter Houghton Memorial Final for 2yo trotting Colts and Geldings, with Zenith Stride in 1:55.1 and Brian Sears doing the driving. For owners Emilio and Mary Rosati of Stride Corporation, who have their own harness racing stable Down Under in Sydney, Australia with successful trainer/driver Anthony Butt.

Champion Down Under mare Shartin N was also in the winner’s circle on the day after she won the $177,100 Lady Liberty Mares Open. Trainer Jim King Jr had her in fine form for driver Tim Tetrick who had her on the top end of the field for the trip and fought off all challenges to win in 1:48.2. Making it back to back wins in the Lady Liberty for her. Down Under trio of Major Occasion A, trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn came in 2nd.

On the day Down Under harness people and horses won 10 of the 18 races. An amazing day for Down Under Harness racing and puts in perspective the impact of Down Under harness on American Harness Racing.

Monday 3rd August

Northfield Park OH

Elrama N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,000

Plainridge Park MA

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,500



Saratoga Harness NY

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,500





Tuesday 4th August

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,200



Saratoga Harness NY

Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:55.0 Stake: $4,550

Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.3 Stake: $4,550

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,800

Scioto Downs OH

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,500



Yonkers Raceway NY

Kasey John A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $8,500



Century Downs Racetrack CA

Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $7,600





Wednesday 5th August

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

English Rose N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,800



Northfield Park OH

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $3,800

Saratoga Harness NY

Naughty Maravu N – Time: 1:54.1 Stake: $3,500



Scioto Downs OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,500





Thursday 6th August

Plainridge Park MA

Rock Diamonds N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $14,000

Major Crisis A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,000

Sign To Inverell A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Ambro Courage N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $18,000

Zach Maguire N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $15,500

Hundie N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500



Charlottetown Driving Park CA

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $2,100

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Darcee N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $5,500



Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Bute Courage N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000





Friday 7th August

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Sprinter N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Random Task A, 3rd Brilliant Strike N

Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $10,500



Meadowlands NJ

Love The Blues N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $9,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Mister Daytona N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $18,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Bettor Trix N, 3rd Firebby A





Saturday 8th August

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,500

Stening A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $3,800

Meadowlands NJ

Shartin N – Time: 1:48.2, Stake: $177,100

Scioto Downs OH

Stars Align A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $17,500

Flying Wingard A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $14,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $14,000

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $14,000

Vettel N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,200

Tioga Downs NY

Coveredndiamonds A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

General Joy A – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $22,000





Sunday 9th August

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Somwherenbrookln N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,800

The Moonshadow N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,600

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Billy Lincoln N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $12,000

Shes Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,000

Delishka N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,000



Georgian Downs CA

Premier Joy A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,000



Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Darcee N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,500

