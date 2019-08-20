Harness racing Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety will now be uploaded on Tuesday afternoons instead of Monday. This will allow enough time to get the American weekend Sunday winners (Monday in New Zealand) researched and put into the article, where in the past this was touch and go to get done before publishing time.
Bit Of A Legend is a warrior.
Down Under pacer Bit Of A Legend, wins his 49th career race. The now 10yo stallion took his career earnings to over $2.5 million after his win at Yonkers Raceway on Tuesday. The son of Bettors Delight has been a dream horse for trainer Peter Tritton, driver Jordan Stratton and late owner Harry Vonknoblaunch.
Since entering the States he has clocked a career best time of 1:49.4 and is described by close associates as, “such a cool dude”.
Bit Of A Legend was bred in Christchurch, New Zealand by highly regarded breeder Brian West, and trained by Cran Dalgety. He was the winner of 20 races and over $800,000 in New Zealand and Australia, including the Australian Breeders Crown twice at ages 2 and 3, and the New Zealand Yearling Sales 2yo Open Final.
Down Under mares quinella the $137,000 Artiscape at Tioga Downs. New Zealand Bred mares Shartin N and Seaswift Joy N were seen finishing 1st (Shartin) and 2nd (Seaswift Joy) in a time of 1:49.1. Shartin N was challenged early by rival Caviart Ally as they blistered the first 400m in 25.3 seconds in a speed dual. But Shartin N won the battle and retained the lead for the duration of the race and held off the fast finishing Seaswift Joy N.
Shartin N was successful for trainer Jim King Jnr, driver Tim Tetrick and owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick. While Seaswift Joy N did Trainer Tony Alagna, Driver Brian Sears and Owner Bradley Grant proud.
Also down under duo Brett Pelling and Andrew McCarthy finished in 3rd place with Caviart Ally.
Shartin N and Seaswift Joy
Monday 12th August
The Meadows PA
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,000
Plainridge Park MA
Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $16,000
Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $23,000
Tuesday 13th August
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,500
Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $24,000
Wednesday 14th August
Batavia Downs NY
Carrickmannon N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,900
Ocean Downs MD
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,000
Scioto Downs OH
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000
Thursday 15th August
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Our Positano N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000
Ocean Downs MD
Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kimani N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $13,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Marty Monkhouser A, 3rd Democracy N
Theartofconfusion A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Mcclinchie N, 3rd Vapour N
Friday 16th August
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Hez A Dude N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $7,500
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
Northfield Park OH
Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Mccovey Cove N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,250
Saturday 17th August
Batavia Downs NY
Tullow N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,000
Northfield Park OH
Uncle Lile A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,500
Elrama N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500
Kenrick N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,300
Scioto Downs OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,500
Hezabluechipboy N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Texican N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,000
San Domino A – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $17,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $22,500
Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $46,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Miss You N, 3rd Dibaba N
Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $30,000
Sunday 18th August
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $18,000
Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $12,500
The Red Mile KY
Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $6,600
Tioga Downs NY
Shartin N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $137,000
Piccard A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $9,000
by Carter Dalgety