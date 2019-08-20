Harness racing Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety will now be uploaded on Tuesday afternoons instead of Monday. This will allow enough time to get the American weekend Sunday winners (Monday in New Zealand) researched and put into the article, where in the past this was touch and go to get done before publishing time.

Bit Of A Legend is a warrior.

Down Under pacer Bit Of A Legend, wins his 49th career race. The now 10yo stallion took his career earnings to over $2.5 million after his win at Yonkers Raceway on Tuesday. The son of Bettors Delight has been a dream horse for trainer Peter Tritton, driver Jordan Stratton and late owner Harry Vonknoblaunch.

Since entering the States he has clocked a career best time of 1:49.4 and is described by close associates as, “such a cool dude”.

Bit Of A Legend was bred in Christchurch, New Zealand by highly regarded breeder Brian West, and trained by Cran Dalgety. He was the winner of 20 races and over $800,000 in New Zealand and Australia, including the Australian Breeders Crown twice at ages 2 and 3, and the New Zealand Yearling Sales 2yo Open Final.

Down Under mares quinella the $137,000 Artiscape at Tioga Downs. New Zealand Bred mares Shartin N and Seaswift Joy N were seen finishing 1st (Shartin) and 2nd (Seaswift Joy) in a time of 1:49.1. Shartin N was challenged early by rival Caviart Ally as they blistered the first 400m in 25.3 seconds in a speed dual. But Shartin N won the battle and retained the lead for the duration of the race and held off the fast finishing Seaswift Joy N.

Shartin N was successful for trainer Jim King Jnr, driver Tim Tetrick and owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick. While Seaswift Joy N did Trainer Tony Alagna, Driver Brian Sears and Owner Bradley Grant proud.

Also down under duo Brett Pelling and Andrew McCarthy finished in 3rd place with Caviart Ally.

Shartin N and Seaswift Joy

Monday 12th August

The Meadows PA

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,000

Plainridge Park MA

Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $16,000

Liberty Rose N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $23,000

Tuesday 13th August

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,500

Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $24,000

Wednesday 14th August

Batavia Downs NY

Carrickmannon N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,900

Ocean Downs MD

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,000

Scioto Downs OH

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000

Thursday 15th August

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Our Positano N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $11,000

Ocean Downs MD

Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kimani N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $13,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Marty Monkhouser A, 3rd Democracy N

Theartofconfusion A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $24,000

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $18,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Mcclinchie N, 3rd Vapour N

Friday 16th August

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Hez A Dude N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $7,500

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Northfield Park OH

Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Mccovey Cove N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $5,500

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $7,250

Saturday 17th August

Batavia Downs NY

Tullow N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,000

Northfield Park OH

Uncle Lile A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $6,500

Elrama N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Bettor Spirits N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Kenrick N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,300

Scioto Downs OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,500

Hezabluechipboy N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Texican N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,000

San Domino A – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $17,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Ima Tragedy N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $22,500

Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $46,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Miss You N, 3rd Dibaba N

Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $30,000

Sunday 18th August

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $18,000

Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $12,500

The Red Mile KY

Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $6,600

Tioga Downs NY

Shartin N – Time: 1:49.1, Stake: $137,000

Piccard A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $9,000

