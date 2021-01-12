Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under driver has huge weekend of racing.
Down Under harness racing driver Todd McCarthy had an outstanding two nights at the Meadowlands in New Jersey over Friday and Saturday nights race meetings. McCarthy recently relocated to North America from Sydney Australia to further purse his harness driving career. With his older brother Andrew McCarthy already located in the US, Todd has entered the American racing scene with a great impact and is gaining huge winning momentum.
On Friday night McCarthy scored 4 wins then backed up on Saturday night winning another 4 races and picking up 4 seconds and a third. Making that 8 wins and 5 placings in two days of racing at the Meadowlands. Three of which of the wins he teamed up with Down under trainers Noel Daley and Nifty Norman.
Firstly Darkrshadeofpale N a Down Under mare trained by Noel Daley scored a convincing win in a $12,500 pace clocking 1:51.4 for the mile. Soon after McCarthy jumped on one of down under trainer Nifty Normans trotters in Godspell Hall and won easily in 1:53.2 taking home $15,500. Then to Saturday night and the talented Down Under pacer Effronte A found form again when winning in 1:51.2 after receiving the perfect two hole ride (trail) and then really rallied late to win by two and a half lengths. This son of Rock N Roll Heaven is also trainer by Down Under trainer Noel Daley.
Over the 11 days so far in 2021 Todd McCarthy has driven 10 winners and placed 6 times for $88,580 in stake earnings.
He is off to a flyer and this year looks to be exciting for the Down Under talent.
Monday 4th January
Monticello Raceway NY
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $5,200
Tuesday 5th January
Pompano Park FL
Thefreedomfighter N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,500
Wednesday 6th January
Dover Downs DE
Neon Sky N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $22,000
Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500
Northfield Park OH
Rycroft N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,200
Thursday 7th January
Dover Downs DE
Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $13,000
Always Flashing A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000
Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $4,600
The Meadows PA
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,400
Friday 8th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,500
Meadowlands NJ
Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500
Dbldelitebrigade N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Armabluechipboy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500
Sprinter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,500
The Meadows PA
Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $4,900
Saturday 9th January
Cal Expo CA
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,600
Freehold Raceway NJ
Vasari N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,700
Meadowlands NJ
Effronte A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $7,500
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,125
Hold Thumbs N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,600
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Messi N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,100
Charlottetown Driving Park CA
Uncle Ben N – Time: 2:03.2, Stake: $1,400
Click here for previous weeks articles