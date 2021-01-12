Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under driver has huge weekend of racing.

Down Under harness racing driver Todd McCarthy had an outstanding two nights at the Meadowlands in New Jersey over Friday and Saturday nights race meetings. McCarthy recently relocated to North America from Sydney Australia to further purse his harness driving career. With his older brother Andrew McCarthy already located in the US, Todd has entered the American racing scene with a great impact and is gaining huge winning momentum.

On Friday night McCarthy scored 4 wins then backed up on Saturday night winning another 4 races and picking up 4 seconds and a third. Making that 8 wins and 5 placings in two days of racing at the Meadowlands. Three of which of the wins he teamed up with Down under trainers Noel Daley and Nifty Norman.

Firstly Darkrshadeofpale N a Down Under mare trained by Noel Daley scored a convincing win in a $12,500 pace clocking 1:51.4 for the mile. Soon after McCarthy jumped on one of down under trainer Nifty Normans trotters in Godspell Hall and won easily in 1:53.2 taking home $15,500. Then to Saturday night and the talented Down Under pacer Effronte A found form again when winning in 1:51.2 after receiving the perfect two hole ride (trail) and then really rallied late to win by two and a half lengths. This son of Rock N Roll Heaven is also trainer by Down Under trainer Noel Daley.

Over the 11 days so far in 2021 Todd McCarthy has driven 10 winners and placed 6 times for $88,580 in stake earnings.

He is off to a flyer and this year looks to be exciting for the Down Under talent.



Monday 4th January

Monticello Raceway NY

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $5,200

Tuesday 5th January

Pompano Park FL

Thefreedomfighter N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $4,500

Wednesday 6th January

Dover Downs DE

Neon Sky N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,000

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $22,000

Sudden Change N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,500

Northfield Park OH

Rycroft N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,200

Thursday 7th January

Dover Downs DE

Tiger Thompson N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $13,000

Always Flashing A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $4,600

The Meadows PA

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,400

Friday 8th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,500

Meadowlands NJ

Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

Dbldelitebrigade N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Armabluechipboy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500

Sprinter N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,500

The Meadows PA

Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $4,900

Saturday 9th January

Cal Expo CA

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,600

Freehold Raceway NJ

Vasari N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,700

Meadowlands NJ

Effronte A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $7,500

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

Two Fiftyeight N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,125

Hold Thumbs N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,600

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Messi N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,100



Charlottetown Driving Park CA

Uncle Ben N – Time: 2:03.2, Stake: $1,400

Click here for previous weeks articles