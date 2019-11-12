Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Harness racing Down Under "Breeders Crown winners" this week take out the Matron Stakes.
New Zealand born trainer/driver duo, Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn were once again successful this time in the $181,000 Matron Stakes on Thursday at Dover Downs.
They teamed up with Amigo Volo a 2yo trotting gelding by Father Patrick gapping rivals to win in a time of 1:52.4. Coming in a huge 1.6 seconds in front of the second place getter.
Just two weeks ago the same trio won the $790,000 2yo Trotting Colts and Geldings Final in Canada.
Amigo Hall has had 11 starts for 6 wins and 2 seconds for earnings of $700,000 lifetime to date.
A recent arrival in North America that is making news is Lifeonthebeach A at Saratoga. A Somebeachsomewhere 5yo gelding that raced in Australia, Lifeonthebeach had 34 starts for 7 wins 11 seconds and 3 thirds for $76,410. His last 10 starts at Albion Park resulted in no wins.
Lifeonthebeach bled in Australia twice and as a result was barred from racing for life from its last start on the 22nd of June 2019.
What a waste of of very good horse!
Sold to North America for next to nothing Lifeonthebeach has had 10 starts for 7 wins and 1 second for $35,000 in earnings to date and has taken a record of 1:53 on a half-mile track.
Why Lasix cannot be used Down Under to help a horse really does not make sense to me.
Monday 4th November
Dover Downs DE
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Crombie A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500
Plainridge Park MA
Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000
Stihl N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shecandance N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,000
Tuesday 5th November
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000
Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000
The Meadows PA
Hilary Barry N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $7,500
Amelia’s Courage A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $12,500
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,000
Wednesday 6th November
Dover Downs DE
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,000
Delishka N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $25,000
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,600
Thursday 7th November
Dover Downs DE
Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $9,000
Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Djokovic N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $7,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,300
Plainridge Park MA
Tisadream N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,500
Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $20,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,500
Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $14,000
The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,000
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $14,000
Culinary Delight N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,500
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000
Backup A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,000
Highview Conall N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500
Friday 8th November
Batavia Downs NY
Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,900
Freehold Raceway NJ
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000
American Empress N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Meadowlands NJ
Shezza GNP N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,750
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $42,000
Saturday 9th November
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,000
Meadowlands NJ
Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,000
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $21,000
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
Barimah A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Fcee N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,420
Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000
Bettor Not Bitter A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $18,000
Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $11,770
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Stars Align A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
Sunday 10th November
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Billy Badger N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000
Firenglow A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000
Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
Pompano Park FL
Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $18,000
Scarborough Downs ME
Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,400
