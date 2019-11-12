Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

08:01 AM 12 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Carter Dalgety
Carter Dalgety

Harness racing Down Under "Breeders Crown winners" this week take out the Matron Stakes.

New Zealand born trainer/driver duo, Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn were once again successful this time in the $181,000 Matron Stakes on Thursday at Dover Downs.

They teamed up with Amigo Volo a 2yo trotting gelding by Father Patrick gapping rivals to win in a time of 1:52.4. Coming in a huge 1.6 seconds in front of the second place getter. 

Just two weeks ago the same trio won the $790,000 2yo Trotting Colts and Geldings Final in Canada.

Amigo Hall has had 11 starts for 6 wins and 2 seconds for earnings of $700,000 lifetime to date.

A recent arrival in North America that is making news is Lifeonthebeach A at Saratoga. A Somebeachsomewhere 5yo gelding that raced in Australia, Lifeonthebeach had 34 starts for 7 wins 11 seconds and 3 thirds for $76,410. His last 10 starts at Albion Park resulted in no wins. 

Lifeonthebeach bled in Australia twice and as a result was barred from racing for life from its last start on the 22nd of June 2019.

What a waste of of very good horse!

Sold to North America for next to nothing Lifeonthebeach has had 10 starts for 7 wins and 1 second for $35,000 in earnings to date and has taken a record of 1:53 on a half-mile track.

Why Lasix cannot be used Down Under to help a horse really does not make sense to me.

Monday 4th November

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Crombie A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500

 

Plainridge Park MA

Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

Stihl N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shecandance N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,000

 

Tuesday 5th November

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

 

The Meadows PA

Hilary Barry N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $7,500

Amelia’s Courage A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $12,500

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,000

 

Wednesday 6th November

 

Dover Downs DE

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,000

Delishka N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $25,000

 

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,600

 

Thursday 7th November

 

Dover Downs DE

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $9,000

Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Djokovic N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $7,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,300

 

Plainridge Park MA

Tisadream N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,500

Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $20,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,500

Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $14,000

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,000

Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $14,000

Culinary Delight N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,500

 

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000

Backup A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,000

Highview Conall N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500

 

Friday 8th November

 

Batavia Downs NY

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,900

 

Freehold Raceway NJ

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300

 

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,000

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

American Empress N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

 

Meadowlands NJ

Shezza GNP N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,750

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $42,000

 

Saturday 9th November

 

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $21,000

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

Barimah A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Fcee N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,420

Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000

Bettor Not Bitter A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $18,000

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $11,770

 

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Stars Align A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

 

Sunday 10th November

 

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

Firenglow A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000

Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

 

Pompano Park FL

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $18,000

 

Scarborough Downs ME

Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,400

 

Previous weeks

12th November 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

5th of Nov 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

29th October 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

22nd October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

15th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

8th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

1st October 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

24th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

17th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

11th Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

3rd Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

27th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

20th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

12th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

5th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

29 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

24 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

 

Carter Dalgety

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Stallion Stakes held at Pompano Park
12-Nov-2019 06:11 AM NZDT
Repeat winner in Dayton Mares Open
12-Nov-2019 06:11 AM NZDT
USTA hosts inaugural Youth Delegate Summit
12-Nov-2019 01:11 AM NZDT
CKG Billings Trot to Jazmin Arnold again
12-Nov-2019 01:11 AM NZDT
Endeavor pulls the upset in $100,000 feature
11-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Endeavor upsets in $100,000 Potomac Pace
11-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
McWicked & This Is The Plan scratched
11-Nov-2019 15:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News