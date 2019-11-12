Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Harness racing Down Under "Breeders Crown winners" this week take out the Matron Stakes.

New Zealand born trainer/driver duo, Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn were once again successful this time in the $181,000 Matron Stakes on Thursday at Dover Downs.

They teamed up with Amigo Volo a 2yo trotting gelding by Father Patrick gapping rivals to win in a time of 1:52.4. Coming in a huge 1.6 seconds in front of the second place getter.

Just two weeks ago the same trio won the $790,000 2yo Trotting Colts and Geldings Final in Canada.

Amigo Hall has had 11 starts for 6 wins and 2 seconds for earnings of $700,000 lifetime to date.

A recent arrival in North America that is making news is Lifeonthebeach A at Saratoga. A Somebeachsomewhere 5yo gelding that raced in Australia, Lifeonthebeach had 34 starts for 7 wins 11 seconds and 3 thirds for $76,410. His last 10 starts at Albion Park resulted in no wins.

Lifeonthebeach bled in Australia twice and as a result was barred from racing for life from its last start on the 22nd of June 2019.

What a waste of of very good horse!

Sold to North America for next to nothing Lifeonthebeach has had 10 starts for 7 wins and 1 second for $35,000 in earnings to date and has taken a record of 1:53 on a half-mile track.

Why Lasix cannot be used Down Under to help a horse really does not make sense to me.

Monday 4th November

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Crombie A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,500

Plainridge Park MA

Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

Stihl N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shecandance N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $19,000

Tuesday 5th November

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $15,000

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

The Meadows PA

Hilary Barry N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $7,500

Amelia’s Courage A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $20,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $12,500

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,500

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 6th November

Dover Downs DE

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $14,000

Delishka N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $25,000

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $9,600

Thursday 7th November

Dover Downs DE

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $9,000

Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Djokovic N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $7,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,300

Plainridge Park MA

Tisadream N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,500

Fernleigh Rebel N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $20,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Myeyesadoreya N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,500

Miss Irish Rose A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $14,000

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $18,000

Gina Grace N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $14,000

Culinary Delight N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,500

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,000

Backup A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,000

Highview Conall N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500

Friday 8th November

Batavia Downs NY

Iammrbrightside N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $4,900

Freehold Raceway NJ

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $18,000

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $11,000

American Empress N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Meadowlands NJ

Shezza GNP N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,500

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $16,000

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,750

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kaitlyn N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $42,000

Saturday 9th November

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $15,000

Meadowlands NJ

Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $21,000

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

Barimah A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Fcee N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,420

Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000

Bettor Not Bitter A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $18,000

Lifeonthebeach A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $11,770

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Stars Align A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Sunday 10th November

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $11,000

Firenglow A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000

Bright Diamond N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

Pompano Park FL

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $18,000

Scarborough Downs ME

Milwood Faith N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,400

Previous weeks

12th November 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

5th of Nov 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

29th October 2019 + Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

22nd October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

15th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

8th October 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

1st October 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

24th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

17th Sep 2019 - Down Under Winners with Carter Dalgety

11th Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

3rd Sep 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

27th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

20th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

12th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

5th Aug 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

29 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

24 Jul 2019 - Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Carter Dalgety