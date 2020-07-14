Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

03:00 PM 14 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Carter Dalgety, Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Talented Down Under harness racing pacer breaks 1:50 at Hoosier Park.

Ana Malak N was far too good for rivals on Friday at Harrahs Hoosier Park when winning the $15,000 Open Pace. He clocked a winning mile time of 1:49.4, setting a new lifetime mark for the Bettors Delight stallion.

The win took the 6yo to over $300,000 in lifetime earnings.

Jeff Cullipher trains and co-owns with Sam Widger who had the reins and extended further and further away from the field to the line.

Ana Malak N has always showed plenty of talent in his racing career, most notably when winning back to back Group 1 Races at Gloucester Park in Perth, Australia.

Down Under pacer upsets in Open Pace at the Meadowlands on Saturday.

The Down Under duo of Bechers Brook A and driver Andrew McCarthy shot up the inside rail late to take out the Open Pace in 1:48.1 on Saturday night.

Narrowly getting past the Down Under trio of Jesse Duke N, driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Chris Ryder who finished in second spot.

It was a huge four way finish with Bechers Brook A doing the best work late to salute at odds of 50/1.

Jeff Cullipher trains and co-owns the 6yo son of Somebeachsomewhere.

He previously raced in Perth, Australia where he won at Group 2 level and placed in the Group 1 WA Derby at Gloucester Park.

Down Under Pacer Our Majordan A went out favourite in the race from the 1 pole but went off stride before the start, losing all chance.

Bechers Brook A

 

Monday 6th July

Harrington Raceway DE

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000

Ideal Tyson A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Djokovic N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,800

Lespndnitetogeta N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,200

 

Tuesday 7th July

Harrington Raceway DE

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,200

Batabcool N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,500

Women In Gold N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $6,000

 

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $6,700

 

Scioto Downs OH

Black Chevron N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $6,000

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Vega Star N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Major Crocker A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,375

 

Wednesday 8th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,600

 

Harrington Raceway DE

Kiwi Ideal N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $2,500

 

Grand River Raceway CA

Premier Joy A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000

 

Thursday 9th July

Ocean Downs MD

Waikiki Beach N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,250

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Major Crisis A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,250

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,800

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,500

Two Fiftyeight A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $3,500

 

Scioto Downs OH

Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,375

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,250

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,250

 

Summerside Raceway CA

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $1,900

 

Friday 10th July

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Ana Malak N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $15,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,000

 

Scarborough Downs ME

Dontustopbelievn N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $3,500

 

Saturday 11th July

Buffalo Raceway NY

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $8,400

 

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000

Late Night Date A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Liberty Rose N, 3rd Buzinga N

Flying Wingard A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000

 

Meadowlands NJ

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $20,000

Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Unloaded N, 3rd Laredo Torpedo N

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,200

Beltane A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

 

Vernon Downs NY

Mister Livan N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $2,400

 

Sunday 12th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,600

 

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Keep On Rocking N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500

 

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Shes Pukka N, Crystal Sparkles N

Shecandance N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,200

 

Click here for previous weeks articles

 

Carter Dalgety

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Victoria's Maverick takes Plainridge feature
14-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
First major 2YO stake to American Courage
14-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Proper One repeats in Open Pace
14-Jul-2020 11:07 AM NZST
Lifetime mark for I'm Some Graduate
14-Jul-2020 09:07 AM NZST
Jason Bartlett reflects on his career
14-Jul-2020 06:07 AM NZST
Miller trio heads MGM Springfield Stakes Final
14-Jul-2020 02:07 AM NZST
Buckeye Stallion Series continues
14-Jul-2020 01:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News