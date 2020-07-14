Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Talented Down Under harness racing pacer breaks 1:50 at Hoosier Park.
Ana Malak N was far too good for rivals on Friday at Harrahs Hoosier Park when winning the $15,000 Open Pace. He clocked a winning mile time of 1:49.4, setting a new lifetime mark for the Bettors Delight stallion.
The win took the 6yo to over $300,000 in lifetime earnings.
Jeff Cullipher trains and co-owns with Sam Widger who had the reins and extended further and further away from the field to the line.
Ana Malak N has always showed plenty of talent in his racing career, most notably when winning back to back Group 1 Races at Gloucester Park in Perth, Australia.
Down Under pacer upsets in Open Pace at the Meadowlands on Saturday.
The Down Under duo of Bechers Brook A and driver Andrew McCarthy shot up the inside rail late to take out the Open Pace in 1:48.1 on Saturday night.
Narrowly getting past the Down Under trio of Jesse Duke N, driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Chris Ryder who finished in second spot.
It was a huge four way finish with Bechers Brook A doing the best work late to salute at odds of 50/1.
Jeff Cullipher trains and co-owns the 6yo son of Somebeachsomewhere.
He previously raced in Perth, Australia where he won at Group 2 level and placed in the Group 1 WA Derby at Gloucester Park.
Down Under Pacer Our Majordan A went out favourite in the race from the 1 pole but went off stride before the start, losing all chance.
Monday 6th July
Harrington Raceway DE
Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000
Ideal Tyson A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Djokovic N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,800
Lespndnitetogeta N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,200
Tuesday 7th July
Harrington Raceway DE
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,200
Batabcool N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,500
Women In Gold N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $6,000
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $6,700
Scioto Downs OH
Black Chevron N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $6,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Vega Star N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Major Crocker A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,375
Wednesday 8th July
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,600
Harrington Raceway DE
Kiwi Ideal N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $2,500
Grand River Raceway CA
Premier Joy A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000
Thursday 9th July
Ocean Downs MD
Waikiki Beach N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,250
Saratoga Harness NY
Major Crisis A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,250
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,800
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,500
Two Fiftyeight A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $3,500
Scioto Downs OH
Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,375
My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,250
Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,250
Summerside Raceway CA
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $1,900
Friday 10th July
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Ana Malak N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $15,000
Meadowlands NJ
Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,000
Scarborough Downs ME
Dontustopbelievn N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $3,500
Saturday 11th July
Buffalo Raceway NY
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $8,400
Harrahs Hoosier Park IN
Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000
Late Night Date A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Liberty Rose N, 3rd Buzinga N
Flying Wingard A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000
Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000
Meadowlands NJ
Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $20,000
Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Unloaded N, 3rd Laredo Torpedo N
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,200
Beltane A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
Vernon Downs NY
Mister Livan N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $2,400
Sunday 12th July
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,600
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Keep On Rocking N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Shes Pukka N, Crystal Sparkles N
Shecandance N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,200
Carter Dalgety