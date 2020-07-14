Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Talented Down Under harness racing pacer breaks 1:50 at Hoosier Park.

Ana Malak N was far too good for rivals on Friday at Harrahs Hoosier Park when winning the $15,000 Open Pace. He clocked a winning mile time of 1:49.4, setting a new lifetime mark for the Bettors Delight stallion.

The win took the 6yo to over $300,000 in lifetime earnings.

Jeff Cullipher trains and co-owns with Sam Widger who had the reins and extended further and further away from the field to the line.

Ana Malak N has always showed plenty of talent in his racing career, most notably when winning back to back Group 1 Races at Gloucester Park in Perth, Australia.

Down Under pacer upsets in Open Pace at the Meadowlands on Saturday.

The Down Under duo of Bechers Brook A and driver Andrew McCarthy shot up the inside rail late to take out the Open Pace in 1:48.1 on Saturday night.

Narrowly getting past the Down Under trio of Jesse Duke N, driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Chris Ryder who finished in second spot.

It was a huge four way finish with Bechers Brook A doing the best work late to salute at odds of 50/1.

Jeff Cullipher trains and co-owns the 6yo son of Somebeachsomewhere .

He previously raced in Perth, Australia where he won at Group 2 level and placed in the Group 1 WA Derby at Gloucester Park.

Down Under Pacer Our Majordan A went out favourite in the race from the 1 pole but went off stride before the start, losing all chance.

Bechers Brook A

Monday 6th July

Harrington Raceway DE

Extreme Machine N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000

Ideal Tyson A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $4,800

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Djokovic N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,800

Lespndnitetogeta N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $11,200

Tuesday 7th July

Harrington Raceway DE

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,200

Batabcool N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,500

Women In Gold N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $6,000

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $6,700

Scioto Downs OH

Black Chevron N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $6,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Vega Star N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Major Crocker A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $9,375

Wednesday 8th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,600

Harrington Raceway DE

Kiwi Ideal N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $3,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $2,500

Grand River Raceway CA

Premier Joy A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000

Thursday 9th July

Ocean Downs MD

Waikiki Beach N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $4,250

Saratoga Harness NY

Major Crisis A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,250

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,800

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $3,500

Two Fiftyeight A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $3,500

Scioto Downs OH

Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Bronze Over N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,375

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $17,250

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,250

Summerside Raceway CA

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $1,900

Friday 10th July

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Ana Malak N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $15,000

Meadowlands NJ

Whittaker N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,000

Scarborough Downs ME

Dontustopbelievn N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $3,500

Saturday 11th July

Buffalo Raceway NY

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $8,400

Harrahs Hoosier Park IN

Prince Mcardle N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $7,000

Late Night Date A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Liberty Rose N, 3rd Buzinga N

Flying Wingard A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,000

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000

Meadowlands NJ

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:48.1, Stake: $20,000

Sams A Champ A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $7,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Unloaded N, 3rd Laredo Torpedo N

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,200

Beltane A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

Vernon Downs NY

Mister Livan N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $2,400

Sunday 12th July

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,600

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Keep On Rocking N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Shes Pukka N, Crystal Sparkles N

Shecandance N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,200

