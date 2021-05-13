Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer wins race in North America 10 years after his debut harness racing win in New Zealand.
Astonishingly the 13yo Down under pacer Heez Orl Black N was the winner of race number 2 on Sunday at Pocono in Pennsylvania, pacing a winning mile of 1:56.0 around the 1000m (5/8 miles) racetrack.
In a completive finish he beat out another down under pacing in the 12yo Highview Conall N. An awesome result to see two down under pacers quinella a race at ages 12 and 13 respectively.
The win was a significant one for Heez Orl Black N as it was 10 years and two months since he won his first ever race in February of 2011 in New Zealand, in this race he was driven by the one and only Dexter Dunn.
While racing in New Zealand the son of In The Pocket won over $110,000 and was the winner of the Group 1 2yo Welcome Stakes.
He was then exported to Australia in February of 2013, where he raced for the next 19 months. In his Australian racing career he won 9 races and was placed at listed level. His next stop was to the USA in November of 2014 where he remains now and has had an extremely successful career. Credit to all horse people involved with this horse.
