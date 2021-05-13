Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under pacer wins race in North America 10 years after his debut harness racing win in New Zealand.

Astonishingly the 13yo Down under pacer Heez Orl Black N was the winner of race number 2 on Sunday at Pocono in Pennsylvania, pacing a winning mile of 1:56.0 around the 1000m (5/8 miles) racetrack.

In a completive finish he beat out another down under pacing in the 12yo Highview Conall N. An awesome result to see two down under pacers quinella a race at ages 12 and 13 respectively.

The win was a significant one for Heez Orl Black N as it was 10 years and two months since he won his first ever race in February of 2011 in New Zealand, in this race he was driven by the one and only Dexter Dunn.

While racing in New Zealand the son of In The Pocket won over $110,000 and was the winner of the Group 1 2yo Welcome Stakes.

He was then exported to Australia in February of 2013, where he raced for the next 19 months. In his Australian racing career he won 9 races and was placed at listed level. His next stop was to the USA in November of 2014 where he remains now and has had an extremely successful career. Credit to all horse people involved with this horse.

Monday 3rd May

Harrington Raceway DE

Match In Heaven A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

Major Pocket A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $14,800

Itsrockandroll A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,000

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,000

Always Flashing A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $6,000

Plainridge Park MA

Duplicated N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $14,000

Mach Up A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000

Ideal Star N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sheriff N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $21,000

Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $37,000

Micky Gee N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000

Tuesday 4th May

Harrington Raceway DE

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $5,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Gunpowder N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,100

Yonkers Raceway NY

Alta Leroy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000

Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000

Kerford Road A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $21,000

One Off Delight A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 5th May

Bangor Raceway ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:59.3, Stake: $4,000

Buffalo Raceway NY

Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $7,900

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Kerrin Joseph A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $9,900

On The Cards N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $9,900

Harrington Raceway DE

Afterdinnerspeaker N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,900

Monticello Raceway NY

Machtu N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $4,500

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000

Onspeed N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $9,500

Thursday 6th May

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Flying Wingard A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $6,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Go Cullect N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $3,400

Plainridge Park MA

Patanjali N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Milwood Bonnie N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $12,000

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $21,000

Friday 7th May

Freehold Raceway NJ

Lynbar Rose N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,800

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,300

Meadowlands NJ

Deltasun A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $22,500

Scioto Downs OH

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $6,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Elrama A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $17,000

Saturday 8th May

Cumberland Raceway ME

Ima Tragedy A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $2,400

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,000

Meadowlands NJ

Keep Rockin A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $16,500

Northville Downs MI

Stening A – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,600

Alluneedisfaith N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $13,000

Sunday 9th May

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

San Domino A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $16,200

Dbldelitebrigade N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,200

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Buckeye N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,600

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Heez Orl Black N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,400

Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $11,200

Tioga Downs NY

Highrthananeagle A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,800



