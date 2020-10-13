Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trainer has big week in North America.
Trainer Shane Tritton had a successful week of harness racing last week, where he started 10 horses for 4 wins, 3 seconds and 2 thirds. Team Tritton kicked off the week with a win at Pocono on Tuesday with Pilgrims Tide a son of Muscle Massive who won a $12,800 pace in 1:54.1. The team then headed to Yonkers Raceway on Thursday where Down Under stable star My Ruebe Star N won the $25,000 Fillies and Mares Open in 1:54.1 with Jordan Stratton in the bike. This took the Falcon Seelster mare"s American racing record to an impressive 7 wins from 8 starts.
Staying at Yonkers but the following night Sweet N Fast N came in 2nd place behind down under pacer Redbank Blaze N. Then the highlight of the week came on Saturday night for Team Tritton where they picked up 2 wins, 1 second and a third also at Yonkers.
Mister Spot A kicked the stable off with a very close second placing and then the race after Yayas Hot Spot N came in at third. In a race which was a Down Under trifecta with Soho Wallstreet A winning and Hundie N coming in 2nd in 1:53.4. The wins then came from San Domino A who put in an impressive run when winning in a slick time around the half mile(800m) track of 1:51.2 and Pat Stanley N who was having his US racing debut won the following race in 1:52.2. The week was rounded up with highly talented down under pacer None Bettor A running a great 2nd at Chester in Philadelphia. The winner of the race was down under’s Jacks Legend N who scored the winning time of 1:49.0 and Itsrockandroll A completed the Down Under Trifecta.
Down Under Horse people break records at The Red Mile in Kentucky.
Sunday was a huge day for American Harness racing at the annual Red Mile race meeting and the Down Under participants made there presence felt in a big way.
Once again Dexter Dunn was the star of the show winning 5 races and placing in a further two races. Down Under trainer Chris Ryder had an unforgettable day winning two features, one in a track record time. First up was sensation pacing mare Party Girl Hill who took on the male pacers in the Tattersalls Open Pace for $239,500. She came out a winner in a breathtaking time of 1:47.2 to retain her unbeaten race record of 13 wins from 13 starts and cemented her name in huge contention for American Horse of the Year. Straight after the big win Chris Ryder sent Dexter out with 4yo pacer Bettors Wish to contest in the $150,000 Allerage Open. Dunn was positive with the son of Bettors Delight and pulled away to win the race in 1:48.0, a new track record for 4yo male pacing stallions.
Dexter Dunn and Bettors Wish -- Amanda Stephens photo
Not long after Dunn teamed up with another Down Under trainer in Nifty Norman and 3yo trotter Amigo Volo. The down under duo won the huge 3yo Trot worth $444,000 in a time of 1:51.0 with the son of Father Patrick. Dunn then finished the day just how he started it, in a winning way with Kissin In The Sand winning the $72,000 Allerage Fillies and Mares open in another track record time of 1:48.0 for trainer Nancy Takter.
Dexter Dunn and Amigo Volo -- Amanda Stephens photo
All up Dexter Dunn won just shy of $1 million in stake earnings from his day of driving and holds his spot as no1 driver in America for prize money earnt with $7.7 million, $1 million in front of Tim Tetrick and Yannick Gingras.
Monday 5th October
Harrington Raceway DE
Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Highview Conall N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500
Mister Rebbily A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,000
Tuesday 6th October
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
The Empiressister N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,000
Harrington Raceway DE
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Bontz N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,300
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $3,225
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Mister Daytona N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800
Highrthananeagle A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $6,800
The Meadows PA
Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000
Wednesday 7th October
Bangor Raceway ME
Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,050
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,500
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Dream Out Loud A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,600
Monticello Raceway NY
Starskys Dream N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,600
Northfield Park OH
Mackeral N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,200
Thursday 8th October
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Le Reveur N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,600
Monticello Raceway NY
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $5,000
Plainridge Park MA
Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500
The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500
Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $10,000
Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000
Bettor Joy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500
My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $25,000
Friday 9th October
Freehold Raceway NJ
Macjestic Toddy N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,200
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,600
Buzinga N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,700
Meadowlands NJ
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000
The Meadows PA
Vega Star N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500
Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $22,000
Saturday 10th October
Batavia Downs NY
Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $6,000
Freehold Raceway NJ
Lettuceriprita A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $18,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,700
Meadowlands NJ
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $10,000
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $15,000
Anna Afreet N – Time: 1:48.3, Stake: $15,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,000
Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Machiatto A, 3rd Whats Inthe Esky N
Yonkers Raceway NY
Beltane A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500
Fizzing N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
Our Corelli N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
Speed Man N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000
Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Hundie N, 3rd Yayas Hot Spot N
San Domino A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $17,500
Pat Stanley N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,500
Sunday 11th October
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,600
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $20,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd None Bettor A, 3rd Itsrockandroll A
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Darcee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,000