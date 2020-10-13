Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trainer has big week in North America.

Trainer Shane Tritton had a successful week of harness racing last week, where he started 10 horses for 4 wins, 3 seconds and 2 thirds. Team Tritton kicked off the week with a win at Pocono on Tuesday with Pilgrims Tide a son of Muscle Massive who won a $12,800 pace in 1:54.1. The team then headed to Yonkers Raceway on Thursday where Down Under stable star My Ruebe Star N won the $25,000 Fillies and Mares Open in 1:54.1 with Jordan Stratton in the bike. This took the Falcon Seelster mare"s American racing record to an impressive 7 wins from 8 starts.

Staying at Yonkers but the following night Sweet N Fast N came in 2nd place behind down under pacer Redbank Blaze N. Then the highlight of the week came on Saturday night for Team Tritton where they picked up 2 wins, 1 second and a third also at Yonkers.

Mister Spot A kicked the stable off with a very close second placing and then the race after Yayas Hot Spot N came in at third. In a race which was a Down Under trifecta with Soho Wallstreet A winning and Hundie N coming in 2nd in 1:53.4. The wins then came from San Domino A who put in an impressive run when winning in a slick time around the half mile(800m) track of 1:51.2 and Pat Stanley N who was having his US racing debut won the following race in 1:52.2. The week was rounded up with highly talented down under pacer None Bettor A running a great 2nd at Chester in Philadelphia. The winner of the race was down under’s Jacks Legend N who scored the winning time of 1:49.0 and Itsrockandroll A completed the Down Under Trifecta.

Down Under Horse people break records at The Red Mile in Kentucky.

Sunday was a huge day for American Harness racing at the annual Red Mile race meeting and the Down Under participants made there presence felt in a big way.

Once again Dexter Dunn was the star of the show winning 5 races and placing in a further two races. Down Under trainer Chris Ryder had an unforgettable day winning two features, one in a track record time. First up was sensation pacing mare Party Girl Hill who took on the male pacers in the Tattersalls Open Pace for $239,500. She came out a winner in a breathtaking time of 1:47.2 to retain her unbeaten race record of 13 wins from 13 starts and cemented her name in huge contention for American Horse of the Year. Straight after the big win Chris Ryder sent Dexter out with 4yo pacer Bettors Wish to contest in the $150,000 Allerage Open. Dunn was positive with the son of Bettors Delight and pulled away to win the race in 1:48.0, a new track record for 4yo male pacing stallions.



Dexter Dunn and Bettors Wish -- Amanda Stephens photo

Not long after Dunn teamed up with another Down Under trainer in Nifty Norman and 3yo trotter Amigo Volo. The down under duo won the huge 3yo Trot worth $444,000 in a time of 1:51.0 with the son of Father Patrick. Dunn then finished the day just how he started it, in a winning way with Kissin In The Sand winning the $72,000 Allerage Fillies and Mares open in another track record time of 1:48.0 for trainer Nancy Takter.





Dexter Dunn and Amigo Volo -- Amanda Stephens photo

All up Dexter Dunn won just shy of $1 million in stake earnings from his day of driving and holds his spot as no1 driver in America for prize money earnt with $7.7 million, $1 million in front of Tim Tetrick and Yannick Gingras.

Monday 5th October

Harrington Raceway DE

Raptors Flight N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $5,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Highview Conall N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500

Mister Rebbily A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,000

Tuesday 6th October

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

The Empiressister N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $5,000

Harrington Raceway DE

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Ohoka Johnny N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $8,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Bontz N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $5,300

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $3,225

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Mister Daytona N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800

Highrthananeagle A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $6,800

The Meadows PA

Hedges Avenue A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $10,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Anne Bonney N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $12,000

Wednesday 7th October

Bangor Raceway ME

Millwood Faith N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $4,050

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Brilliant Strike N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $5,500

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Dream Out Loud A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,600

Monticello Raceway NY

Starskys Dream N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,600

Northfield Park OH

Mackeral N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $4,200

Thursday 8th October

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Le Reveur N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,600

Monticello Raceway NY

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $5,000

Plainridge Park MA

Tisadream N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,500

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $8,500

Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $10,000

Better B Chevron N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $10,000

Bettor Joy N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $25,000

Friday 9th October

Freehold Raceway NJ

Macjestic Toddy N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,200

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,600

Buzinga N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,700

Meadowlands NJ

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,000

The Meadows PA

Vega Star N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,500

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

The Bandit Queen N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $22,000

Saturday 10th October

Batavia Downs NY

Sir Richie N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $6,000

Freehold Raceway NJ

Lettuceriprita A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $12,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $18,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $11,700

Meadowlands NJ

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $10,000

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $15,000

Anna Afreet N – Time: 1:48.3, Stake: $15,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Mr Cool Seaeyre N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $10,000

Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $8,800

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Machiatto A, 3rd Whats Inthe Esky N

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beltane A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $12,500

Fizzing N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

Our Corelli N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

Speed Man N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $15,000

Soho Wallstreet A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $15,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Hundie N, 3rd Yayas Hot Spot N

San Domino A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $17,500

Pat Stanley N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,500

Sunday 11th October

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,600

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:49.0, Stake: $20,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd None Bettor A, 3rd Itsrockandroll A

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Darcee N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,000