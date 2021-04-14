Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trainer, driver and horses have fantastic harness racing day of winning.
Kelvin Harrison and Andrew McCarthy who are both ex-pat down under horse trainer and driver respectively had a big day at the office on Friday at Harrah’s Philadelphia.
Trainer Kelvin Harrison won four races and driver Andrew McCarthy won five races. It was a large day for the pair and to top it off all four of Harrisons winners were with down under racehorses all driven by McCarthy.
Starting of the successful day came Big On Personality N who lead throughout and hung on to win in 1:51.4 for American Owner and big time supporter of down under horses Richard Poillucci. Next was well bred mare Bettor Trix N who found her way back into the winners circle in North America after a successful Canadian racing campaign. She got up to win in 1:52.1.
Big On Personality N winning at Harrah’s Philadelphia
Persimmon A then backed straight up in the following race and smashed fellow race competitors to clock 1:51.4.
Finally making it three races in a row Claytons Bettor N made a mess of rivals when leading up in the running and shooting clear to cruise past the wire in 1:52.4. Bettor Trix N, Persimmon A and Claytons Bettor N are all owned by Curtin ANZ Stables who also has a large down under connection.
Overall it was an outstanding effort by all down under horse people and races horses involved.
Monday 5th April
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Leonidas A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $40,000
Tuesday 6th April
Yonkers Raceway NY
Galante A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000
Speed Man N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000
Wednesday 7th April
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Jenora A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,600
Real Lucky N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,800
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,800
American Boy N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800
Saratoga Harness NY
Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,100
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,825
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,200
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $3,600
Thursday 8th April
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Thebuckeyebullet N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,500
Imshortandsweet N – Time: 1:53.3 Stake: $9,000
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,000
Friday 9th April
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800
Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,800
Persimmon N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800
Claytons Bettor N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,600
Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Meadowlands NJ
Bettor Not Bitter A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,250
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Im Benicio A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,000
Wardan Express A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,500
Saturday 10th April
Freehold Raceway NJ
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,300
Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,200
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Callmequeenbee N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500
Meadowlands NJ
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $30,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Colossal Stride A, 3rd Vettel N
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800
Sunday 11th April
Bangor Raceway ME
Media Queen N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,300
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,000
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $10,00
Northfield Park OH
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,500
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200