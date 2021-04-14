Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trainer, driver and horses have fantastic harness racing day of winning.

Kelvin Harrison and Andrew McCarthy who are both ex-pat down under horse trainer and driver respectively had a big day at the office on Friday at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

Trainer Kelvin Harrison won four races and driver Andrew McCarthy won five races. It was a large day for the pair and to top it off all four of Harrisons winners were with down under racehorses all driven by McCarthy.

Starting of the successful day came Big On Personality N who lead throughout and hung on to win in 1:51.4 for American Owner and big time supporter of down under horses Richard Poillucci. Next was well bred mare Bettor Trix N who found her way back into the winners circle in North America after a successful Canadian racing campaign. She got up to win in 1:52.1.

Big On Personality N winning at Harrah’s Philadelphia

Persimmon A then backed straight up in the following race and smashed fellow race competitors to clock 1:51.4.

Finally making it three races in a row Claytons Bettor N made a mess of rivals when leading up in the running and shooting clear to cruise past the wire in 1:52.4. Bettor Trix N, Persimmon A and Claytons Bettor N are all owned by Curtin ANZ Stables who also has a large down under connection.

Overall it was an outstanding effort by all down under horse people and races horses involved.

Monday 5th April

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $4,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Leonidas A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $40,000

Tuesday 6th April

Yonkers Raceway NY

Galante A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000

Speed Man N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $15,000

Wednesday 7th April

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Jenora A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,600

Real Lucky N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $6,800

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $6,800

American Boy N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,800

Saratoga Harness NY

Rckaroundtheclock N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,100

Gina Grace N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $4,825

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,200

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $3,600

Thursday 8th April

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Thebuckeyebullet N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $8,500

Imshortandsweet N – Time: 1:53.3 Stake: $9,000

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Motu Moonbeam N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,000

Friday 9th April

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800

Bettor Trix N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $8,800

Persimmon N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800

Claytons Bettor N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $5,600

Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Meadowlands NJ

Bettor Not Bitter A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,250

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $7,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Im Benicio A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,000

Wardan Express A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,500

Saturday 10th April

Freehold Raceway NJ

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,300

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $4,200

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Callmequeenbee N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

Meadowlands NJ

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $30,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Colossal Stride A, 3rd Vettel N

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Lucifers Legend A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $6,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800

Sunday 11th April

Bangor Raceway ME

Media Queen N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $3,300

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $10,000

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $10,00

Northfield Park OH

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,500

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,200



