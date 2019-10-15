Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

The big news this week for New Zealand and Australian harness racing fans is that Dexter Dunn is on fire as a driver in North America.

Ths week he ventured to Woodbine Mohawk Raceway in Canada for the Ontario Sire Stakes Super Finals worth $225,000 each.

Dexter Dunn started in seven of the eight $225,000 Super Finals winning three of them and placing a third and a fourth also..

He also started in the Preferred but was unplaced in that race.

New Zealand born now American based trainer Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn were successful with Haveoneforme in the first of the $225,000 Super Finals.

The 3yo trotting daughter of Kadabra gapped rivals to win in a time of 1:55.4.

Haveoneforme and Dexter Dunn

In the two-year-old trotting fillies Super Final Dexter Dunn drove She Rocks Kemp a daughter of Kadabra to a fast finishing third from post 10.

Then it was onto the two-year-old pacing colts when Dexter Dunn drove the smart He's Watching colt Tattoo Artist to an easy victory in 1:52.

Tattoo Artist and Dexter Dunn

Dexter Dunn's third winner in the Super Finals was perhaps his most impressive drive. He drove the Ake Svanstedt trained two-year-old E L Titan colt Moon Bridge parked out from the half to pass the leader by a head in a sterling finish.

Moon Bridge and Dexter Dunn

These wins take Dunns 2019 total to 324 victories with over $9.1 million in Stake Earnings.

Trainer Nifty Norman has won 99 races so far in 2019 and earned over $3 million in prize money.

Down Under mare Shecandance N impressive in North American career so far.

Shecandance won her third North American race on Monday at Yonkers Raceway. She paced the winning mile in a time of 1:55.1 around the half mile track for trainer Jose Godinez and driver Jason Bartlett. Her impressive North American form line sits at three wins and three seconds for six starts. While starting her racing career in New Zealand the daughter of A Rocknroll Dance placed on ten occasions winning two of them.

Saying Grace N scores back to back victory’s in sizzling times.

Down Under bred and formerly raced gelding Saying Grace wins at Harrahs Hoosier Park for trainer Jeff Cullipher and driver Sam Widger in the $20,000 Open Pace in a time of 1:49.2. It was back to back victory’s for the son of American Ideal who won the week prior in an impressive mile time of 1:48.4. Scoring back to back sub 1:50 mile rates, a great effort from the 6yo. While racing in New Zealand and Australia, Saying Grace was the winner of 13 races and just short of $160,000 in prize money.

New Zealand’s fastest ever miler still on winning ways in North America.

Former Down Under pacer Border Control wins at Pocono on Sunday. The 10yo gelding was sul in a time of 1:52.3 for trainer and driver Tom Jackson. The son of Bettors Delight still holds New Zealand's record for the fastest ever mile paced. The record mile of 1:50.6 was paced in the 3yo Colts and Geldings Harness Jewels Emerald at Ashburton Raceway in 2013. Border Control was the winner of 18 races and earned over $550,000 in prize money while racing Down Under. Some of his biggest wins including the New Zealand Derby and the Harness Jewels. His North American record is 103 strats for 15 wins, 16 seconds and 16 thirds for $247,237 to date.

Monday 7th October

Harrington Raceway DE

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500

Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Ginger Spice N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,300

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shecandance N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $16,000

Pacing Major N – Time: 2:01.2, (1 1/16 Miles) Stake: $20,000

What’s In The Sky A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $16,000

Tuesday 8tt October

Harrington Raceway DE

Sprinter N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Feel The Need A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Americanbootscoota A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $13,500

Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500

Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 2:02.1 (1 1/16 Miles) , Stake: $14,500

Wednesday 9th October

Batavia Downs NY

Media Queen N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,000

Thursday 10th October

Monticello Raceway NY

Mercurio N – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $2,500

Plainridge Park MA

Massive Attack A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000

Mccovey Cove N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,500

Sea Change N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500

Friday 11th October

Batavia Downs NY

Our Els Dream N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,300

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

Shards Halo N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $22,000

Saturday 12th October

Batavia Downs NY

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Sir Ritchie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000

Bobjacks Angle A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,200

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:52:0, Stake: $10,000

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:49:2, Stake: $20,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Return To Sender N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Texas Terror N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,000

Motown N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

Louis Alberto N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $17,500

Somewhereinbrooklyn N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $22,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Christen Me N, 3rd Black Chevron N

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $27,000

Sunday 13th October

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

American Boy N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $18,000

Wick N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500

Myidealson N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Border Control A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500