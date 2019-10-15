Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

The big news this week for New Zealand and Australian harness racing fans is that Dexter Dunn is on fire as a driver in North America.
Ths week he ventured to Woodbine Mohawk Raceway in Canada for the Ontario Sire Stakes Super Finals worth $225,000 each.
Dexter Dunn started in seven of the eight $225,000 Super Finals winning three of them and placing a third and a fourth also..
He also started in the Preferred but was unplaced in that race.
New Zealand born now American based trainer Nifty Norman and Dexter Dunn were successful with Haveoneforme in the first of the $225,000 Super Finals.
The 3yo trotting daughter of Kadabra gapped rivals to win in a time of 1:55.4.
Haveoneforme and Dexter Dunn
In the two-year-old trotting fillies Super Final Dexter Dunn drove She Rocks Kemp a daughter of Kadabra to a fast finishing third from post 10.
Then it was onto the two-year-old pacing colts when Dexter Dunn drove the smart He's Watching colt Tattoo Artist to an easy victory in 1:52.
Tattoo Artist and Dexter Dunn
Dexter Dunn's third winner in the Super Finals was perhaps his most impressive drive. He drove the Ake Svanstedt trained two-year-old E L Titan colt Moon Bridge parked out from the half to pass the leader by a head in a sterling finish.
Moon Bridge and Dexter Dunn
These wins take Dunns 2019 total to 324 victories with over $9.1 million in Stake Earnings.
Trainer Nifty Norman has won 99 races so far in 2019 and earned over $3 million in prize money.
Down Under mare Shecandance N impressive in North American career so far.
Shecandance won her third North American race on Monday at Yonkers Raceway. She paced the winning mile in a time of 1:55.1 around the half mile track for trainer Jose Godinez and driver Jason Bartlett. Her impressive North American form line sits at three wins and three seconds for six starts. While starting her racing career in New Zealand the daughter of A Rocknroll Dance placed on ten occasions winning two of them.
Saying Grace N scores back to back victory’s in sizzling times.
Down Under bred and formerly raced gelding Saying Grace wins at Harrahs Hoosier Park for trainer Jeff Cullipher and driver Sam Widger in the $20,000 Open Pace in a time of 1:49.2. It was back to back victory’s for the son of American Ideal who won the week prior in an impressive mile time of 1:48.4. Scoring back to back sub 1:50 mile rates, a great effort from the 6yo. While racing in New Zealand and Australia, Saying Grace was the winner of 13 races and just short of $160,000 in prize money.
New Zealand’s fastest ever miler still on winning ways in North America.
Former Down Under pacer Border Control wins at Pocono on Sunday. The 10yo gelding was sul in a time of 1:52.3 for trainer and driver Tom Jackson. The son of Bettors Delight still holds New Zealand's record for the fastest ever mile paced. The record mile of 1:50.6 was paced in the 3yo Colts and Geldings Harness Jewels Emerald at Ashburton Raceway in 2013. Border Control was the winner of 18 races and earned over $550,000 in prize money while racing Down Under. Some of his biggest wins including the New Zealand Derby and the Harness Jewels. His North American record is 103 strats for 15 wins, 16 seconds and 16 thirds for $247,237 to date.
Monday 7th October
Harrington Raceway DE
Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500
Gotta Minute N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Ginger Spice N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,300
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $10,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shecandance N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $16,000
Pacing Major N – Time: 2:01.2, (1 1/16 Miles) Stake: $20,000
What’s In The Sky A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $16,000
Tuesday 8tt October
Harrington Raceway DE
Sprinter N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $6,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Feel The Need A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
The Charging Moa N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Americanbootscoota A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $13,500
Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500
Solid Asa Rock A – Time: 2:02.1 (1 1/16 Miles) , Stake: $14,500
Wednesday 9th October
Batavia Downs NY
Media Queen N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,000
Thursday 10th October
Monticello Raceway NY
Mercurio N – Time: 2:00.0, Stake: $2,500
Plainridge Park MA
Massive Attack A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $4,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000
Mccovey Cove N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,500
Sea Change N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $12,500
Friday 11th October
Batavia Downs NY
Our Els Dream N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $3,300
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Gold Orchid N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
Shards Halo N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $22,000
Saturday 12th October
Batavia Downs NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Sir Ritchie N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,000
Bobjacks Angle A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $4,200
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:52:0, Stake: $10,000
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:49:2, Stake: $20,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Return To Sender N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $6,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $18,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Texas Terror N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $11,000
Motown N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500
Louis Alberto N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $17,500
Somewhereinbrooklyn N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $22,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Christen Me N, 3rd Black Chevron N
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $27,000
Sunday 13th October
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
American Boy N – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $18,000
Wick N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
Myidealson N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Border Control A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
Carter Dalgety