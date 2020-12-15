Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer continues to excel.
Down Under pacer San Domino A added another harness racing win to his already impressive record on Saturday night in New York.
The Somebeachsomewhere gelding came from behind in an 8 horse field at Yonkers Raceway contesting for $30,000 and put pay to his rivals. He settled 6th early and watched the early fireworks unfold up front where they sizzled to the first quarter (400m) in 26.3 around the half mile (800m) track, then to the half in 54.1. Driver Jason Bartlett sent the 7yo on a mission with 600m to run, circling four wide around the tiring leaders and charged away to victory for trainer Deborah Daguet in a time of 1:52.3. It took the Down Under pacers career stake earnings to around the $400,000 mark.
Of the 8 runners in the field, 4 were down under pacers and those four were the first four home at the finish. Second was Hesa Kingslayer N, third being Tin Roof Raider A, and Rock Diamonds N came in fourth.
Monday 7th December
Dover Downs DE
Kasey John A – Time: 1:53.10, Stake: $7,000
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,600
Monticello Raceway
Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $2,800
Sea Change N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $4,600
Northfield Park OH
Naughty Maravu A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500
Pacing Major N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,000
Tuesday 8th December
Monticello Raceway
Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $5,200
Northern Assasin A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $5,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $14,000
Wednesday 9th December
Dover Downs DE
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500
Anytime N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,000
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $20,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,800
Monticello Raceway
Eqaulette A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200
Valloria N – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $5,200
Thursday 10th December
Dover Downs DE
Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $13,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Almighty Johnson N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,000
Need Luck N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sezana N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500
Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Bettors Heart N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $30,000
Bettor B Chevron N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,000
Friday 11th December
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Miss You N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,100
Meadowlands NJ
Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500
Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500
Saturday 12th December
Freehold Raceway NY
Macintosh N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $7,700
Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH
Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,850
Meadowlands NJ
Unloaded N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500
Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000
Let It Ride N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $17,500
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $28,000
Northfield Park OH
American Empress N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $25,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Hundie N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000
Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $17,500
San Domino N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $30,000
Down Under First 4 – 2nd Hesa Kingslayer N, 3rd Tin Roof Raider A, 4th Rock Diamonds N
Sunday 13th December
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $10,000
Polak A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800
Myidealson N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,400
Polak A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800
Northfield Park OH
Mackeral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,500