Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer continues to excel.

Down Under pacer San Domino A added another harness racing win to his already impressive record on Saturday night in New York.

The Somebeachsomewhere gelding came from behind in an 8 horse field at Yonkers Raceway contesting for $30,000 and put pay to his rivals. He settled 6th early and watched the early fireworks unfold up front where they sizzled to the first quarter (400m) in 26.3 around the half mile (800m) track, then to the half in 54.1. Driver Jason Bartlett sent the 7yo on a mission with 600m to run, circling four wide around the tiring leaders and charged away to victory for trainer Deborah Daguet in a time of 1:52.3. It took the Down Under pacers career stake earnings to around the $400,000 mark.

Of the 8 runners in the field, 4 were down under pacers and those four were the first four home at the finish. Second was Hesa Kingslayer N, third being Tin Roof Raider A, and Rock Diamonds N came in fourth.

Monday 7th December

Dover Downs DE

Kasey John A – Time: 1:53.10, Stake: $7,000

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,600

Monticello Raceway

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $2,800

Sea Change N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $4,600

Northfield Park OH

Naughty Maravu A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500

Pacing Major N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,000

Tuesday 8th December

Monticello Raceway

Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $5,200

Northern Assasin A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $5,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $14,000

Wednesday 9th December

Dover Downs DE

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,000

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $20,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,800

Monticello Raceway

Eqaulette A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200

Valloria N – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $5,200

Thursday 10th December

Dover Downs DE

Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $13,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Almighty Johnson N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,000

Need Luck N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sezana N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500

Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Bettors Heart N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $30,000

Bettor B Chevron N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,000

Friday 11th December

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Miss You N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,100

Meadowlands NJ

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500

Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500

Saturday 12th December

Freehold Raceway NY

Macintosh N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $7,700

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,850

Meadowlands NJ

Unloaded N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $17,500

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $28,000

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $25,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Hundie N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $17,500

San Domino N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $30,000

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Hesa Kingslayer N, 3rd Tin Roof Raider A, 4th Rock Diamonds N

Sunday 13th December

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $10,000

Polak A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800

Myidealson N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,400

Northfield Park OH

Mackeral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,500



