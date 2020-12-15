Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 15 Dec 2020 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer continues to excel.

Down Under pacer San Domino A added another harness racing win to his already impressive record on Saturday night in New York.

The Somebeachsomewhere gelding came from behind in an 8 horse field at Yonkers Raceway contesting for $30,000 and put pay to his rivals. He settled 6th early and watched the early fireworks unfold up front where they sizzled to the first quarter (400m) in 26.3 around the half mile (800m) track, then to the half in 54.1. Driver Jason Bartlett sent the 7yo on a mission with 600m to run, circling four wide around the tiring leaders and charged away to victory for trainer Deborah Daguet in a time of 1:52.3. It took the Down Under pacers career stake earnings to around the $400,000 mark.

Of the 8 runners in the field, 4 were down under pacers and those four were the first four home at the finish. Second was Hesa Kingslayer N, third being Tin Roof Raider A, and Rock Diamonds N came in fourth. 

 

Monday 7th December

Dover Downs DE

Kasey John A – Time: 1:53.10, Stake: $7,000 

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $4,600

 

Monticello Raceway

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $2,800

Sea Change N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $4,600

 

Northfield Park OH

Naughty Maravu A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Runrunjimmydunn N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500

Pacing Major N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,000

 

Tuesday 8th December

Monticello Raceway

Bettor Notbitter A – Time: 1:59.2, Stake: $5,200

Northern Assasin A – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $5,200

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Donegalartchokin N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $14,000

 

Wednesday 9th December

Dover Downs DE

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $8,500

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,000 

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $20,000

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $12,800

 

Monticello Raceway

Eqaulette A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,200

Valloria N – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $5,200

 

Thursday 10th December

Dover Downs DE

Late Mail N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $13,000

 

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Almighty Johnson N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $7,000

Need Luck N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $8,800

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sezana N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500

Sally Fletcher A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Bettors Heart N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $30,000

Bettor B Chevron N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,000

 

Friday 11th December

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Miss You N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $16,100

 

Meadowlands NJ

Tall Poppy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500

Benhope Rulz N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500

 

Saturday 12th December

Freehold Raceway NY

Macintosh N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $7,700

 

Hollywood Dayton Raceway OH

Captain Dolmio N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $8,850

 

Meadowlands NJ

Unloaded N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

Star Commander N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $10,000

Let It Ride N – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $17,500

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $28,000

 

Northfield Park OH

American Empress N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $25,000

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Hundie N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $17,500

San Domino N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $30,000

  • Down Under First 4 – 2nd Hesa Kingslayer N, 3rd Tin Roof Raider A, 4th Rock Diamonds N

 

Sunday 13th December

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $10,000

Polak A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800

Myidealson N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,400

Polak A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,800

 

Northfield Park OH

Mackeral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,500


 
 
by Carter Dalgety
