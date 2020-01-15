Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Dexter Dunn wins 7 races at The Meadowlands on Saturday night.
Superstar Down Under harness racing Driver Dexter Dunn who was recently crowned United States Harness Writers Association's Driver of the Year produces an amazing night of driving to win 7 races. Just one win off equalling the all-time record for amount of wins at The Meadowlands in a single night of racing.
He won race 1 and 2 and then from race 5 went on to win 5 races in a row.
Two of his winners were on former down under horses. The first being Italian Delight N who paced his winning mile fresh up in 1:50.1 in a $16,000 pace.
“The feel he give me I think he can have a pretty good winter”, Dunn said of Italian Delight N.
Another former Down Under pacer, Effronte A was also among Dunns 7 wins. Effronte A won the $16,000 Pace in a very strong mile time of 1:48.3, making him the fastest pacer in 2020 to date.
Another highlight of the winners was aboard trotter JL Cruze who was successful in the $15,000 Trot in a time of 1:51.2. JL Cruze is a quality square gaiter who was the first ever trotter in Meadowlands history to break 1:50 for a mile.
The remainder of Dunns wins were on Willie Boots in 1:52.2, Major Omen in 1:50.2, Harambe Deo in 1:50.2 and Hurrikane Ali in 1:51.2.
Tuesday 7 th January
Yonkers Raceway NY
Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,500
Wednesday 8 th January
Dover Downs DE
Flashazz N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $14,000
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $16,000
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500
Thursday 9 th January
Dover Downs DE
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,500
Kasey John A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000
Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,500
Freehold Raceway NJ
Ginger Spice N – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $4,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Jewel Lehigh A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $14,500
Donegal Rundlescreek N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $17,000
Friday 10 th January
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000
The Meadows PA
Poacher N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kimani N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $20,000
The Charging Moa A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $27,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $16,000
Saturday 11 th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,300
Polak A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000
Meadowlands NJ
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000
Effronte A – Time: 1:48.3, Stake: $16,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
American Boy N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $22,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $16,000
High Rolling A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000
Sunday 12 th January
Flamboro Downs CA
Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000