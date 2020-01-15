Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:00 PM 15 Jan 2020 NZDT
Dexter Dunn wins 7 races at The Meadowlands on Saturday night.
 
Superstar Down Under harness racing Driver Dexter Dunn who was recently crowned United States Harness Writers Association's Driver of the Year produces an amazing night of driving to win 7 races. Just one win off equalling the all-time record for amount of wins at The Meadowlands in a single night of racing.
 
He won race 1 and 2 and then from race 5 went on to win 5 races in a row.
 
Two of his winners were on former down under horses. The first being Italian Delight N who paced his winning mile fresh up in 1:50.1 in a $16,000 pace.
 
“The feel he give me I think he can have a pretty good winter”, Dunn said of Italian Delight N.
 
Another former Down Under pacer, Effronte A was also among Dunns 7 wins. Effronte A won the $16,000 Pace in a very strong mile time of 1:48.3, making him the fastest pacer in 2020 to date.
 
Another highlight of the winners was aboard trotter JL Cruze who was successful in the $15,000 Trot in a time of 1:51.2. JL Cruze is a quality square gaiter who was the first ever trotter in Meadowlands history to break 1:50 for a mile.
 
The remainder of Dunns wins were on Willie Boots in 1:52.2, Major Omen in 1:50.2, Harambe Deo in 1:50.2 and Hurrikane Ali in 1:51.2.
 
Tuesday 7 th January
Yonkers Raceway NY
Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,500
 
 
Wednesday 8 th January
Dover Downs DE
Flashazz N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $14,000
Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $16,000
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500
 
 
Thursday 9 th January
Dover Downs DE
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,500
Kasey John A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000
Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,500
 
Freehold Raceway NJ
Ginger Spice N – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $4,200
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Jewel Lehigh A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $14,500
Donegal Rundlescreek N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $17,000
 
 
Friday 10 th January
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000
 
The Meadows PA
Poacher N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,000
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kimani N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $20,000
The Charging Moa A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $27,000
 
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $16,000
 
 
Saturday 11 th January
Freehold Raceway NJ
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,300
Polak A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000
 
Meadowlands NJ
Italian Delight N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000
Effronte A – Time: 1:48.3, Stake: $16,000
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,000
 
Yonkers Raceway NY
American Boy N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $22,000
 
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $16,000
High Rolling A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000
 
 
Sunday 12 th January
Flamboro Downs CA
 
Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000
 
 

Millionaire Wind Of The North returns
15-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Sloppy track no problem for Jack Vernon
15-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Open Trot sees long shot score
15-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Post Time Awards Show Thursday
15-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
OHHA announces Hagemeyer Award winner
15-Jan-2020 09:01 AM NZDT
Preferred Trot attracts eight Friday
15-Jan-2020 08:01 AM NZDT
Four qualify for WHHC
15-Jan-2020 06:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
