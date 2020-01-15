Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Dexter Dunn wins 7 races at The Meadowlands on Saturday night.

Superstar Down Under harness racing Driver Dexter Dunn who was recently crowned United States Harness Writers Association's Driver of the Year produces an amazing night of driving to win 7 races. Just one win off equalling the all-time record for amount of wins at The Meadowlands in a single night of racing.

He won race 1 and 2 and then from race 5 went on to win 5 races in a row.

Two of his winners were on former down under horses. The first being Italian Delight N who paced his winning mile fresh up in 1:50.1 in a $16,000 pace.

“The feel he give me I think he can have a pretty good winter”, Dunn said of Italian Delight N.

Another former Down Under pacer, Effronte A was also among Dunns 7 wins. Effronte A won the $16,000 Pace in a very strong mile time of 1:48.3, making him the fastest pacer in 2020 to date.

Another highlight of the winners was aboard trotter JL Cruze who was successful in the $15,000 Trot in a time of 1:51.2. JL Cruze is a quality square gaiter who was the first ever trotter in Meadowlands history to break 1:50 for a mile.

The remainder of Dunns wins were on Willie Boots in 1:52.2, Major Omen in 1:50.2, Harambe Deo in 1:50.2 and Hurrikane Ali in 1:51.2.

Tuesday 7 th January

Yonkers Raceway NY

Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,500

Wednesday 8 th January

Dover Downs DE

Flashazz N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $14,000

Soho Burning Love A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $16,000

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500

Thursday 9 th January

Dover Downs DE

Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,500

Kasey John A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

Mister Ohanzee A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000

Bigonpersonality N – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $14,500

Freehold Raceway NJ

Ginger Spice N – Time: 2:00.3, Stake: $4,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Jewel Lehigh A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $14,500

Donegal Rundlescreek N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $17,000

Friday 10 th January

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Eliza Dushku N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000

The Meadows PA

Poacher N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kimani N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $17,000

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $20,000

The Charging Moa A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $27,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Lady Rocknrolla A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $16,000

Saturday 11 th January

Freehold Raceway NJ

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,300

Polak A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

Meadowlands NJ

Italian Delight N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000

Effronte A – Time: 1:48.3, Stake: $16,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

American Boy N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $20,000

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $20,000

Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $22,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $16,000

High Rolling A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000

Sunday 12 th January

Flamboro Downs CA

Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $5,000



