Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing driver wins 4 races at The Meadowlands early in his North American driving career.
Todd McCarthy had a night to remember on Saturday night when driving at The Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey. He steered home 4 winners from his full book of 13 drives on the night.
McCarthy’s quick success in the states should be no surprise to anyone that has watched him drive in Sydney, Australia, where he was the top driver at Menangle Park for the last five years.
His first win of the night came aboard the Katricia Adams trained A Major Omen in 1:52.2. He quickly backed up in the following race with Sombodyitreasure who made a mess of rivals to score in 1:49.4 for trainer Andrew Harris.
His next win was with former Down Under pacer Flying Even Bettor N for top trainer Tony Alanga. It was a thrilling finish but the Down Under horse and driver came out best in a time of 1:51.2. This race was also a Down Under quinella with Mister Rebbily A finishing in second for Down Under trainer Tahnee Camilleri.
McCarthy’s fourth win was with another Down Under pacer in The Bettormack N. The win made it a double for trainer Katricia Adams. McCarthy giving the son of Bettors Delight a beautiful trip throughout to get over top of leaders in 1:50.0 to win.
Todd McCarthy also had three other placings on the night. One where he teamed up with Down Under trainer Shane Tritton and another with Down Under pacer Italian Delight N.
When reflecting on the night McCarthy said, “I think for anyone in the harness racing industry, you look at America, The Meadowlands is the pinnacle. To crack one tonight and then to get a few more after that, it was pretty awesome.”. When asked how he would compare the American harness racing to the Australian harness racing he said, “The racing here is definitely faster and a little more aggressive, but so far it's been great and I'm really enjoying it."
On the Saturday night of racing at the Meadowlands there were 34 Down Under horses racing.
Monday 7th September
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Quick Fun N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000
Atomic Blast N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,200
Harrington Raceway DE
Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000
Plainridge Park MA
Peternity Suit A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $15,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,800
The Meadows PA
Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,400
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Never Mind N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,000
Tuesday 8th September
Harrington Raceway DE
Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $10,000
Anytime N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $13,500
Women In Gold N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $10,000
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $3,700
Yonkers Raceway NY
Kimani N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500
Wednesday 9th September
Batavia Downs NY
Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $6,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,800
January A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,600
Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800
Northfield Park OH
Lincs Tiger N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $3,400
Ocean Downs MD
Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $2,600
Yonkers Raceway NY
Highview Conall N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500
Beltane A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,500
Thursday 10th September
Yonkers Raceway NY
Miss Irish Rose N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500
Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,500
My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,000
Friday 11th September
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Never Say Never N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000
Meadowlands NJ
Eden Paige N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,000
Dixie Star N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Scioto Downs OH
Armabluechipboy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000
Grand River Raceway CA
Strong Enough N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ivana Flybe N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $24,000
Saturday 12th September
Batavia Downs NY
Polak A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,000
Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,500
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Late Night Date A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,500
Meadowlands NJ
Flying Even Bettor N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,000
The Bettormack N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500
Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,500
Scarborough Downs ME
Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,200
Scioto Downs OH
Our Majordan A – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $17,500
Stars Align A – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $20,000
Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,000
Tioga Downs NY
Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Leonidas A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Flamming Flutter N, 3rd Speed Man N
Kawartha Downs CA
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $4,900
Sunday 13th September
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800
Vettel N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000
Northfield Park OH
Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500
Flamboro Downs CA
Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,000
by Carter Dalgety