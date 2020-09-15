Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing driver wins 4 races at The Meadowlands early in his North American driving career.

Todd McCarthy had a night to remember on Saturday night when driving at The Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey. He steered home 4 winners from his full book of 13 drives on the night.

McCarthy’s quick success in the states should be no surprise to anyone that has watched him drive in Sydney, Australia, where he was the top driver at Menangle Park for the last five years.

His first win of the night came aboard the Katricia Adams trained A Major Omen in 1:52.2. He quickly backed up in the following race with Sombodyitreasure who made a mess of rivals to score in 1:49.4 for trainer Andrew Harris.

His next win was with former Down Under pacer Flying Even Bettor N for top trainer Tony Alanga. It was a thrilling finish but the Down Under horse and driver came out best in a time of 1:51.2. This race was also a Down Under quinella with Mister Rebbily A finishing in second for Down Under trainer Tahnee Camilleri.

McCarthy’s fourth win was with another Down Under pacer in The Bettormack N. The win made it a double for trainer Katricia Adams. McCarthy giving the son of Bettors Delight a beautiful trip throughout to get over top of leaders in 1:50.0 to win.

Todd McCarthy also had three other placings on the night. One where he teamed up with Down Under trainer Shane Tritton and another with Down Under pacer Italian Delight N.

When reflecting on the night McCarthy said, “I think for anyone in the harness racing industry, you look at America, The Meadowlands is the pinnacle. To crack one tonight and then to get a few more after that, it was pretty awesome.”. When asked how he would compare the American harness racing to the Australian harness racing he said, “The racing here is definitely faster and a little more aggressive, but so far it's been great and I'm really enjoying it."

On the Saturday night of racing at the Meadowlands there were 34 Down Under horses racing.

Monday 7th September

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Quick Fun N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $12,000

Atomic Blast N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,200

Harrington Raceway DE

Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000

Plainridge Park MA

Peternity Suit A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $15,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,800

The Meadows PA

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $5,400

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Never Mind N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $20,000

Tuesday 8th September

Harrington Raceway DE

Betterthanamisus N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $10,000

Anytime N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $13,500

Women In Gold N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $10,000

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $3,700

Yonkers Raceway NY

Kimani N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

Wednesday 9th September

Batavia Downs NY

Blacknsweet Adda A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $6,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

She’s Nun Bettor N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,800

January A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,600

Shezza Gnp N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,800

Northfield Park OH

Lincs Tiger N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $3,400

Ocean Downs MD

Our Jerry Lee N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $2,600

Yonkers Raceway NY

Highview Conall N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $8,500

Beltane A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,500

Thursday 10th September

Yonkers Raceway NY

Miss Irish Rose N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500

Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $12,500

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $22,000

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Rub Of The Green N – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,000

Friday 11th September

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Never Say Never N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000

Meadowlands NJ

Eden Paige N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $6,000

Dixie Star N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

Scioto Downs OH

Armabluechipboy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,000

Grand River Raceway CA

Strong Enough N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $6,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ivana Flybe N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $24,000

Saturday 12th September

Batavia Downs NY

Polak A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $7,000

Harry Hoo N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,500

Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $8,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Late Night Date A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $12,500

Meadowlands NJ

Flying Even Bettor N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $14,000

The Bettormack N – Time: 1:50.0, Stake: $12,500

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack MN

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $8,500

Scarborough Downs ME

Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,200

Scioto Downs OH

Our Majordan A – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $17,500

Stars Align A – Time: 1:48.4, Stake: $20,000

Funatthebeach N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $9,000

Tioga Downs NY

Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $5,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Leonidas A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Flamming Flutter N, 3rd Speed Man N

Kawartha Downs CA

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $4,900

Sunday 13th September

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Robbie Burns N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $8,800

Vettel N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000

Northfield Park OH

Supreme Mach N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $9,500

Flamboro Downs CA

Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,000

Click here for previous weeks articles