Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Team Tritton are off to a dazzling start in their North American harness racing career.

The Down Under combination of Shane and Lauren Tritton lined up their first ever race day starter in the states over the weekend at The Meadowlands.

The first horse being Falcon Seelster mare My Ruebe Star N. Jordan Stratton handled the 6yo and worked hard early to find the top end at the half mile, pacing it in a swift 54.3, they then kicked clear at the top of the stretch to win comfortably in 1:50.3 for the mile. A great victory for the stable but it didn’t stop there. Team Tritton then lined up Gods Spirit on Saturday night as the Meadowlands. He was also driven by Jordan Stratton. The pair came off the gait and found the lead just after the quarter pole (26.4) to then lead the rest of the journey. The 6yo gelded son of Tintin In America held on to win in 1:50.1 to give Team Tritton a winning double for the weekend.

Gods Spirit N held off challenges from a gallant down under pair of Revolver N and Dexter Dunn who finished second.

While racing in Australia My Ruebe Star N won 10 races for just shy of $100,000 in stake earnings, while Gods Spirit N was the winner of 8 races for just over $80,000 in prize money.

Solid Gold N makes winning debut in the USA

Talented Down Under pacer Solid Gold N made his north American racing debut at the Meadowlands on Saturday night. Trained by Jim King Jnr and driven by Tim Tetrick, the son of Bettors Delight won nicely in 1:51.3. He looks to have a nice future ahead of him in his North American racing career. Solid Gold previously raced in New Zealand where he competed at stakes level. He won 8 races and over $110,000 in prize money.

Solid Gold N

Monday 8th June

Northfield Park OH

Tullow N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,500

Tuesday 9th June

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,500

Wednesday 10th June

Buffalo Raceway NY

Empire Earl N – Time: 2:00.4, Stake: $6,400

Media Queen N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,400

Scarborough Downs ME

Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,400

Thursday 11th June

Scioto Downs OH

Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,000

Vernon Downs NY

Hugh Hefner N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,000

Friday 12th June

Meadowlands NJ

My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000

Don’t Think Twice A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $15,000

Woodbine Mohawk Park

Major League N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $24,000

Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $24,000

Saturday 13th June

Meadowlands NJ

Gods Spirit N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,000

The Devils Own N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $15,000

Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $18,750

Solid Gold N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000

Kathys Son A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,450

The Devils Own seen here winning his first start in North America with Dexter Dunn driving on February 29th. This week he paced the fastest time of the night on the cool night in 1:49.3. Video replay below.

Sunday 14th June

Scioto Downs OH

Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $15,000

Persistant Threat A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,000

Tioga Downs NY

Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,500

Ascot Encounter N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $3,300

Georgian Downs CA

Ready To Rumble N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,400