Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Team Tritton are off to a dazzling start in their North American harness racing career.
The Down Under combination of Shane and Lauren Tritton lined up their first ever race day starter in the states over the weekend at The Meadowlands.
The first horse being Falcon Seelster mare My Ruebe Star N. Jordan Stratton handled the 6yo and worked hard early to find the top end at the half mile, pacing it in a swift 54.3, they then kicked clear at the top of the stretch to win comfortably in 1:50.3 for the mile. A great victory for the stable but it didn’t stop there. Team Tritton then lined up Gods Spirit on Saturday night as the Meadowlands. He was also driven by Jordan Stratton. The pair came off the gait and found the lead just after the quarter pole (26.4) to then lead the rest of the journey. The 6yo gelded son of Tintin In America held on to win in 1:50.1 to give Team Tritton a winning double for the weekend.
Gods Spirit N held off challenges from a gallant down under pair of Revolver N and Dexter Dunn who finished second.
While racing in Australia My Ruebe Star N won 10 races for just shy of $100,000 in stake earnings, while Gods Spirit N was the winner of 8 races for just over $80,000 in prize money.
Solid Gold N makes winning debut in the USA
Talented Down Under pacer Solid Gold N made his north American racing debut at the Meadowlands on Saturday night. Trained by Jim King Jnr and driven by Tim Tetrick, the son of Bettors Delight won nicely in 1:51.3. He looks to have a nice future ahead of him in his North American racing career. Solid Gold previously raced in New Zealand where he competed at stakes level. He won 8 races and over $110,000 in prize money.
Solid Gold N
Monday 8th June
Northfield Park OH
Tullow N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $10,500
Tuesday 9th June
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $6,500
Wednesday 10th June
Buffalo Raceway NY
Empire Earl N – Time: 2:00.4, Stake: $6,400
Media Queen N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $4,400
Scarborough Downs ME
Zinny Mach N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $3,400
Thursday 11th June
Scioto Downs OH
Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,000
Vernon Downs NY
Hugh Hefner N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,000
Friday 12th June
Meadowlands NJ
My Ruebe Star N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $10,000
Don’t Think Twice A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $15,000
Woodbine Mohawk Park
Major League N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $24,000
Better Be Donna N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $24,000
Saturday 13th June
Meadowlands NJ
Gods Spirit N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $12,000
The Devils Own N – Time: 1:49.3, Stake: $15,000
Trojan Banner N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $18,750
Solid Gold N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $10,000
Kathys Son A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,450
The Devils Own seen here winning his first start in North America with Dexter Dunn driving on February 29th. This week he paced the fastest time of the night on the cool night in 1:49.3. Video replay below.
Sunday 14th June
Scioto Downs OH
Havefaithinme N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $15,000
Persistant Threat A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $11,000
Tioga Downs NY
Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $4,500
Ascot Encounter N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $3,300
Georgian Downs CA
Ready To Rumble N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $8,400
Carter Dalgety