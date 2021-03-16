Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer looking the goods so far in the US.

Meadowlands Racing on Saturday night saw Down Under Pacer Colossal Stride A get a good harness racing win when crossing the line first in a slick 1:50.3.

It was a three way Down Under victory with both down under horsemen trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn handling the gelding. The son of Bettors Delight came first over and then kicked away with the leader to then steadily ware him down to take home the $18,5000 prize money.

Since joining the Nifty Norman stable, Colossal Stride A has had 4 race starts for 3 wins and a second. A faultless record.

With this tough victory the 6yos harness racing career looks very bright for the future in the US.

When Colossal Stride A was racing down under he won 9 races and placed 8 times and picked up a Group 3 placing.

Monday 8th March

Dover Downs DE

Montefelco N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:52.4 Stake: $17,500

Tuesday 9th March

Monticello Raceway NY

Im A Director N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,600

Northfield Park OH

Iam Erik N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,200

Pompano Park FL

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,300

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,825

Yonkers Raceway NY

Hundie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Anthem A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Benhope Rulz N, 3rd Mister Spot A

Wednesday 10th March

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000

Thursday 11th March

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,100

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500

Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000

Down Under First 5 – 2nd Demeter N, 3rd Shes Pukka N, 4th Dongal Rundlscrk N, 5th Bronskimackenzie A

Flamboro Downs CA

Hold Thumbs N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,400

Friday 12th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $6,300

Meadowlands NJ

Statesman N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,125

Yonkers Raceway NY

Herrickroosevelt N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500

Western Fair Raceway CA

Smoke N Reactor N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $8,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Major League N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000

Saturday 13th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Tisadream A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $10,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Soho Wallstreet A, 3rd Christen Me N

Meadowlands NJ

My Alpha Rock N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,750

Lexus With A View N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $18,500

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $4,500

Northfield Park OH

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,800



The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Thatswhatisaid N, 3rd Tam Major A

Tullow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $16,000

Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,800

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $26,000



Sunday 14th March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,000

Northfield Park OH

Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,800

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,500