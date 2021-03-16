Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:15 PM 16 Mar 2021 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer looking the goods so far in the US.

Meadowlands Racing on Saturday night saw Down Under Pacer Colossal Stride A get a good harness racing win when crossing the line first in a slick 1:50.3.

It was a three way Down Under victory with both down under horsemen trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn handling the gelding. The son of Bettors Delight came first over and then kicked away with the leader to then steadily ware him down to take home the $18,5000 prize money.

Since joining the Nifty Norman stable, Colossal Stride A has had 4 race starts for 3 wins and a second. A faultless record.

With this tough victory the 6yos harness racing career looks very bright for the future in the US.

When Colossal Stride A was racing down under he won 9 races and placed 8 times and picked up a Group 3 placing. 

 

Monday 8th March

Dover Downs DE

Montefelco N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,500

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:52.4 Stake: $17,500

 

Tuesday 9th March

Monticello Raceway NY

Im A Director N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,600

 

Northfield Park OH

Iam Erik N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,200

 

Pompano Park FL

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000

 

Saratoga Harness NY

Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,300

Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,825

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Hundie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Anthem A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Benhope Rulz N, 3rd Mister Spot A

 

Wednesday 10th March

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Shezallapples A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000

 

Thursday 11th March

Dover Downs DE

Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,000

 

Monticello Raceway NY

Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,100

 

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,200

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500

Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000

  • Down Under First 5 – 2nd Demeter N, 3rd Shes Pukka N, 4th Dongal Rundlscrk N, 5th Bronskimackenzie A

 

Flamboro Downs CA

Hold Thumbs N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,400

 

Friday 12th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $6,300

 

Meadowlands NJ

Statesman N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,125

 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Herrickroosevelt N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500

 

Western Fair Raceway CA

Smoke N Reactor N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $8,500

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Major League N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000

 

Saturday 13th March

Freehold Raceway NJ

Tisadream A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $10,500

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Soho Wallstreet A, 3rd Christen Me N

 

Meadowlands NJ

My Alpha Rock N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,750

Lexus With A View N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $18,500

 

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $4,500

 

Northfield Park OH

Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,800


The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000

  • Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Thatswhatisaid N, 3rd Tam Major A

Tullow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $16,000

Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,800

 

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $26,000


Sunday 14th March

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,000

 

Northfield Park OH

Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,800

Executive Dash N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,500

 
 
Favorites enjoy opening round Borgata
16-Mar-2021 13:03 PM NZDT
Gigfy scores again at The Spa
16-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Repeat winners in Pocono Series
16-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Shartin N pronounced safe in foal
16-Mar-2021 06:03 AM NZDT
Hawthorne opening third sportsbook
16-Mar-2021 05:03 AM NZDT
Tony Morgan notches five winners
16-Mar-2021 05:03 AM NZDT
Borgata Series kicks off at Yonkers
16-Mar-2021 00:03 AM NZDT
