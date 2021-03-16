Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer looking the goods so far in the US.
Meadowlands Racing on Saturday night saw Down Under Pacer Colossal Stride A get a good harness racing win when crossing the line first in a slick 1:50.3.
It was a three way Down Under victory with both down under horsemen trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dexter Dunn handling the gelding. The son of Bettors Delight came first over and then kicked away with the leader to then steadily ware him down to take home the $18,5000 prize money.
Since joining the Nifty Norman stable, Colossal Stride A has had 4 race starts for 3 wins and a second. A faultless record.
With this tough victory the 6yos harness racing career looks very bright for the future in the US.
When Colossal Stride A was racing down under he won 9 races and placed 8 times and picked up a Group 3 placing.
Monday 8th March
Dover Downs DE
Montefelco N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Lennon A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500
Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:52.4 Stake: $17,500
Tuesday 9th March
Monticello Raceway NY
Im A Director N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,600
Northfield Park OH
Iam Erik N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $5,200
Pompano Park FL
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Waimac Attack N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $6,300
Walkinshaw N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $11,000
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $4,825
Yonkers Raceway NY
Hundie N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Anthem A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Benhope Rulz N, 3rd Mister Spot A
Wednesday 10th March
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Shezallapples A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $6,000
Thursday 11th March
Dover Downs DE
Bad Boy Brad A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $10,000
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $9,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Fiery Lustre N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $3,100
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Loud N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $9,500
Quite A Delight N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000
-
Down Under First 5 – 2nd Demeter N, 3rd Shes Pukka N, 4th Dongal Rundlscrk N, 5th Bronskimackenzie A
Flamboro Downs CA
Hold Thumbs N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,400
Friday 12th March
Freehold Raceway NJ
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $6,300
Meadowlands NJ
Statesman N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,125
Yonkers Raceway NY
Herrickroosevelt N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $9,500
Western Fair Raceway CA
Smoke N Reactor N – Time: 1:58.3, Stake: $8,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Major League N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,000
Saturday 13th March
Freehold Raceway NJ
Tisadream A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $10,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Soho Wallstreet A, 3rd Christen Me N
Meadowlands NJ
My Alpha Rock N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $13,750
Lexus With A View N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000
Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $18,500
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $4,500
Northfield Park OH
Lovin Miss Daisy N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,800
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Redbank Blaze A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,000
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Thatswhatisaid N, 3rd Tam Major A
Tullow N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $16,000
Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $12,800
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Ivana Flybye N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $26,000
Sunday 14th March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $4,000
Northfield Park OH
Chumlee A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $6,800
Executive Dash N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,500