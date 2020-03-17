Day At The Track

Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

04:05 PM 17 Mar 2020 NZDT
Carter Dalgety,Harness racing
Carter Dalgety
Down Under trotter thriving in the US. Majestic Player A records his 19th harness racing career victory and sets a new lifetime mark.
 
Tuesdays race meeting at Miami Valley Raceway in Ohio saw, Majestic Player A take out his fourth straight win and not without difficulty either. Starting from barrier nine, the 6yo Gelding swung wide around the final bend and pulled away to record a new lifetime mark of 1:52.4.
 
The Majestic Son square gaiter has been nothing but impressive since entering the United Stakes from Australia.
 
Now with trainer Walter Haynes Jnr and being driven by Brett Miller, Majestic Player A could potentially look to make a move east to have a shot at the Matchmaker Series.
 
While racing Down Under Majestic Player A was the winner of 15 races, including a Group 1 placing and a winner at Group 2 level.
 
Monday 9th March
 
Dover Downs DE
Get Outta Eyre N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000
Hug The Wind N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
 
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono
Besidetheseaside A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $13,000
 

Yonkers Raceway NY

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500
McClinchie N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000
 
Tuesday 10th March
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $25,000
 
Monticello Raceway NY
Go Collect N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,200
 
Wednesday 11th February
 
Dover Downs DE
Shezza GnP N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,000
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $27,500
 
Thursday 12th February
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500
Bontz N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $15,000
Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $7,250
 
Friday 13th March
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $25,000
 
Fraser Downs CA
Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $10,800
 
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $26,000
 
Sly Eleanor N
 
Saturday 14th March
 
Buffalo Raceway NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000
 
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $9,000
 
Saratoga Harness NY
Epaulette A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,000
Franco Tristan N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $15,000
 
 
 
 

by Carter Dalgety

 
Latest News
Perlucky tops $400K in earnings
17-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
Saratoga Casino Hotel temporarily closing
17-Mar-2020 10:03 AM NZDT
The Meadows suspends racing
17-Mar-2020 10:03 AM NZDT
Hawthorne to conduct Racing without fans
17-Mar-2020 09:03 AM NZDT
USTA closes office to visitors
17-Mar-2020 09:03 AM NZDT
Meadowlands and Winners Bayonne closing
17-Mar-2020 08:03 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway dark for 45 days
17-Mar-2020 08:03 AM NZDT
