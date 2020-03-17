Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trotter thriving in the US. Majestic Player A records his 19th harness racing career victory and sets a new lifetime mark.
Tuesdays race meeting at Miami Valley Raceway in Ohio saw, Majestic Player A take out his fourth straight win and not without difficulty either. Starting from barrier nine, the 6yo Gelding swung wide around the final bend and pulled away to record a new lifetime mark of 1:52.4.
The Majestic Son square gaiter has been nothing but impressive since entering the United Stakes from Australia.
Now with trainer Walter Haynes Jnr and being driven by Brett Miller, Majestic Player A could potentially look to make a move east to have a shot at the Matchmaker Series.
While racing Down Under Majestic Player A was the winner of 15 races, including a Group 1 placing and a winner at Group 2 level.
Monday 9th March
Dover Downs DE
Get Outta Eyre N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000
Hug The Wind N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono
Besidetheseaside A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $13,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $12,500
McClinchie N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000
Tuesday 10th March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $25,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Go Collect N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,200
Wednesday 11th February
Dover Downs DE
Shezza GnP N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $9,000
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $27,500
Thursday 12th February
Saratoga Harness NY
Gina Grace N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500
Bontz N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $15,000
Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $7,250
Friday 13th March
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Eyespywithmylileye N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $25,000
Fraser Downs CA
Sell A Bit N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $10,800
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Sly Eleanor N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $26,000
Saturday 14th March
Buffalo Raceway NY
Mr Euroman N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Montana Pablo A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $9,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Epaulette A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $10,000
Franco Tristan N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $15,000
by Carter Dalgety