Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under trotter thriving in the US. Majestic Player A records his 19th harness racing career victory and sets a new lifetime mark.

Tuesdays race meeting at Miami Valley Raceway in Ohio saw, Majestic Player A take out his fourth straight win and not without difficulty either. Starting from barrier nine, the 6yo Gelding swung wide around the final bend and pulled away to record a new lifetime mark of 1:52.4.

The Majestic Son square gaiter has been nothing but impressive since entering the United Stakes from Australia.

Now with trainer Walter Haynes Jnr and being driven by Brett Miller, Majestic Player A could potentially look to make a move east to have a shot at the Matchmaker Series.

While racing Down Under Majestic Player A was the winner of 15 races, including a Group 1 placing and a winner at Group 2 level.

Monday 9th March

Dover Downs DE

Get Outta Eyre N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $7,000

Hug The Wind N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $8,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono

Besidetheseaside A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $13,000