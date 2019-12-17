Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Exceptional Down Under harness racing pacer Bit Of A Legend N retires.

One of New Zealand’s best ever exports has raced in his last race of his career. He has been retired to stand stud at Midland Acres in Bloomingburg, Ohio.

Bred in New Zealand by Brian West, Bit Of A Legend was sold at the national yearling sales for $50,000 to the bid of New Zealand trainer Cran Dalgety.

The son of Bettors Delight started his racing career off with a bang winning the $250,000 2yo Yearling Sales Series final at just his third career start. He then went on to win two Breeders Crowns Finals in Australia at aged two and three and placing second in the final as a 4yo. Also running 2nd in both the New Zealand Derby and Harness Jewels.

Then departing the Cran Dalgety stable to head to Peter Trittons barn in North America, Bit Of A Legend went ahead in leaps and bounds. Early on in his North American racing career he cleaned swept the Levi Series, winning all five preliminary heats, one being in a track record and then went on to win the $609,000 Final.

He ran a lifetime best of 1:49.4 in the $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie on the half-mile track at Northfield Park.

In The Battle Of Lake Erie above, Bit Of A Legend beat the millionaires Rockin Ron ($1,764,153), All Bets Off ($3,186,658) and Scott Rocks ($1,057,836).

A once in a lifetime racehorse for all involved.

Bit Of A Legends lifetime racing record stands at 47 wins, 33 seconds, 12 thirds and earnings of $2,572,207 in stake money. He now heads to Midland Acres in Bloomingburg, Ohio to begin a stallion career.

Here are some quotes from Bit Of A Legends close associates.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a horse that has been so determined to win his races. He tried so hard in everything he was involved in. He never let me down.” – Cran Dalgety, New Zealand Trainer.

“He’s my favourite horse. No question. Everyone was excited for him. There were people, wherever we went, who said he was their favourite horse.” – Jordan Stratton, North American Driver. “I’ve had good horses before, but he’s different. To have the longevity he’s had and to produce in the big races the way he did, that’s what stands out.” – Peter Tritton, North American Trainer.

A special bit from myself.

"I was lucky enough to be associated and spend time with this horse in New Zealand. His small and solid stature and unbelievable will to win, along with his classy personality made him a one in a million horse. In New Zealand his stable name was Carter which made him that little bit more special. Happy Retirement Champ."

Monday 9th December

Northfield Park OH

Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Whats In The Esky A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $16,000

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $19,000

Tuesday 10th November

Dover Downs DE

Shared Interest A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $15,000

Montefalco N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $6,300





Wednesday 11th December

Dover Downs DE

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $16,000

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,000

Thursday 12th December

Dover Downs DE

Late Mail N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $27,500

Kasey John A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,500

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,500

Monticello Raceway NY

Wynberg Courage N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $11,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Culinary Delight N, 3rd Barynya A

Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $14,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Gina Grace N, 3rd Bontz N

Yonkers Raceway NY

Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500

Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Toot Toot N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000

Friday 13th December

Batavia Downs NY

Empire Earl N – Time: 2:01.0, Stake: $11,000

Cal Expo CA

Dependlebury – Time: 2:05.1, Stake: $3,400

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Flashazz A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000

Islay N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,500

Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $16,000

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Risk N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000

Meadowlands NJ

Polak A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,000

The Meadows PA

Statham N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $13,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Anthem N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,000

Saturday 14th December

Freehold Raceway NJ

Bobjacks Angle A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NJ

Whittaker N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000

Northville Downs MI

Elrama N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,800

Saratoga Harness NY

Vasari N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,770

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $18,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Waimac Attack N, 3rd Bettors Fire N

Stars Align A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $14,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $27,000

San Domino A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $27,000

Pacing Major N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000

Down Under First 4 – 2nd Mach Time N, 3rd Soho Lennon A, 4th Vinny Gambini

Sunday 15th December

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $18,000

Alta Shelby N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500

Wick N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500

