Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Exceptional Down Under harness racing pacer Bit Of A Legend N retires.
One of New Zealand’s best ever exports has raced in his last race of his career. He has been retired to stand stud at Midland Acres in Bloomingburg, Ohio.
Bred in New Zealand by Brian West, Bit Of A Legend was sold at the national yearling sales for $50,000 to the bid of New Zealand trainer Cran Dalgety.
The son of Bettors Delight started his racing career off with a bang winning the $250,000 2yo Yearling Sales Series final at just his third career start. He then went on to win two Breeders Crowns Finals in Australia at aged two and three and placing second in the final as a 4yo. Also running 2nd in both the New Zealand Derby and Harness Jewels.
Then departing the Cran Dalgety stable to head to Peter Trittons barn in North America, Bit Of A Legend went ahead in leaps and bounds. Early on in his North American racing career he cleaned swept the Levi Series, winning all five preliminary heats, one being in a track record and then went on to win the $609,000 Final.
He ran a lifetime best of 1:49.4 in the $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie on the half-mile track at Northfield Park.
In The Battle Of Lake Erie above, Bit Of A Legend beat the millionaires Rockin Ron ($1,764,153), All Bets Off ($3,186,658) and Scott Rocks ($1,057,836).
A once in a lifetime racehorse for all involved.
Bit Of A Legends lifetime racing record stands at 47 wins, 33 seconds, 12 thirds and earnings of $2,572,207 in stake money. He now heads to Midland Acres in Bloomingburg, Ohio to begin a stallion career.
Here are some quotes from Bit Of A Legends close associates.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a horse that has been so determined to win his races. He tried so hard in everything he was involved in. He never let me down.” – Cran Dalgety, New Zealand Trainer.
“He’s my favourite horse. No question. Everyone was excited for him. There were people, wherever we went, who said he was their favourite horse.” – Jordan Stratton, North American Driver.
“I’ve had good horses before, but he’s different. To have the longevity he’s had and to produce in the big races the way he did, that’s what stands out.” – Peter Tritton, North American Trainer.
A special bit from myself.
"I was lucky enough to be associated and spend time with this horse in New Zealand. His small and solid stature and unbelievable will to win, along with his classy personality made him a one in a million horse. In New Zealand his stable name was Carter which made him that little bit more special. Happy Retirement Champ."
Monday 9th December
Northfield Park OH
Sporty Spook A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Whats In The Esky A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $16,000
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $19,000
Tuesday 10th November
Dover Downs DE
Shared Interest A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $15,000
Montefalco N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Steel The Deal N – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $6,300
Wednesday 11th December
Dover Downs DE
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $16,000
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Midnight Dylan N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,000
Thursday 12th December
Dover Downs DE
Late Mail N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $27,500
Kasey John A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Bechers Brook A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $8,500
Monticello Raceway NY
Wynberg Courage N – Time: 1:59.1, Stake: $3,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Poppy Drayton N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $11,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Culinary Delight N, 3rd Barynya A
Shecouldbegood N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $14,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Gina Grace N, 3rd Bontz N
Yonkers Raceway NY
Milliondollargem A – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $12,500
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $20,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Toot Toot N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,000
Friday 13th December
Batavia Downs NY
Empire Earl N – Time: 2:01.0, Stake: $11,000
Cal Expo CA
Dependlebury – Time: 2:05.1, Stake: $3,400
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Flashazz A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $14,000
Islay N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,500
Ideal Lifestyle A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,500
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $16,000
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Risk N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $10,000
Meadowlands NJ
Polak A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,000
The Meadows PA
Statham N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $13,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Anthem N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,000
Saturday 14th December
Freehold Raceway NJ
Bobjacks Angle A – Time: 1:58.0, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Whittaker N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $16,000
Northville Downs MI
Elrama N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $6,800
Saratoga Harness NY
Vasari N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,770
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $18,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Waimac Attack N, 3rd Bettors Fire N
Stars Align A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $14,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $27,000
San Domino A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $27,000
Pacing Major N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $22,000
- Down Under First 4 – 2nd Mach Time N, 3rd Soho Lennon A, 4th Vinny Gambini
Sunday 15th December
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Statement Made A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $18,000
Alta Shelby N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $8,500
Wick N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,500
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $14,500
Carter Dalgety