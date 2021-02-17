Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing driver has big weekend of winning races.

Dexter Dunn jumped back into the bright lights over the weekend while racing in North America when he steered home 8 winners over the two nights of harness racing at The Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Two wins came on Friday night and six wins were on Saturday night. The highlight of Dunns successful weekend was with the very in form trotter Jl Cruze in a $22,500 Trot, where the Eric Ell trained son of Crazed won nicely in a time of 1:52.4.

The win was Jl Cruzes third of his last 4 Meadowlands race starts.

Dunn also drove two down under pacers to victory.

The first was with Statesman N, who bolted in scoring a winning time of 1:53.3. The next came in a down under trio victory when Colossal Stride A crossed the wire in first place, who is trained by down under trainer Nifty Norman. The 6yo Bettors Delight gelding had a fight up the stretch but coming out best in 1:50.2.

Eight wins over the weekend took Dexter Dunns lifetime wins of driving harness racing horses to 3300. 1022 of those coming from his brief but unbelievably successful north American harness driving career.

Tuesday 9th February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $7,500

Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,800

Monticello Raceway NY

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200

Im A Director N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,100

Pompano Park FL

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,000

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Wardan Express A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500

Wednesday 10th February

Dover Downs DE

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500

Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000

Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Jossie James A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,000

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,500

The Meadows PA

The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,900

Yonkers Raceway NY

Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $9,500

Thursday 11th February

The Meadows PA

Dream Out Load N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000

Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,500

Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $30,000

Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000

Friday 12th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,300

Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $10,500

Meadowlands NJ

Statesman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,600

All American N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000

Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Macheasy A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500

Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,500

Saturday 13th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300

Vapour N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $10,500

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,700

Meadowlands NJ

Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $12,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Seeuinnashville A, 3rd Our Max Phactor N

Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $22,500

Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Messi N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,700

Stars Align A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,200

Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,900

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $25,000

Mighty Santana N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,200

Sunday 14th February

Northfield Park OH

He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,500

Elrama N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,000

Pompano Park FL

Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,500

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Myidealson N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000



