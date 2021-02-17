Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under harness racing driver has big weekend of winning races.
Dexter Dunn jumped back into the bright lights over the weekend while racing in North America when he steered home 8 winners over the two nights of harness racing at The Meadowlands in New Jersey.
Two wins came on Friday night and six wins were on Saturday night. The highlight of Dunns successful weekend was with the very in form trotter Jl Cruze in a $22,500 Trot, where the Eric Ell trained son of Crazed won nicely in a time of 1:52.4.
The win was Jl Cruzes third of his last 4 Meadowlands race starts.
Dunn also drove two down under pacers to victory.
The first was with Statesman N, who bolted in scoring a winning time of 1:53.3. The next came in a down under trio victory when Colossal Stride A crossed the wire in first place, who is trained by down under trainer Nifty Norman. The 6yo Bettors Delight gelding had a fight up the stretch but coming out best in 1:50.2.
Eight wins over the weekend took Dexter Dunns lifetime wins of driving harness racing horses to 3300. 1022 of those coming from his brief but unbelievably successful north American harness driving career.
Tuesday 9th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Mary Catherine A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $7,500
Threeofthebest A – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,800
Monticello Raceway NY
Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $5,200
Im A Director N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,100
Pompano Park FL
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $7,500
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $4,000
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:51.1, Stake: $11,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Wardan Express A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $9,500
Wednesday 10th February
Dover Downs DE
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $12,500
Infinite Symbol A – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $16,000
Rock N Shard N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $7,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Jossie James A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $7,000
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $12,500
The Meadows PA
The Spinster N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,900
Yonkers Raceway NY
Sea Change N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $9,500
Thursday 11th February
The Meadows PA
Dream Out Load N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $7,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Dongal Rundlscrk N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $11,000
Rockin The Boys A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $17,500
Seaswift Joy N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $30,000
Bronskimackenzie A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $20,000
Friday 12th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Classy Chapel N – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $6,300
Msamrcasweethart A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $10,500
Meadowlands NJ
Statesman N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $7,600
All American N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $11,000
Its Mesmerise N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Macheasy A – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $9,500
Yankee Roller A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $9,500
Saturday 13th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Ourlittlegeneral A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,300
Vapour N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $10,500
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $7,700
Meadowlands NJ
Saying Grace N – Time: 1:50.3, Stake: $12,500
-
Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Seeuinnashville A, 3rd Our Max Phactor N
Tulhurstsantanna A – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $22,500
Colossal Stride A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $11,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Messi N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,700
Stars Align A – Time: 1:50.2, Stake: $16,200
Hez A Dude A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,900
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $25,000
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $25,000
Mighty Santana N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,200
Sunday 14th February
Northfield Park OH
He Can Fly N – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $13,500
Elrama N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,000
Pompano Park FL
Gunrneedabgrboat A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $6,500
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Myidealson N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $10,000
Click here for previous weeks articles