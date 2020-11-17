Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer pulls off upset in an eye-catching win.

On Sunday night at Rosecroft Raceway in Maryland, Leonidas A proved he is the real deal when winning the $100,000 Potomac Invitational Pace. The recent Down Under export who entered the US in July has had a successful first few months of harness racing winning 13 races, the majority in New York, but his win on Sunday took him to a new level when he got over top of Champion pacer Bettors Wish to win.

Down Under pacer Stars Align A roared off the gate to set the new fastest ever first quarter around Rosecroft Raceway in 25.1 seconds. He lead throughout and reached the half in a scorching 52.4. Bettors Wish who is trained and driven by Down Under duo Chris Ryder and Dexter Dunn angled out with about 1000m to run and received cover but then hit the lead entering the final straight but off his back came the strong finishing Leonidas A to get over top over the field and win in a time of 1:48.0. Austin Siegelman did the steering and Sheena Mcelhiney trains the son of Mach Three .

While racing Down Under Leonidas A won 19 races and placed 10 times to earn himself over $180,000 in stake earnings. This win in 1:48.0 was a new lifetime mark for the 5yo.

Monday 9th November

Dover Downs DE

Stella A – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $5,500

Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $3,300

Yonkers Raceway NY

Flying Finn N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,000

Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,500

Mister Rebbily A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Western Fair Raceway CA

Bute Courage N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,700

Firebby A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500

Tuesday 10th November

Dover Downs DE

Pocket Watch N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Im A Director N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,700

Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,700

Northfield Park OH

Iam Erik N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,500

Saratoga Harness NY

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,850

Tenacious One A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,550

Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,850

Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,550

Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,200

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Mossdale Lottee N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,400

Yonkers Raceway NY

Golden Quest N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,000

Wednesday 11th November

Dover Downs DE

Major Occasion A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,600

Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800

Scarborough Downs ME

Holy Grail N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,400

Thursday 12th November

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Beautiful Mrs A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $11,200

Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800

Monticello Raceway NY

Lettucerocku A – Time: 2:00.2, Stake: $2,800

The Meadows PA

Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $8,100

Yonkers Raceway NY

My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,000

Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $25,000

Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $17,500

Friday 13th November

Freehold Raceway NJ

Commander Paris N – Time: 2:01.2, Stake: $4,900

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $5,000

Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN

Never Say Never N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,500

Hesa Kingslayer – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000

Harrahs Philadelphia PA

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000

Meadowlands NJ

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500

Milady Denver A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

All American N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500

Procativeprince N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,500

Woodbine Mohawk Park CA

Major League N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000

Saturday 14th November

Freehold Raceway NJ

Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,800

Meadowlands NJ

Atomic Blast N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $13,500

Love The Blues N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Benson Boys N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $16,000

Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,200

Billy Lincoln N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000

Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800

Yonkers Raceway NY

Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,500

Anthem N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000

Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000

Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000

Speed Man N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,500

Sunday 15th November

Northfield Park OH

Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,500

Oak Grove Racing KY

Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $10,000

Rosecroft Raceway MD

Leonidas A – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $100,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Notaword N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $8,000

Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $8,800

Big Mach N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,800