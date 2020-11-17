Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Down Under Pacer pulls off upset in an eye-catching win.
On Sunday night at Rosecroft Raceway in Maryland, Leonidas A proved he is the real deal when winning the $100,000 Potomac Invitational Pace. The recent Down Under export who entered the US in July has had a successful first few months of harness racing winning 13 races, the majority in New York, but his win on Sunday took him to a new level when he got over top of Champion pacer Bettors Wish to win.
Down Under pacer Stars Align A roared off the gate to set the new fastest ever first quarter around Rosecroft Raceway in 25.1 seconds. He lead throughout and reached the half in a scorching 52.4. Bettors Wish who is trained and driven by Down Under duo Chris Ryder and Dexter Dunn angled out with about 1000m to run and received cover but then hit the lead entering the final straight but off his back came the strong finishing Leonidas A to get over top over the field and win in a time of 1:48.0. Austin Siegelman did the steering and Sheena Mcelhiney trains the son of Mach Three.
While racing Down Under Leonidas A won 19 races and placed 10 times to earn himself over $180,000 in stake earnings. This win in 1:48.0 was a new lifetime mark for the 5yo.
Monday 9th November
Dover Downs DE
Stella A – Time: 1:58.4, Stake: $5,500
Senor Macray A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $7,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $3,300
Yonkers Raceway NY
Flying Finn N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $14,000
Abraxas Blues A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $9,500
Mister Rebbily A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Bravo Tex N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Western Fair Raceway CA
Bute Courage N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $4,700
Firebby A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $8,500
Tuesday 10th November
Dover Downs DE
Pocket Watch N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $12,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Im A Director N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $6,700
Foo Fighter N – Time: 1:56.3, Stake: $6,700
Northfield Park OH
Iam Erik N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $5,500
Saratoga Harness NY
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $5,850
Tenacious One A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $5,550
Pasultimatedelite N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,850
Glenferrie Blade A – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $4,550
Hereslooknatyou N – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $5,200
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Mossdale Lottee N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $10,400
Yonkers Raceway NY
Golden Quest N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $17,000
Wednesday 11th November
Dover Downs DE
Major Occasion A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Misty Memory N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,600
Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800
Scarborough Downs ME
Holy Grail N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $4,400
Thursday 12th November
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Beautiful Mrs A – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $11,200
Darkrshadeofpale N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $8,800
Monticello Raceway NY
Lettucerocku A – Time: 2:00.2, Stake: $2,800
The Meadows PA
Lettucerockthem A – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $8,100
Yonkers Raceway NY
My Rona Gold N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,000
Lady Dela Renta A – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $25,000
Lucky Artist A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $17,500
Friday 13th November
Freehold Raceway NJ
Commander Paris N – Time: 2:01.2, Stake: $4,900
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:58.1, Stake: $5,000
Harrah’s Hoosier Park IN
Never Say Never N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $8,500
Hesa Kingslayer – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $18,000
Harrahs Philadelphia PA
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $10,000
Meadowlands NJ
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $12,500
Milady Denver A – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
All American N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $7,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Amrcanbootscoota A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,500
Procativeprince N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $9,500
Woodbine Mohawk Park CA
Major League N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $20,000
Saturday 14th November
Freehold Raceway NJ
Kept Under Wraps A – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $4,800
Meadowlands NJ
Atomic Blast N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $13,500
Love The Blues N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $10,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Benson Boys N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $16,000
Joesstar Of Mia A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $11,200
Billy Lincoln N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $12,000
Lord Willoughby A – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $6,800
Yonkers Raceway NY
Soho Leviathan A – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $9,500
Anthem N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $14,000
Yayas Hot Spot N – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $14,000
Raukapuka Ruler N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $14,000
Speed Man N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $17,500
Sunday 15th November
Northfield Park OH
Brigadierbronski A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $5,500
Oak Grove Racing KY
Hoo Nien A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $10,000
Rosecroft Raceway MD
Leonidas A – Time: 1:48.0, Stake: $100,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Notaword N – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $8,000
Pembrook Legacy N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $8,800
Big Mach N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $6,800