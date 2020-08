Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Miss You N is the latest down under harness racing mare to break the 1:50 barrier in North America this week.

In just her second start for new owners and trainer Virgil Morgan this Betterthancheddar six-year-old mare out of the Courage Under Fire mare Woman In Black, put on a spectacular display posting fractions of 25.3 53.2 1:20.3 to win easy by just under five lengths in 1:49 flat at Scioto Downs (a 1000 meter track) on the 14th of August.

Brett Miller was the driver.

Prior to export Miss You N was trained by Gerrad O'Reilly with a record of 17 starts for 3 wins 4 seconds and 4 thirds for $32,213 in earnings.

Sold to Let It Ride Stables Inc in December of 2018 Miss You N now has a record of 31 starts for 14 wins 3 seconds and 3 thirds in North America for a total of $175,000 in earnings.

Carter Dalgety