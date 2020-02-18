Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Consistent Down Under pacer shows the x-factor. Jacks Shadow N put in a big harness racing mile on Saturday night at The Meadowlands, pacing a winning mile in 1:50.1.

Going so very close to making himself a sub 1:50 pacer, the son of Shadow Play was successful in in the seven horse field, with leading driver Tim Tetrick aboard, and Scott Di Domenico doing the training.

To date in his American racing career, Jacks Shadow N has won eight races and $76,000 in stake money from 18 starts, making him a very handy import for American connections. When racing Down Under, the 6yo Gelding was the winner of four races and close to $50,000 in stake money.

Down Under horses win three on the card early in Poconos season.

Three Down Under and Australian bred pacers were successful at Pocono on Saturday night.

Highlighted by Polak A who was the winner in the $25,000 Leg 2 of the Game of Claims Series, clocking a time of 1:52.2 in a close finish. Jim Morrill Jnr did the steering and Darren Taneyhill was the successful trainer. The now 12yo gelded son of Pacific Fella is now the winner of a huge $790,026, while holding a lifetime mark of 1:50.2. Polak A was previously raced in Western Australia where he placed on Group Level 6 times and was the winner of a listed race.

Polak A

On the same card, Trainer Tracy Tarantino and driver Larry Stalbaum, picked up a double with Down Under pacers, winning with Chumlee A in 1:52.1 and Itsonlyrocknroll A in 1:52.3.

Itsonlyrocknroll A was the narrow winner over Mach Doro A who is also a successful Down Under pacer.

Monday 10 th February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $10,000

Mister Daytona A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500

Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,500

- Down Under Trifecta – 2 nd Macintosh N, 3 rd Tullow N

Alotbettor N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,500

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $20,000

Western Fair Raceway CA

Toot Toot N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,500

Tuesday 11 th February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000

Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000

Wednesday 12 th February

Dover Downs DE

Anytime N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $16,500

Thursday 13 th February

Dover Downs DE

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000

Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,500

Flamboro Downs CA

Balfast N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $6,000

Friday 14 th February

Meadowlands NJ

Uptown Lady N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500

Princess Holley N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,125

The Meadows PA

Stathem N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000

Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,500

Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $10,000

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $20,000

Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $40,000

Saturday 15 th February

Freehold Raceway NJ

Drunken Desire A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000

Firenglow A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,300

Run Oneover A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000

Meadowlands NJ

Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $20,000

Jesse Duke N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000

The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Chumlee A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000

Polak A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $25,000

Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,000

Sunday 16 th February

Miami Valley Raceway OH

Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500