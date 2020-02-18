Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

Consistent Down Under pacer shows the x-factor. Jacks Shadow N put in a big harness racing mile on Saturday night at The Meadowlands, pacing a winning mile in 1:50.1.
Going so very close to making himself a sub 1:50 pacer, the son of Shadow Play was successful in in the seven horse field, with leading driver Tim Tetrick aboard, and Scott Di Domenico doing the training.
To date in his American racing career, Jacks Shadow N has won eight races and $76,000 in stake money from 18 starts, making him a very handy import for American connections. When racing Down Under, the 6yo Gelding was the winner of four races and close to $50,000 in stake money.
Down Under horses win three on the card early in Poconos season.
Three Down Under and Australian bred pacers were successful at Pocono on Saturday night.
Highlighted by Polak A who was the winner in the $25,000 Leg 2 of the Game of Claims Series, clocking a time of 1:52.2 in a close finish. Jim Morrill Jnr did the steering and Darren Taneyhill was the successful trainer. The now 12yo gelded son of Pacific Fella is now the winner of a huge $790,026, while holding a lifetime mark of 1:50.2. Polak A was previously raced in Western Australia where he placed on Group Level 6 times and was the winner of a listed race.
On the same card, Trainer Tracy Tarantino and driver Larry Stalbaum, picked up a double with Down Under pacers, winning with Chumlee A in 1:52.1 and Itsonlyrocknroll A in 1:52.3.
Itsonlyrocknroll A was the narrow winner over Mach Doro A who is also a successful Down Under pacer.
Monday 10 th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Hit And Giggle A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $6,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $10,000
Mister Daytona A – Time: 1:55.3, Stake: $12,500
Weona Sizzler A – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $14,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2 nd Macintosh N, 3 rd Tullow N
Alotbettor N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $14,500
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:54.4, Stake: $20,000
Western Fair Raceway CA
Toot Toot N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $11,500
Tuesday 11 th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Majestic Player A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $24,000
Ideal Legacy A – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $6,000
Wednesday 12 th February
Dover Downs DE
Anytime N – Time: 1:51.4, Stake: $16,500
Thursday 13 th February
Dover Downs DE
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $10,000
Mighty Mr Sharkey N – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $12,500
Flamboro Downs CA
Balfast N – Time: 1:59.0, Stake: $6,000
Friday 14 th February
Meadowlands NJ
Uptown Lady N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $12,500
Princess Holley N – Time: 1:56.2, Stake: $8,125
The Meadows PA
Stathem N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $9,000
Mister Spot A – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $13,500
Blow A Cloud N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $6,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Northern Assassin A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $10,000
My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $20,000
Imprincessgemma A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $40,000
Saturday 15 th February
Freehold Raceway NJ
Drunken Desire A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000
Firenglow A – Time: 1:56.1, Stake: $6,300
Run Oneover A – Time: 1:56.0, Stake: $5,000
Meadowlands NJ
Jacks Shadow N – Time: 1:50.1, Stake: $20,000
Jesse Duke N – Time: 1:51.0, Stake: $16,000
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Ana Afreet N – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $15,000
The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Chumlee A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $11,000
Polak A – Time: 1:52.1, Stake: $25,000
Itsonlyrocknroll A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $11,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Keep On Rocking A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $17,000
Sunday 16 th February
Miami Valley Raceway OH
Sammy The Bull N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $17,500
By Carter Dalgety