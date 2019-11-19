Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand Harness Jewels winner wins in fine style early in his North American harness racing career.
Top Down Under pacer Jacks Legend made his winning debut at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday. The New Zealand bred gelding was too good for his field in the $42,000 Open pace, clocking a solid time of 1:52 around the half mile (800m) track. Jacks Legend held off challenges from other quality down under horses in Saying Grace N and Runrunjimmydunn N.
The son of Bettor's Delight current Owner and trainer Richard Banca and driver Jason Bartlett look to be in for a successful North American racing career with the former down under pacer.
While racing in New Zealand, Jacks Legend was the winner of 10 races and over $450,000 in prize money for Hall of Fame trainer Barry Purdon. He placed at Group level 12 times, with the highlights of his down under career winning the 3yo Emerald Harness Jewels in a time of 1:51.8, and running 2nd in the New Zealand Cup to champion pacer Lazarus.
Consistent Australian pacer wins at Yonkers Raceway.
Former Down Under pacer Catcha Lefty A won the $14,500 Pace on Monday at Yonkers Raceway. The 7yo gelding paced a winning mile in 1:53 for trainer Rob Harmon and driver Jim Marohn Jr. It was the son of Village Jasper's fifth win of the season in North America, taking in earnings past $42,000 for 2019.
Bred and formerly raced in Australia, Catcha Lefty was the winner of 26 races, placing on 22 occasions and won just shy of $300,000 in stake money. He was the winner of 7 out of first 8 starts, also being a winner at Group Level on two occasions and placing at Group level on three other occasions. The highlight of his Down Under racing career winning the Queensland Pacing Derby in Australia.
Catcha Lefty seen here winning in Australia
Down Under trio go three straight.
Down Under trainer Nifty Norman and owner/driver Dexter Dunn get their third consecutive win with former Down Under pacer Billy Badger N. The win came on Sunday where Billy Badger clocked a time of 1:53.1 in the $14,500 Pace at Harrah’s Philadelphia (Chester). It was the son of Art Majors 15th career victory.
Bred and formerly raced in New Zealand by Dexter Dunn’s father Robert Dunn, Billy Badger was the winner of over $150,000 in stake money and his notable placings came at Group level twice and was the winner of the Listed Uncut Gems Classic in New Zealand.
Monday 11th November
Dover Downs DE
Never Say Never N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,000
Monticello Raceway NY
Feel The Need A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $5,000
Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shecandance N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $20,500
Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,500
Tuesday 12th November
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Make A Statement A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,000
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA
Shady Secret A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,500
Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $15,000
The Meadows PA
Hilary Barry N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $10,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $14,500
Wednesday 13th November
Dover Downs DE
Dibaba N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $25,000
Shartin N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $40,000
Thursday 14th November
Dover Downs DE
Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $17,000
Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000
Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,000
Plainridge Park MA
Sign To Inverell A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,500
Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000
Saratoga Harness NY
Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $8,500
Barynya A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,500
Yonkers Raceway NY
Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $13,500
My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $14,250
Flamboro Downs CA
Toot Toot N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,000
Rideau Carleton Raceway CA
Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,800
Friday 15th November
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Miss You N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,500
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Liberty Rose N, 3rd Islay N
Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000
Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,000
American Empress N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000
Meadowlands NJ
Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,750
Titanium N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $9,000
Shezza GnP N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000
The Meadows PA
Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,200
Yonkers Raceway NY
Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500
Saturday 16th November
Batavia Downs NY
Classic American N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $9,000
Tullow N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500
Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH
Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,500
Meadowlands NJ
Statement Made A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500
Shineonucrazydiamond A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000
Franco Totem N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $20,000
Saratoga Harness NY
The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500
Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $18,000
Yonkers Raceway NY
Luciano N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000
Havfaithinme N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $35,000
Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $42,000
- Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Saying Grace N, 3rd Runrunjimmydunn
Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $20,000
Sunday 17th November
Harrah’s Philadelphia PA
Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000
Billy Badger N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,500
Big On Personality N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000
Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,000
Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500
Northfield Park OH
Hilary Barry N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,000
Pompano Park FL
Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000
Flamboro Downs CA
Big Mach N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500
