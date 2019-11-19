Down Under winners with Carter Dalgety

New Zealand Harness Jewels winner wins in fine style early in his North American harness racing career.

Top Down Under pacer Jacks Legend made his winning debut at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday. The New Zealand bred gelding was too good for his field in the $42,000 Open pace, clocking a solid time of 1:52 around the half mile (800m) track. Jacks Legend held off challenges from other quality down under horses in Saying Grace N and Runrunjimmydunn N.

The son of Bettor's Delight current Owner and trainer Richard Banca and driver Jason Bartlett look to be in for a successful North American racing career with the former down under pacer.

While racing in New Zealand, Jacks Legend was the winner of 10 races and over $450,000 in prize money for Hall of Fame trainer Barry Purdon. He placed at Group level 12 times, with the highlights of his down under career winning the 3yo Emerald Harness Jewels in a time of 1:51.8, and running 2nd in the New Zealand Cup to champion pacer Lazarus.

Consistent Australian pacer wins at Yonkers Raceway.

Former Down Under pacer Catcha Lefty A won the $14,500 Pace on Monday at Yonkers Raceway. The 7yo gelding paced a winning mile in 1:53 for trainer Rob Harmon and driver Jim Marohn Jr. It was the son of Village Jasper's fifth win of the season in North America, taking in earnings past $42,000 for 2019.

Bred and formerly raced in Australia, Catcha Lefty was the winner of 26 races, placing on 22 occasions and won just shy of $300,000 in stake money. He was the winner of 7 out of first 8 starts, also being a winner at Group Level on two occasions and placing at Group level on three other occasions. The highlight of his Down Under racing career winning the Queensland Pacing Derby in Australia.

Catcha Lefty seen here winning in Australia

Down Under trio go three straight.

Down Under trainer Nifty Norman and owner/driver Dexter Dunn get their third consecutive win with former Down Under pacer Billy Badger N. The win came on Sunday where Billy Badger clocked a time of 1:53.1 in the $14,500 Pace at Harrah’s Philadelphia (Chester). It was the son of Art Majors 15th career victory.

Bred and formerly raced in New Zealand by Dexter Dunn’s father Robert Dunn, Billy Badger was the winner of over $150,000 in stake money and his notable placings came at Group level twice and was the winner of the Listed Uncut Gems Classic in New Zealand.

Monday 11th November

Dover Downs DE

Never Say Never N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $7,000

Monticello Raceway NY

Feel The Need A – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $5,000

Kamwood Laughter N – Time: 1:57.2, Stake: $5,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shecandance N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $20,500

Catcha Lefty A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $14,500

Tuesday 12th November

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Make A Statement A – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,000

The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono PA

Shady Secret A – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $8,500

Lincolns Girl N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $15,000

The Meadows PA

Hilary Barry N – Time: 1:57.1, Stake: $10,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Shes Sporty A – Time: 1:58.2, Stake: $14,500





Wednesday 13th November

Dover Downs DE

Dibaba N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $25,000

Shartin N – Time: 1:49.4, Stake: $40,000

Thursday 14th November

Dover Downs DE

Glengarry Knight N – Time: 1:49.2, Stake: $17,000

Tuapeka Trick N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $10,000

Johnny Disco A – Time: 1:51.2, Stake: $16,000

Plainridge Park MA

Sign To Inverell A – Time: 1:57.4, Stake: $4,500

Bettors Fire N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $15,000

Saratoga Harness NY

Coveredndiamonds N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $8,500

Barynya A – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $11,500

Yonkers Raceway NY

Beyondthesilence N – Time: 1:54.2, Stake: $13,500

My Kiwi Lady N – Time: 1:57.0, Stake: $14,250

Flamboro Downs CA

Toot Toot N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $7,000

Rideau Carleton Raceway CA

Uncle Ben N – Time: 1:55.4, Stake: $4,800

Friday 15th November

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Miss You N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $14,500

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Liberty Rose N, 3rd Islay N

Tango Dancer N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $14,000

Jive Dancing A – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $17,000

American Empress N – Time: 1:54.1, Stake: $11,000

Meadowlands NJ

Glenferrie Bronte N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $9,750

Titanium N – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $9,000

Shezza GnP N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $16,000

The Meadows PA

Bit Of A Tiger N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $11,200

Yonkers Raceway NY

Brookies Prince N – Time: 1:55.0, Stake: $12,500

Saturday 16th November

Batavia Downs NY

Classic American N – Time: 1:57.3, Stake: $9,000

Tullow N – Time: 1:55.2, Stake: $12,500

Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway OH

Cyclone Kiwi N – Time: 1:52.2, Stake: $11,500

Meadowlands NJ

Statement Made A – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $12,500

Shineonucrazydiamond A – Time: 1:51.3, Stake: $16,000

Franco Totem N – Time: 1:50.4, Stake: $20,000

Saratoga Harness NY

The Great Buzz N – Time: 1:55.1, Stake: $9,500

Crockets Cullen N – Time: 1:53.3, Stake: $18,000

Yonkers Raceway NY

Luciano N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $22,000

Havfaithinme N – Time: 1:52.3, Stake: $35,000

Jacks Legend N – Time: 1:52.0, Stake: $42,000

Down Under Trifecta – 2nd Saying Grace N, 3rd Runrunjimmydunn

Bit Of A Legend N – Time: 1:54.3, Stake: $20,000

Sunday 17th November

Harrah’s Philadelphia PA

Persistent Threat A – Time: 1:54.0, Stake: $11,000

Billy Badger N – Time: 1:53.1, Stake: $14,500

Big On Personality N – Time: 1:53.4, Stake: $14,000

Firenglow A – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $11,000

Mako Banner N – Time: 1:53.0, Stake: $12,500

Northfield Park OH

Hilary Barry N – Time: 1:56.4, Stake: $7,000

Pompano Park FL

Kotare Yael N – Time: 1:52.4, Stake: $7,000

Flamboro Downs CA

Big Mach N – Time: 1:53.2, Stake: $8,500

